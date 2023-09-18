Prep football: Gorman, Centennial, SLAM ranked No. 1

Bishop Gorman (5A) and Centennial (4A) remain No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s high school football rankings. SLAM Academy is the new No. 1 in 3A.

Bishop Gorman defensive back Jett Washington (5) tackles Centennial wide receiver Seth Zamora (3) during the first half of a high school football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Southern Nevada high school rankings

Football

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman, Division I (5-0)

2. Liberty, Division I (3-2)

3. Arbor View, Division I (2-2)

4. Shadow Ridge, Division I (4-1)

5. Desert Pines, Division I (2-2)

6. Foothill, Division II (4-1)

7. Faith Lutheran, Division II (3-2)

8. Basic, Division II (2-2)

9. Sierra Vista, Division II (2-1)

10. Silverado, Division I (2-2)

Around 5A: Bishop Gorman showed it is still the team to beat in a 49-6 win over Liberty in its 5A Division I league opener. … The Patriots host Cathedral Catholic (California) at 7 p.m. Friday. … Arbor View rolled to a 38-0 win against Coronado. … Shadow Ridge’s defense delivered in its 21-20 win over Desert Pines. … The Jaguars host Arbor View at 6 p.m. in Week 6’s top game.

Foothill survived a 41-39 shootout win over Legacy. … Faith Lutheran rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat Basic 24-23 in overtime. … Basic hosts Durango at 6 p.m. … Sierra Vista defeated Durango 14-6. … Silverado was off last week and hosts Gorman at 6 p.m.

Class 4A

1. Centennial (4-1)

2. Canyon Springs (4-1)

3. Somerset-Losee (3-2)

4. Sunrise Mountain (3-2)

5. Mojave (2-1)

Around 4A: Centennial rolled to a 63-0 win at Western. … Canyon Springs shut out Eldorado 27-0. … Somerset-Losee defeated Bonanza 42-14. … Sunrise Mountain cruised past Cadence 41-6. … Mojave held off Rancho 14-3.

Class 3A

1. SLAM Academy (3-1)

2. Moapa Valley (3-2)

3. Virgin Valley (4-1)

4. Boulder City (3-0)

5. Democracy Prep (2-1)

Around 3A: SLAM Academy took advantage of five Moapa Valley turnovers en route to a 34-7 win in Overton. … Moapa Valley plays at Boulder City at 7 p.m. Friday. … Virgin Valley survived a 56-38 shootout at Pahrump Valley. … Boulder City rolled to a 43-13 win at The Meadows. … Democracy Prep defeated Mater East 20-14. The Blue Knights play at SLAM Academy at 7 p.m. Friday.

Girls volleyball

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman (8-3)

2. Coronado (4-0)

3. Faith Lutheran (11-3)

4. Liberty (9-4)

5. Centennial (11-2)

Class 4A

1. Tech (14-3)

2. Legacy (15-6)

3. Durango (10-6)

4. Coral Academy (6-0)

5. Rancho (7-2)

Class 3A

1. Boulder City (8-6)

2. The Meadows (9-3)

3. Virgin Valley (6-3)

4. Moapa Valley (10-8)

5. Sloan Canyon (4-9)

Games to watch

All games at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Monday

Centennial at Coronado

Arbor View at Liberty

Palo Verde at Desert Oasis

Sloan Canyon at The Meadows

Tuesday

Shadow Ridge at Sierra Vista

Bishop Gorman at Silverado

Wednesday

Shadow Ridge at Arbor View

Desert Oasis at Sierra Vista

Moapa Valley at Virgin Valley

Thursday

Lone Peak (Utah) at Coronado, 5 p.m.

Boys soccer

Class 5A

1. Coronado (8-1-0)

2. Palo Verde (7-2-1)

3. Las Vegas (6-1-2)

4. Sunrise Mountain (3-1-2)

5. Eldorado (7-5-1)

Class 4A

1. Faith Lutheran (8-1-1)

2. Canyon Springs (10-2-2)

3. Sierra Vista (7-2-0)

4. Liberty (7-1-2)

5. Clark (6-1-1)

Class 3A

1. Virgin Valley (7-1-0)

2. SLAM Academy (7-1-0)

3. Doral Academy (4-1-0)

4. Mater East (4-2-0)

5. Del Sol (4-4-0)

Games to watch

All games at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Monday

Durango at Faith Lutheran, 4 p.m.

Las Vegas at Coronado

Sunrise Mountain at Western

Bishop Gorman at Arbor View, 6 p.m.

Palo Verde at Cimarron-Memorial, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Eldorado at Las Vegas, 4 p.m.

Cimarron-Memorial at Sunrise Mountain

Arbor View at Western

Coronado at Palo Verde, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Liberty at SLAM Academy, 3:30 p.m.

Girls soccer

Class 5A

1. Coronado (9-1-3)

2. Bishop Gorman (9-2-0)

3. Faith Lutheran (7-2-2)

4. Liberty (5-1-1)

5. Palo Verde (3-2-5)

Class 4A

1. Foothill (8-0-2)

2. Centennial (7-1-2)

3. Green Valley (7-1-3)

4. Doral Academy (5-0-1)

5. Tech (6-1-0)

Class 3A

1. Pahrump Valley (7-1-1)

2. Equipo Academy (7-1-1)

3. SLAM Academy (7-2-0)

4. Virgin Valley (4-0-2)

5. Sunrise Mountain (3-2-0)

Games to watch

All games at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Tuesday

Green Valley at Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Sierra Vista at Foothill

Sunrise Mountain at Pahrump Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Coronado at Bishop Gorman, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Silverado at Green Valley

Doral Academy at Foothill

Faith Lutheran at Arbor View

Coronado at Liberty, 6 p.m.