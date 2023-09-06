No. 3 Faith Lutheran defeats Shadow Ridge in girls soccer — PHOTOS
Freshman forward Julia Anfinson scored twice to lead Faith Lutheran to a home in over Shadow Ridge in a girls soccer match. Here are photos from the match.
Julia Anfinson scored two goals to lead Faith Lutheran, No. 3 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, to a 3-1 home win over Shadow Ridge in a girls soccer match Tuesday.
Olivia Stark added a goal and Andrea Leyva registered two assists for the Crusaders (5-2-1, 3-1-0 Class 5A Southern League). Scarlett Schwarz scored for Shadow Ridge (3-4-0, 1-3-0).
Faith Lutheran plays at Bonanza at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, and Shadow Ridge hosts No. 2 Bishop Gorman at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
