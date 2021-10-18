Prep Honor Roll: The week’s top high school performances
Here are the week’s best high school performances from football, boys soccer, girls soccer and girls volleyball.
Football
Elijah Darwin, Desert Oasis — The junior had 250 yards and four touchdowns receiving in a 59-30 win over Cheyenne.
Michael Kearns, Desert Pines — The junior was 14-for-19 for 131 yards and two touchdowns passing and ran for 94 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries in a 35-14 win over Faith Lutheran.
Gunner Redd, Moapa Valley — The senior had four catches for 133 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 47 yards and returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown in a 35-28 win over Clark.
Tyler Stott, Desert Oasis — The senior threw for seven touchdowns and ran for one in a 59-30 win over Cheyenne.
Brandon Tunnell, Silverado — The junior threw for 350 yards and six touchdowns in a 60-0 win over Sunrise Mountain.
Girls soccer
Loegan Alia, Shadow Ridge — The junior had two goals in a 3-2 win over Tech.
Adryanna Avena-Caraballo, Pahrump Valley — The junior had three goals and three assists in an 8-0 win over Equipo Academy.
McKenna Beckett, Faith Lutheran — The junior had two goals in an 8-0 win over Sierra Vista.
Melinda Bravo-Avendano, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior had four assists in a 5-0 win over Legacy.
Megan Cox, Bonanza — The senior goalkeeper had five saves in a 2-0 win over Western.
Serene Gronauer, Faith Lutheran — The senior had two goals in an 8-0 win over Sierra Vista.
Abbie Hammons, Moapa Valley — The freshman had two goals and one assist in an 8-0 win over Cheyenne.
Emily Jimenez, Virgin Valley — The junior had two goals in an 8-0 win over Chaparral.
Emma Metzel, Sky Pointe — The junior had two goals and two assists in a 5-1 win over Desert Pines.
Kiara Ramos, Pahrump Valley — The senior had three goals and two assists in an 8-0 win over Equipo Academy.
Leanne Sawyer, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior had two goals in a 5-0 win over Legacy.
Mallory Tobler, Moapa Valley — The freshman had four goals and one assist in an 8-0 win over Cheyenne.
Ajja Vazquez, Bonanza — The sophomore had two goals in a 2-0 win over Western.
Adryanna Avena-Caraballo, Pahrump Valley — The junior had three goals and one assist in an 8-0 win over Durango.
Bryce Bateman, SLAM Nevada — The junior had seven goals and three assists in a 13-5 win over Equipo Academy.
Brynn Belcher, Shadow Ridge — The junior had two goals and one assist in a 3-2 win over Liberty.
Taylor Day, Faith Lutheran — The senior had two goals in a 3-2 win over Palo Verde.
Natali Isidro, Virgin Valley — The freshman had two goals in a 4-0 win over Mojave.
Cam Kapics, Spring Valley — The senior had two goals and one assist in a 3-3 tie with Clark.
Olivia Lester, Sierra Vista — The junior had two goals in a 3-0 win over Las Vegas.
Allison Phillips, Bonanza — The junior had two goals in a 3-0 win over Sky Pointe.
Andrea Quintero, Equipo Academy — The freshman had five goals in a 13-5 loss to SLAM Nevada.
Jessica Rodriguez, Cimarron-Memorial — The sophomore had two goals and five assists in a 13-1 win over Sunrise Mountain.
Courtney Van House, Pahrump Valley — The sophomore had three goals in an 8-0 win over Durango.
Boys soccer
Diego Carrasco, Las Vegas — The senior has one goal and three assists in a 5-2 win over Tech.
Chase Ciobanu, Coronado — The junior had four goals in a 4-1 win over Chaparral.
Yuval Cohen, Palo Verde — The sophomore had three goals in an 8-0 win over Durango.
Adrian Figueroa-Corrales, Eldorado — The senior had two goals and one assist in a 3-2 win over Cimarron-Memorial.
Ricky Flores-Galavis, Shadow Ridge — The senior had two assists in a 2-1 win over Mojave.
Paul Jankowski, Shadow Ridge — The junior had two goals in a 2-1 win over Mojave.
Diego Souza, Foothill — The junior had two goals and one assist in a 3-1 win over Del Sol.
