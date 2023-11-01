57°F
Nevada Preps

Playoff roundup: Centennial rolls in 5A girls volleyball quarterfinals

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 31, 2023 - 9:59 pm
 
Centennial middle blocker Jada Thomas-Swinson (16) tangles above the net with Faith Lutheran se ...
Centennial middle blocker Jada Thomas-Swinson (16) tangles above the net with Faith Lutheran setter Mariah Mauga (2) during a Class 5A Southern Region quarterfinal girls volleyball playoff match at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Faith Lutheran's Olivia Faulis (11) dives for the ball during a Class 5A Southern Region quarte ...
Faith Lutheran's Olivia Faulis (11) dives for the ball during a Class 5A Southern Region quarterfinal girls volleyball playoff match at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Faith Lutheran's Taly Cloyd (5) hits against Centennial middle blocker Aliah Williams (15) and ...
Faith Lutheran's Taly Cloyd (5) hits against Centennial middle blocker Aliah Williams (15) and outside hitter Jeslyn Crockett (6) during a Class 5A Southern Region quarterfinal girls volleyball playoff match at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Centennial celebrates after scoring during a Class 5A Southern Region quarterfinal girls volley ...
Centennial celebrates after scoring during a Class 5A Southern Region quarterfinal girls volleyball playoff match against Faith Lutheran at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Faith Lutheran middle blocker Andrea Romero-Agosto (16) hits against Centennial middle blocker ...
Faith Lutheran middle blocker Andrea Romero-Agosto (16) hits against Centennial middle blocker Jada Thomas-Swinson (16) during a Class 5A Southern Region quarterfinal girls volleyball playoff match at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Faith Lutheran outside hitter Bianca Richardson (6) spikes against Centennial middle blocker Al ...
Faith Lutheran outside hitter Bianca Richardson (6) spikes against Centennial middle blocker Aliah Williams (15) and outside hitter Jeslyn Crockett (6) during a Class 5A Southern Region quarterfinal girls volleyball playoff match at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Centennial outside hitter Aleyson Ross (17) and middle blocker Jada Thomas-Swinson (16) kill a ...
Centennial outside hitter Aleyson Ross (17) and middle blocker Jada Thomas-Swinson (16) kill a shot by Faith Lutheran's Ella Swinn (10) during a Class 5A Southern Region quarterfinal girls volleyball playoff match at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Faith Lutheran middle blocker Andrea Romero-Agosto (16) tips the ball past Faith Lutheran middl ...
Faith Lutheran middle blocker Andrea Romero-Agosto (16) tips the ball past Faith Lutheran middle blocker Andrea Romero-Agosto (16) during a Class 5A Southern Region quarterfinal girls volleyball playoff match at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Faith Lutheran celebrates after scoring during a Class 5A Southern Region quarterfinal girls vo ...
Faith Lutheran celebrates after scoring during a Class 5A Southern Region quarterfinal girls volleyball playoff match against Centennial at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Faith Lutheran outside hitter Bianca Richardson (6) spikes the ball past Centennial during a Cl ...
Faith Lutheran outside hitter Bianca Richardson (6) spikes the ball past Centennial during a Class 5A Southern Region quarterfinal girls volleyball playoff match at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Faith Lutheran outside hitter Bianca Richardson (6) serves to Centennial during a Class 5A Sout ...
Faith Lutheran outside hitter Bianca Richardson (6) serves to Centennial during a Class 5A Southern Region quarterfinal girls volleyball playoff match at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Centennial celebrates with opposite Londyn Wipperman (19) after they scored on Faith Lutheran d ...
Centennial celebrates with opposite Londyn Wipperman (19) after they scored on Faith Lutheran during a Class 5A Southern Region quarterfinal girls volleyball playoff match at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Centennial setter Mae Stoddard (9) sets the ball during a Class 5A Southern Region quarterfinal ...
Centennial setter Mae Stoddard (9) sets the ball during a Class 5A Southern Region quarterfinal girls volleyball playoff match against Faith Lutheran at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Centennial outside hitter Abby Vlaming (10) prepares to bump the ball during a Class 5A Souther ...
Centennial outside hitter Abby Vlaming (10) prepares to bump the ball during a Class 5A Southern Region quarterfinal girls volleyball playoff match against Faith Lutheran at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Centennial middle blocker Jada Thomas-Swinson (16) gets a shot over Faith Lutheran middle block ...
Centennial middle blocker Jada Thomas-Swinson (16) gets a shot over Faith Lutheran middle blocker Andrea Romero-Agosto, left, and Sienna Lopez (14) during a Class 5A Southern Region quarterfinal girls volleyball playoff match at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Faith Lutheran's Ella Swinn (10) has a shot killed by Centennial middle blocker Jada Thomas-Swi ...
Faith Lutheran's Ella Swinn (10) has a shot killed by Centennial middle blocker Jada Thomas-Swinson (16) and setter Mae Stoddard (9) during a Class 5A Southern Region quarterfinal girls volleyball playoff match at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Centennial head coach Kristie Heaton hypes up her team after they won a Class 5A Southern Regio ...
Centennial head coach Kristie Heaton hypes up her team after they won a Class 5A Southern Region quarterfinal girls volleyball playoff match against Faith Lutheran at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Centennial middle blocker Aliah Williams (15) hits past Faith Lutheran's Sienna Lopez (14) duri ...
Centennial middle blocker Aliah Williams (15) hits past Faith Lutheran's Sienna Lopez (14) during a Class 5A Southern Region quarterfinal girls volleyball playoff match at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Jeslyn Crockett had 10 kills and 10 digs as Centennial, the No. 2 seed from the Mountain League, swept Faith Lutheran, the No. 3 seed from the Desert League, 25-20, 25-18, 25-22 in a girls volleyball Class 5A Southern Region quarterfinal Tuesday night at Centennial.

