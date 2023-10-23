Prep football: Gorman remains No. 1 in 5A in final rankings

Bishop Gorman (5A), Centennial (4A) and SLAM Academy (3A) are No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s final high school football rankings. Also included are rankings for soccer and volleyball.

Bishop Gorman’s Devon Rice (3) and Audric Harris (2) celebrate Rice’s touchdown during the second half of a high school football game against Centennial at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Southern Nevada high school rankings

Football

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman, Division I (10-0)

2. Liberty, Division I (8-2)

3. Arbor View, Division I (4-5)

4. Shadow Ridge, Division I, (5-4)

5. Desert Pines, Division I (4-5)

6. Basic, Division II (7-2)

7. Foothill, Division II (8-2)

8. Legacy, Division III (5-4)

9. Faith Lutheran, Division II (6-3)

10. Palo Verde, Division III (4-4)

Around 5A: Bishop Gorman, ranked No. 1 nationally by MaxPreps and USA Today, rolled Coronado 49-7. The Gaels have a bye to the 5A Division I state semifinals. … Liberty held on for a 35-32 win over Shadow Ridge last Thursday. … Arbor View defeated Silverado 17-6. … Shadow Ridge plays at Arbor View in a 5A Division state quarterfinal at 6 p.m. Thursday. … Desert Pines cruised past Durango 33-6.

Basic held off Henderson rival Foothill 49-32 to win the “Battle for Boulder Highway” and claim the Class 5A Division II Southern League title. … Foothill hosts Durango at 6 p.m. Thursday in a 5A Division II Southern League quarterfinal. … Legacy clinched the 5A Division III Southern League title with a 32-24 win at Desert Oasis. … Faith Lutheran defeated Las Vegas High 49-14. … Palo Verde rolled Cimarron-Memorial 50-13.

Class 4A

1. Centennial (8-1)

2. Sunrise Mountain (7-1)

3. Canyon Springs (7-1)

4. Somerset-Losee (8-2)

5. Mojave (4-4)

Around 4A: Centennial blanked Cheyenne 40-0. … Sunrise Mountain held on 26-21 at Chaparral to clinch the 4A Mountain League title. … Canyon Springs shutout Valley 42-0. … Somerset-Losee rolled Mojave 42-21. … Mojave hosts Rancho in a 4A Desert League quarterfinal.

Class 3A

1. SLAM Academy (8-1)

2. Moapa Valley (8-2)

3. Boulder City (6-2)

4. Virgin Valley (6-4)

5. Democracy Prep (4-4)

Around 3A: SLAM Academy rolled Mater East 50-25. … Moapa Valley defeated Virgin Valley 38-27 in the “Hammer Game.” … Boulder City defeated Pahrump Valley 38-24. … Virgin Valley hosts Democracy Prep in a 3A Southern League quarterfinal at 6 p.m. Thursday. … Democracy Prep defeated The Meadows 24-20.

Girls volleyball

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman (27-5)

2. Coronado (18-7)

3. Faith Lutheran (27-10)

4. Centennial (19-8)

5. Liberty (12-10)

Class 4A

1. Tech (22-3)

2. Durango (22-11)

3. Legacy (24-9)

4. Coral Academy (20-1)

5. Rancho (14-10)

Class 3A

1. The Meadows (20-3)

2. Boulder City (22-7)

3. Moapa Valley (15-15)

4. Virgin Valley (14-8)

5. Sloan Canyon (13-15)

Games to watch

All games at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Tuesday

Centennial at Palo Verde

Coronado at Liberty

Arbor View at Desert Oasis

Wednesday

Foothill at Faith Lutheran

Thursday

Coronado at Arbor View

Palo Verde at Liberty

Centennial at Desert Oasis

Boys soccer

Class 5A

1. Coronado (16-1-2)

2. Palo Verde (13-4-3)

3. Arbor View (8-4-4)

4. Bishop Gorman (8-6-6)

5. Sunrise Mountain (7-5-4)

Class 4A

1. Canyon Springs (18-2-2)

2. Faith Lutheran (14-2-2)

3. Liberty (13-3-2)

4. Sierra Vista (13-2-1)

5. Bonanza (11-4-0)

Class 3A

1. SLAM Academy (14-1-0)

2. Doral Academy (11-3-0)

3. Virgin Valley (12-1-1)

4. Mater East (8-6-2)

5. Equipo Academy (7-5-2)

Games to watch

All games at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Tuesday

Palo Verde at Coronado, 4:30 p.m.

Sunrise Mountain at Cimarron-Memorial, 4:30 p.m.

Las Vegas at Eldorado

Tech at Sierra Vista

Thursday

SLAM Academy at Doral Academy, 3:30 p.m.

Coronado at Sunrise Mountain, 4 p.m.

Chaparral at Faith Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.

Canyon Springs at Shadow Ridge

Bishop Gorman at Las Vegas

Eldorado at Palo Verde

Girls soccer

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman (16-2-2)

2. Liberty (13-2-1)

3. Faith Lutheran (14-4-2)

4. Coronado (13-4-5)

5. Arbor View (9-6-1)

Class 4A

1. Foothill (16-0-2)

2. Green Valley (15-3-2)

3. Tech (13-3-0)

4. Centennial (14-3-2)

5. Doral Academy (11-1-2)

Class 3A

1. Pahrump Valley (17-1-2)

2. Virgin Valley (10-1-2)

3. SLAM Academy (13-3-0)

4. Equipo Academy (11-5-1)

5. Boulder City (9-5-0)

Games to watch

Wednesday

Basic at Tech, 3 p.m.

Foothill at Doral Academy, 3:30 p.m.

SLAM Academy at Boulder City, 3:30 p.m.

Moapa Valley at Equipo Academy, 4 p.m.

Green Valley at Silverado, 4:30 p.m.

Liberty at Coronado, 4:30 p.m.

Arbor View at Faith Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.