Christian Valencia, Las Vegas — The junior had two goals and one assist in a 5-2 win over Tech.
Nicholas Walker, Arbor View — The senior had two goals in a 2-2 tie with Green Valley.
Estevan Zavala, Tech — The senior had two goals in a 5-2 loss to Las Vegas.
Eric Montes, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior had one goal and two assists in a 5-0 win over Durango.
Jorge Rojas, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior had three goals in a 5-0 win over Durango.
Fernando Alas, Equipo Academy — The senior had two goals and one assist in a 5-2 win over SLAM Nevada.
Yuval Cohen, Palo Verde — The junior had seven goals and one assist in a 10-2 win over Spring Valley.
Daryan Coronel, Las Vegas — The junior had three goals in a 3-2 win over Eldorado.
Anthony Dondero, Liberty — The senior had two goals in a 2-1 win over Rancho.
Francisco Duran, Valley — The senior had two goals in a 2-2 tie with Desert Oasis.
Adrian Figueroa-Corrales, Eldorado — The senior had two goals in a 3-2 loss to Las Vegas.
Cesar Gonzalez, Mojave — The senior had three goals and two assists in an 8-0 win over Doral Academy.
Eden Houle, Green Valley — The senior had three goals and two assists in a 5-1 win over Desert Pines.
Walter Ochoa, Bonanza — The sophomore had two goals in a 7-2 loss to Arbor View.
Alan Quintero, Mojave — The senior had three assists in an 8-0 win over Doral Academy.
Nicholas Walker, Arbor View — The senior had five goals and one assist in a 7-2 win over Bonanza.
Girls volleyball
Alyssa Bryant, Boulder City — The senior had 33 assists, five aces and five digs in a three-set win over SLAM Nevada.
Ava Hurry, Foothill — The senior had 15 kills, 10 digs and two aces in a four-set loss to Faith Lutheran.
Paige Parlanti, Desert Oasis — The senior had 16 kills and five digs in a three-set win over Tech.
Bianca Richardson, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore had 18 kills, 12 digs and three aces in a four-set win over Foothill.
Caroline Edgeworth, Bishop Gorman — The senior had 38 assists and two kills in a three-set win over Shadow Ridge.
Symiah James-Rodriguez, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior had 11 kills, one ace and one block in a three-set win over Sky Pointe.
Zayda Meisner, Doral Academy — The junior had 11 kills in a three-set win over Cheyenne.
Rilee Read, Palo Verde — The senior had 17 assists, nine digs, seven kills and three blocks in a four-set win over Green Valley.
Bianca Richardson, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore had 15 kills in a four-set loss to Coronado.
Lina Savielo, Green Valley — The junior had 23 assists, 24 digs, seven kills, two aces and two blocks in a four-set loss to Palo Verde.
Sarah Sullivan, Coronado — The junior had 13 kills, eight digs, two aces and two blocks in a four-set win over Faith Lutheran.
Tatum Thompson, Bishop Gorman — The sophomore had 31 digs in a three-set win over Shadow Ridge.
Caila Haviland, Virgin Valley — The senior had eight kills and three aces in a three-set win over Sunrise Mountain.
Nathalie Van, Desert Oasis — The senior had 25 assists, three kills, three aces and three blocks in a three-set win over Valley.
Sophia Ewalefo, Bishop Gorman — The senior had 15 kills and seven digs in a three-set win over Silverado.
Ava Hurry, Foothill — The senior had 19 kills and 22 digs in a four-set win over Green Valley.
Kate Prior, Foothill — The senior had 18 kills and 20 digs in a four-set win over Green Valley.
Rilee Read, Palo Verde — The senior had nine kills, 20 assists and five digs in a five-set win over Faith Lutheran.
Bianca Richardson, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore had 16 kills and 14 digs in a five-set loss to Palo Verde.
Ella Swinn, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore had 10 kills, 10 digs and three aces in a five-set loss to Palo Verde.
Lina Savielo, Green Valley — The junior had seven kills, 26 assists, 16 digs, three blocks and two aces in a four-set loss to Foothill.
Sydney Tagaloa, Shadow Ridge — The senior had 11 kills and 27 digs in a five-set win over Centennial.
Naomi White, Palo Verde — The junior had 16 kills and seven blocks in a five-set win over Faith Lutheran.