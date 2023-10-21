91°F
Nevada Preps

Palo Verde girls add individual tennis titles to team crown

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 21, 2023 - 2:58 pm
 
The Palo Verde girls tennis teams celebrates its Class 5A state title Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, at ...
The Palo Verde girls tennis teams celebrates its Class 5A state title Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, at Liberty High School. (Alex Wright/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde swept the Class 5A girls individual state tennis titles.

Campbell Ricci claimed the singles title, and Venus Tang and Ruth Robinson won the doubles title Friday at Bishop Gorman.

Ricci defeated Faith Lutheran’s Summer Van Houweling 6-0, 6-4. Tang and Robinson defeated Gorman’s Sophia Baldi and Emma Balelo 6-1, 6-2.

In 5A boys, Gorman’s Mark Lapko won the singles title over Faith Lutheran’s Sam Fouse 6-7 (7), 6-2, 6-2. Clark’s Sanjeev Chundu and Pharrell Redmond defeated Palo Verde’s Rohan Gupta and Balin Gupta to win the doubles title 6-1, 6-2.

Palo Verde swept the 5A boys and girls team state titles on Oct. 13.

The 4A and 3A boys and girls state tournaments begin Thursday, with semifinals and state title matches Oct. 27.

In 4A, Foothill and The Meadows are the Southern boys team qualifiers for state. Doral Academy and The Meadows qualified for the girls tournament. Both events will be held at Faith Lutheran.

In 3A, Boulder City and The Adelson School are the Southern boys team qualifiers for state. Boulder City and Moapa Valley qualified for the girls tournament. Both events will be held at Gorman.

The 4A and 3A boys and girls singles and doubles individual state tournaments begin Oct. 27, with all state championship matches Oct. 28 at Faith Lutheran (4A) and Gorman (3A).

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

