Prep football rankings: Gorman, Silverado, Moapa still reign

Bishop Gorman (5A), Silverado (4A) and Moapa Valley (3A) remain No. 1 in the Southern Nevada football rankings. There’s a tie atop the boys soccer rankings.

Bishop Gorman's Devon Rice (3) runs the ball for a touchdown during the first half of a football game against Palo Verde at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Southern Nevada football rankings

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman (8-1)

2. Liberty (5-3)

3. Desert Pines (7-1)

4. Arbor View (7-1)

5. Faith Lutheran (6-2)

Around 5A: Bishop Gorman routed Palo Verde 70-0 and hosts Foothill on Friday. … Liberty was idle and hosts Desert Pines on Friday. … Desert Pines defeated Faith Lutheran 49-21. … Arbor View beat Legacy 48-6 and visits Canyon Springs on Thursday. … Faith Lutheran hosts Green Valley on Friday.

Class 4A

1. Silverado (8-0)

2. Shadow Ridge (8-1)

3. Las Vegas (6-2)

4. Coronado (6-2)

5. Basic (7-2)

Around 4A: Silverado beat Sunrise Mountain 63-0 and plays at Desert Oasis on Friday. … Shadow Ridge shut out Mojave 49-0 and visits Spring Valley on Friday. … Las Vegas lost to Class 5A Bishop Manogue 55-14 and hosts Del Sol on Friday. … Coronado edged Spring Valley 21-19 and plays at Sierra Vista on Friday. … Basic defeated Durango 27-25 and hosts Clark on Friday.

Class 3A

1. Moapa Valley (9-0)

2. Virgin Valley (7-1)

3. SLAM Nevada (5-3)

4. Boulder City (6-2)

5. Eldorado (5-3)

Around 3A: Moapa Valley routed Somerset Losee 50-8 and visits Virgin Valley on Friday. … Virgin Valley shut out Western 42-0. … SLAM Nevada blew out Cadence 68-0 and plays at Eldorado on Friday. … Boulder City defeated Mater East 45-0 and plays at Cadence on Friday. … Eldorado beat Pahrump Valley 14-8.

Southern Nevada Soccer Coaches Association poll

Boys

1T. Palo Verde

1T. Eldorado

3. Coronado

4. Cimarron-Memorial

5. Bishop Gorman

6. Green Valley

7. Faith Lutheran

8. Desert Oasis

9. Western

10T. Clark

10T. Arbor View

10T. Equipo Academy

Girls

1. Coronado

2. Palo Verde

3. Faith Lutheran

4. Bishop Gorman

5. Cimarron-Memorial

6T. Desert Oasis

6T. Arbor View

6T. Liberty

9. Doral Academy

10. Shadow Ridge

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.