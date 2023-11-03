Playoff roundup: Coronado rolls in 5A volleyball semis — PHOTOS

Coronado swept Shadow Ridge, and Bishop Gorman defeated Centennial in the girls volleyball Class 5A Southern Region semifinals to qualify for the state tournament.

Coronado outside hitter Julie Beckham spikes the ball over the net during a Class 5A Southern Region volleyball match against Shadow Ridge at Coronado High School Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Coronado girls volleyball team celebrates winning a match against Shadow Ridge during a Class 5A Southern Region volleyball match at Coronado High School Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Coronado girls volleyball team celebrates winning a match against Shadow Ridge during a Class 5A Southern Region volleyball match at Coronado High School Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shadow Ridge setter Madi Miller (7) reaches the ball during a Class 5A Southern Region volleyball match against Coronado at Coronado High School Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shadow Ridge setter Madi Miller (7) reaches to save the ball during a Class 5A Southern Region volleyball match against Coronado at Coronado High School Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shadow Ridge’s Lauryn Belt (3) reaches to hit the ball back over the net during a Class 5A Southern Region volleyball match against Coronado at Coronado High School Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado setter Hannah Pemberton (5) sets the ball during a Class 5A Southern Region volleyball match against Shadow Ridge at Coronado High School Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado outside hitter Gentry Oblad (4) saves the ball from hitting the floor during a Class 5A Southern Region volleyball match against Shadow Ridge at Coronado High School Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado celebrates winning a set during a Class 5A Southern Region volleyball match against Shadow Ridge at Coronado High School Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado fans celebrate their team scoring a point during a Class 5A Southern Region volleyball match against Shadow Ridge at Coronado High School Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado middle blocker Rachel Purser (9) watches her teammate Hannah Pemberton (5) hit the ball during a Class 5A Southern Region volleyball match against Shadow Ridge at Coronado High School Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shadow Ridge outside hitter Desirae Noble sets the ball during a Class 5A Southern Region volleyball match against Coronado at Coronado High School Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shadow Ridge teammates Riah Thurston (11) and Desirae Noble (5) celebrate a point during a Class 5A Southern Region volleyball match against Coronado at Coronado High School Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Julie Beckham had 16 kills, six digs and three aces as Mountain League champion and No. 1-seeded Coronado swept Shadow Ridge 25-21, 25-2, 25-22 in a girls volleyball Class 5A Southern Region semifinal Thursday at Coronado.

Gentry Oblad had 19 digs and nine kills, and Hannah Pemberton added 33 assists, three aces and three digs for the Cougars (22-7). Shadow Ridge, the Desert League’s No. 2 seed, finishes 22-16.

Coronado will play at Desert League champion and top-seeded Bishop Gorman — a 25-20, 25-19, 25-21 winner over Centennial in the other region semifinal — at noon Saturday for the Southern Region title and No. 1 seed at the state tournament.

Both teams have qualified for the 5A state tournament, which begins Nov. 10 at Sunrise Mountain.

— No. 1D Bishop Gorman 3, No. 2M Centennial 0: At Gorman, Leilia Toailoa had 20 kills, 11 digs and four aces as the Gaels (31-5) swept the Bulldogs (28-10).

Ayanna Watson finished with 19 kills and 11 digs, and Tatum Thompson added 21 digs and five aces for the Gaels.

Coronado defeated Gorman 3-0 in last year’s 5A Southern Region title game on its way to winning the state title.

Class 3A

— No. 2M Boulder City 3, No. 1D Moapa Valley 0: At Moapa Valley, Addison Doane had 18 assists and 14 kills as the Eagles claimed a 25-22, 25-20, 25-11 road win over the Pirates (17-16) in a region semifinal. Megan Uszynski added 14 digs, eight kills and three aces for the Eagles.

Boulder City (26-7) will play at Mountain League champion and No. 1-seeded The Meadows — a 25-20, 25-15, 25-19 winner over No. 2D Virgin Valley in the other region semifinal — at 2:30 p.m. Saturday for the Southern Region title and No. 1 seed in the state tournament.

Both teams have qualified for the 3A state tournament, which begins Nov. 10 at UNR’s Virginia Street Gym.

Girls soccer

Class 5A

— No. 1 Bishop Gorman 7, No. 8 Shadow Ridge 0: At Gorman, Stephanie Hackett scored two goals as the Southern League champion Gaels (18-3-2) rolled past the Mustangs (6-14-2) in a state quarterfinal.

Tatum Manley added a goal and an assist for Gorman.

— No. 4 Coronado 3, No. 5 Arbor View 0: At Coronado, Aubrey Wagner scored two goals, and Sierah McCallum added a goal and an assist as the Cougars (16-4-5) blanked the Aggies (10-8-1).

Coronado will play Gorman in a state semifinal Nov. 10 at Coronado at a time to be determined.

— No. 2 Liberty 3, No. 7 Desert Oasis 0: At Liberty, Nai’a Pomaikai scored a goal and registered an assist in the first half as the Patriots (15-3-1) defeated the Diamondbacks (6-15-1).

Goalie Brooke Kramer recorded a shutout with nine saves for Liberty, which scored all its goals in the first half.

— No. 3 Faith Lutheran 2, No. 6 Palo Verde 1: At Faith Lutheran, Olivia Stark scored the game-winning goal with six minutes left to lift the Crusaders (17-4-2) past the Panthers (9-7-6).

Andrea Levya scored in the first half for Faith Lutheran, which will play Liberty in the other state semifinal Nov. 10 at Coronado at a time to be determined.

Class 4A

— No. 1D Foothill 4, No. 2M Green Valley 0: At Foothill, Ava Bertolani scored two goals, and the Falcons (20-0-2) defeated the Gators (17-4-3) in a region semifinal.

Foothill will host Mountain League champion and No. 1 seed Centennial — a 3-1 winner over Doral Academy in the other region semifinal — at 10 a.m. Saturday for the Southern Region title and No. 1 seed in the state tournament.

Both teams have qualified for the state tournament, which begins Nov. 10 in Carson City.

Class 3A

— No. 1D Virgin Valley 5, No. 3D Equipo Academy 1: At Virgin Valley, the Bulldogs (14-1-2) scored three first-half goals as they defeated the Yeti (13-7-1) in a region semifinal.

— No. 1M Pahrump Valley 6, No. 2D Moapa Valley 0: At Pahrump Valley, goalie Avery Moore recorded her 18th shutout of the season as the Trojans (21-1-2) rolled the Pirates (11-7).

Virgin Valley will host Pahrump Valley at 2 p.m. Saturday for the Southern Region title and No. 1 seed in the state tournament. Both teams have qualified for the state tournament, which begins Nov. 10 at Cristo Rey.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.