Abby Vlaming had six kills and four aces, Dafne Sosa had 10 digs and Kassandra Tuiasoa added 13 assists for the Bulldogs (28-9). Faith Lutheran finishes 29-11.

No. 1D Bishop Gorman 3, No. 4M Arbor View 0: At Bishop Gorman, the Gaels (30-5) rolled to a 25-9, 25-13, 25-17 victory over the Aggies (21-16).Ayanna Watson had 19 kills, 12 digs and six aces, and Leilia Toailoa added 18 kills and seven aces for the Gaels.

Gorman will host Centennial in a region semifinal at 6 p.m. Thursday.

No. 1M Coronado 3, No. 4D Foothill 1: At Coronado, Julie Beckham had 23 kills and four aces as the Cougars held off the Falcons (16-19) for a 25-11, 25-21, 23-25, 27-25 win.

Gentry Oblad had 17 kills and 15 digs, and Rachel Purser added 13 kills for the Cougars (21-7).

No. 2D Shadow Ridge 3, No. 3M Liberty 2: At Shadow Ridge, the Mustangs (22-15) held on to win a five-set thriller 25-21, 25-20, 23-25, 16-25, 16-14 over the Patriots (15-15).

Joli Salazar had 13 kills and 19 digs, and Desirae Knoble finished with 20 digs, 10 kills and four aces for the Mustangs.

Shadow Ridge will play at Coronado at 6 p.m. Thursday in the other region semifinal.

Class 3A

No. 1D Moapa Valley 3, No. 4M Pahrump Valley 1: At Moapa Valley, the Pirates (17-15) defeated the Trojans (9-14) in a region quarterfinal 25-13, 23-25, 25-10, 25-16.

Moapa Valley will host Boulder City in a region semifinal at 6 p.m. Thursday.

No. 2M Boulder City 3, No. 3D Cheyenne 0: At Boulder City, the Eagles (25-7) rolled to a 25-14, 25-6, 25-17 victory over the Desert Shields (11-21).

Megan Uszynski had 14 digs and three aces, and Lily Mackey added 13 assists and four aces for the Eagles.

No. 1M The Meadows 3, No. 4D Mater East 0: At The Meadows, the Mustangs (22-3) cruised to a 25-9, 25-6, 25-8 victory over the Knights (5-17).

The Meadows will host Virgin Valley at 6 p.m. Thursday in the other region semifinal.

No. 2D Virgin Valley 3, No. 3M Sloan Canyon 2: At Virgin Valley, the Bulldogs (16-9) dropped the first two sets, but rallied for a 21-25, 19-25. 25-16, 25-19, 15-10 victory over the Pirates (14-16).

Audrey Fiso had 15 kills and Hayden Owsley added 13 kills and 11 digs for Virgin Valley. Katelee Tietjen had 42 assists, Reggi Frei had 41 digs and Sweden Smith added 24 digs and five aces for the Bulldogs.

Girls soccer

Class 4A

No. 1D Foothill 4, No. 4M Silverado 0: At Foothill, Tianna Hunsaker scored two goals as the Falcons (19-0-2) blanked the Skyhawks (11-5-3) in a region quarterfinal.

No. 2M Green Valley 2, No. 3D Sierra Vista 0: At Green Valley, Darien Cox and Judith Mancuso each scored a goal to lead the Gators (17-3-3) past the Mountain Lions (13-5-1).

Green Valley will play at Foothill in a region semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

No. 1M Centennial 3, No. 4D Eldorado 0: At Centennial, the Bulldogs (17-3-2) blanked the Sundevils (7-8-3) to advance to the region semifinals.

No. 2D Doral Academy 1, No. 3M Tech 0: At Doral Academy, Gianna Davis scored in the first half and goalie Kenadie Mashore had several key saves to lead the Dragons (13-2-2) past the Roadrunners (15-4).

Centennial will host Doral Academy at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the other region semifinal.

Class 3A

No. 3D Equipo Academy 2, No. 2M SLAM Academy 1: At Heritage Park, Briana Salguero scored the game-winning goal on a penalty kick in the final minute as the Yeti (13-6-1) rallied past the Bulls (14-5) in a region quarterfinal.

Noemy Mendoza scored with five minutes left in the second half for Equipo Academy to tie the game. Mia Lopez-Hanko scored for SLAM Academy.

No. 1D Virgin Valley 4, No. 4M Mojave 0: At Virgin Valley, the Bulldogs (13-1-2) scored twice in the first half and blanked the Rattlers (7-7-1).

Virgin Valley will host Equipo Academy at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in a region semifinal.

No. 1M Pahrump Valley 8, No. 4D Valley 0: At Pahrump Valley, five Trojans scored as Pahrump Valley (20-1-2) topped the Vikings (5-7-1).

Andrea Sauceda scored three goals and registered an assist, and Grace Miller added two goals and an assist for the Trojans.

Pahrump Valley will host Moapa Valley in the other region semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

No. 2D Moapa Valley 2, No. 3M Boulder City 1 (SO): At Moapa Valley, the Pirates (11-6) won a penalty kick shootout 3-1 to defeat the Eagles (11-6).

Eline Jansen scored Moapa Valley’s regulation goal. Jansen, Mallory Tobler and Abbie Hammons scored the shootout goals for the Pirates.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

