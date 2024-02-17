52°F
Playoff roundup: Top seeds advance in 5A boys basketball quarters

By and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 16, 2024 - 10:45 pm
 
Coronado's Lantz Stephenson (5) shoots against Mojave forward Avondre Smith (50) and guard Nathan Sherrard (13) during the second half of a high school basketball game at Mojave High School on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Junior wing Lantz Stephenson scored 29 points to help top-seeded Coronado defeated No. 8 Silverado 84-74 in a Class 5A boys basketball state quarterfinal on Friday night at Coronado.

Senior point guard Josiah Cunningham added 20 points for Coronado (17-11). Junior center Tee Bartlett and sophomore guard Jonny Collins each scored 15 points for the Cougars.

Coronado will face Arbor View in a state semifinal at 4:40 p.m. Thursday at the Thomas &Mack Center. Silverado finishes 16-11.

No. 4 Arbor View 87, No. 5 Desert Pines 56: At Arbor View, senior Pharaoh Compton scored a game-high 32 points and added 10 rebounds to lead the Aggies as they rolled to a state quarterfinal victory over Desert Pines (8-12).

Brian Townsend had 18 points and 12 rebounds to help Arbor View (19-7).

No. 2 Liberty 67, No. 7 Mojave 65: At Liberty, sophomore point guard Tyus Thomas scored 18 points as the Patriots nearly squandered a nine-point fourth-quarter lead before holding on to defeat the Rattlers (13-12).

Senior guard Kaeden Castillero added 14 points for Liberty (19-3).

Liberty will face No. 2 Bishop Gorman — a 74-49 winner over No. 6 Foothill — in the other state semifinal at 8 p.m. Thursday.

Class 4A

No. 1D Somerset-Losee 85, No. 2D Sierra Vista 80: At Somerset-Losee, senior KeSean White and sophomore Kieran Daniel each scored 18 points apiece as the Lions (24-3) rallied from an eight-point first-half deficit to beat the Mountain Lions (21-9) in the 4A Southern Region title game.

Both teams advance to the state tournament Feb. 21-22 at Lawlor Events Center in Reno. Somerset-Losee will be the No. 1 seed from the South and Sierra Vista will be the South’s No. 2 seed.

Class 3A

No. 1D Mater East 60, No. 2D Democracy Prep 59: At Mater East, the Knights (15-6) held on late to defeat the Blue Knights (17-7) in the 3A Southern Region title game.

Both teams advance to the state tournament Feb. 21-22 at Lawlor Events Center in Reno. Mater East will be the No. 1 seed from the South and Democracy Prep will be the South’s No. 2 seed.

Girls basketball

Class 4A

No. 2D Canyon Springs 59, No. 1S Legacy 57: At Legacy, the Pioneers (22-8) surrendered a 12-point lead and rallied late to win to defeat the Longhorns (20-10) in the 4A Southern Region title game.

Both teams advance to the state tournament Feb. 21-22 at Lawlor Events Center in Reno. Canyon Springs will be the No. 1 seed from the South and Legacy will be the South’s No. 2 seed.

Class 3A

No. 1D Moapa Valley 29, No. 1M Pahrump Valley 26: At Moapa Valley, the Pirates (27-3) fended off the Trojans (27-3) in the 3A Southern Region title game.

Both teams advance to the state tournament Feb. 21-22 at Lawlor Events Center in Reno. Moapa Valley will be the No. 1 seed from the South and Pahrump Valley will be the South’s No. 2 seed.

Flag football

Class 4A

No. 1D Coronado 35, No. 2M Bonanza 27: At Coronado, senior quarterback Maci Joncich passed for 293 yards and five touchdowns to help the Cougars (19-2) hold off the Bengals (19-4) in a 4A state semifinal.

Samia Linton-Rivera led Coronado’s defense with 19 tackles and five sacks.

Coronado will host Arbor View at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday for the state title.

No. 2D Arbor View 14, No. 1M Foothill 7: At Foothill, junior Jada Emil had four receptions for 110 yards and a touchdown as the Aggies (20-8) led at halftime and held on for the win over the Falcons (15-5) in the other state semifinal.

Evonne Bruestle logged 10 tackles and six sacks for Arbor View as neither team scored in the second half. The Aggies got a key first down in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

Other scores

Basketball

Class 2A Southern League semifinals

At White Pine

Boys

No. 1 Lake Mead Academy 77, No. 4 White Pine 45

No. 2 Needles vs. No. 3 Lincoln County, late

Girls

No. 1 Needles 68, No. 4 Lake Mead Academy 25

No. 2 Lincoln County 50, No. 3 White Pine 44

Class 1A Southern League semifinals

At Sandy Valley

Boys

No. 1 Pahranagat Valley 51, No. 4 Word of Life 27

No. 2 Sandy Valley 54, No. 3 Beaver Dam 35

Girls

No. 1 Pahranagat Valley 41, No. 4 Mountain View 6

No. 2 Beaver Dam 38, No. 3 Sandy Valley 21

Class 1A Central League semifinals

At Indian Springs

Boys

No. 1 Spring Mountain 59, No. 4 Indian Springs 32

No. 2 Round Mountain 36, No. 3 Tonopah 26

Girls

No. 1 Indian Springs 51, No. 4 Beatty 6

No. 2 Round Mountain 41, No. 3 Tonopah 22

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X. Contact Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com

