No. 3 Faith Lutheran defeats Shadow Ridge in girls soccer — PHOTOS

Freshman forward Julia Anfinson scored twice to lead Faith Lutheran to a home in over Shadow Ridge in a girls soccer match. Here are photos from the match.

Faith Lutheran forward Riley Renteria (25) is defended on a shot attempt by Shadow Ridge goalkeeper Keira Torres (0) during the second half of their NIAA girls soccer game on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shadow Ridge forward Liliana Arechiga (18) and teammates celebrate a goal against Faith Lutheran during the second half of their NIAA girls soccer game on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shadow Ridge midfielder Natalia Nuno (4) heads the ball over a Faith Lutheran player during the second half of their NIAA girls soccer game on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Faith Lutheran goalkeeper Demi Gronauer (01) grabs a shot on goal against Shadow Ridge during the first half of their NIAA girls soccer game on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shadow Ridge defender Kendall Houghton (31) sends the ball past Faith Lutheran midfielder Gloria Vancura (9) during the second half of their NIAA girls soccer game on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shadow Ridge midfielder Harmony Taylor (8) eyes the ball with Faith Lutheran forward Julia Anfinson (17) during the first half of their NIAA girls soccer game on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shadow Ridge forward Liliana Arechiga (18) takes a shot at the net as Faith Lutheran goalkeeper Demi Gronauer (01) deflects it away during the first half of their NIAA girls soccer game on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shadow Ridge midfielder Leighanne Kim (24) battles for the ball with Faith Lutheran defender Jailynn Henry (42) during the first half of their NIAA girls soccer game on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shadow Ridge midfielder Natalia Nuno (4) fights for the ball while pushed by Faith Lutheran midfielder Andrea Levya (10) during the first half of their NIAA girls soccer game on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Faith Lutheran defender Jaycee Phillips (6) eyes the ball with Shadow Ridge midfielder Leighanne Kim (24) during the first half of their NIAA girls soccer game on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shadow Ridge midfielder Carmen Loo (7) looks to a pass as Faith Lutheran midfielder Andrea Levya (10) looks on during the first half of their NIAA girls soccer game on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Faith Lutheran midfielder (30) controls the ball over Shadow Ridge midfielder Natalia Nuno (4) during the first half of their NIAA girls soccer game on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shadow Ridge midfielder Carmen Loo (7) kicks the ball past Faith Lutheran defender Jailynn Henry (42) during the first half of their NIAA girls soccer game on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shadow Ridge midfielder Leighanne Kim (24) fights for the ball while pushed by Faith Lutheran midfielder Andrea Levya (10) during the first half of their NIAA girls soccer game on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shadow Ridge midfielder Carmen Loo (7) kicks the ball away from Faith Lutheran defender Jaycee Phillips (6) during the first half of their NIAA girls soccer game on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Faith Lutheran forward Riley Renteria (25) is driven off the ball by Shadow Ridge defender Kendall Houghton (31) during the second half of their NIAA girls soccer game on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Julia Anfinson scored two goals to lead Faith Lutheran, No. 3 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, to a 3-1 home win over Shadow Ridge in a girls soccer match Tuesday.

Olivia Stark added a goal and Andrea Leyva registered two assists for the Crusaders (5-2-1, 3-1-0 Class 5A Southern League). Scarlett Schwarz scored for Shadow Ridge (3-4-0, 1-3-0).

Faith Lutheran plays at Bonanza at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, and Shadow Ridge hosts No. 2 Bishop Gorman at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.