Prep Honor Roll: The week’s top high school performances

Here are the week’s best high school performances from football, boys soccer, girls soccer and girls volleyball.

Desert Oasis quarterback Tyler Stott (10) looks to pass while Spring Valley offensive lineman Treese Jacobs (55) eyes the ball behind him during a high school football game at Desert Oasis High School on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Football

Elijah Darwin, Desert Oasis — The junior had 250 yards and four touchdowns receiving in a 59-30 win over Cheyenne.

Michael Kearns, Desert Pines — The junior was 14-for-19 for 131 yards and two touchdowns passing and ran for 94 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries in a 35-14 win over Faith Lutheran.

Gunner Redd, Moapa Valley — The senior had four catches for 133 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 47 yards and returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown in a 35-28 win over Clark.

Tyler Stott, Desert Oasis — The senior threw for seven touchdowns and ran for one in a 59-30 win over Cheyenne.

Brandon Tunnell, Silverado — The junior threw for 350 yards and six touchdowns in a 60-0 win over Sunrise Mountain.

Girls soccer

Loegan Alia, Shadow Ridge — The junior had two goals in a 3-2 win over Tech.

Adryanna Avena-Caraballo, Pahrump Valley — The junior had three goals and three assists in an 8-0 win over Equipo Academy.

McKenna Beckett, Faith Lutheran — The junior had two goals in an 8-0 win over Sierra Vista.

Melinda Bravo-Avendano, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior had four assists in a 5-0 win over Legacy.

Megan Cox, Bonanza — The senior goalkeeper had five saves in a 2-0 win over Western.

Serene Gronauer, Faith Lutheran — The senior had two goals in an 8-0 win over Sierra Vista.

Abbie Hammons, Moapa Valley — The freshman had two goals and one assist in an 8-0 win over Cheyenne.

Emily Jimenez, Virgin Valley — The junior had two goals in an 8-0 win over Chaparral.

Emma Metzel, Sky Pointe — The junior had two goals and two assists in a 5-1 win over Desert Pines.

Kiara Ramos, Pahrump Valley — The senior had three goals and two assists in an 8-0 win over Equipo Academy.

Leanne Sawyer, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior had two goals in a 5-0 win over Legacy.

Mallory Tobler, Moapa Valley — The freshman had four goals and one assist in an 8-0 win over Cheyenne.

Ajja Vazquez, Bonanza — The sophomore had two goals in a 2-0 win over Western.

Adryanna Avena-Caraballo, Pahrump Valley — The junior had three goals and one assist in an 8-0 win over Durango.

Bryce Bateman, SLAM Nevada — The junior had seven goals and three assists in a 13-5 win over Equipo Academy.

Brynn Belcher, Shadow Ridge — The junior had two goals and one assist in a 3-2 win over Liberty.

Taylor Day, Faith Lutheran — The senior had two goals in a 3-2 win over Palo Verde.

Natali Isidro, Virgin Valley — The freshman had two goals in a 4-0 win over Mojave.

Cam Kapics, Spring Valley — The senior had two goals and one assist in a 3-3 tie with Clark.

Olivia Lester, Sierra Vista — The junior had two goals in a 3-0 win over Las Vegas.

Allison Phillips, Bonanza — The junior had two goals in a 3-0 win over Sky Pointe.

Andrea Quintero, Equipo Academy — The freshman had five goals in a 13-5 loss to SLAM Nevada.

Jessica Rodriguez, Cimarron-Memorial — The sophomore had two goals and five assists in a 13-1 win over Sunrise Mountain.

Courtney Van House, Pahrump Valley — The sophomore had three goals in an 8-0 win over Durango.

Boys soccer

Diego Carrasco, Las Vegas — The senior has one goal and three assists in a 5-2 win over Tech.

Chase Ciobanu, Coronado — The junior had four goals in a 4-1 win over Chaparral.

Yuval Cohen, Palo Verde — The sophomore had three goals in an 8-0 win over Durango.

Adrian Figueroa-Corrales, Eldorado — The senior had two goals and one assist in a 3-2 win over Cimarron-Memorial.

Ricky Flores-Galavis, Shadow Ridge — The senior had two assists in a 2-1 win over Mojave.

Paul Jankowski, Shadow Ridge — The junior had two goals in a 2-1 win over Mojave.

Diego Souza, Foothill — The junior had two goals and one assist in a 3-1 win over Del Sol.

Christian Valencia, Las Vegas — The junior had two goals and one assist in a 5-2 win over Tech.

Nicholas Walker, Arbor View — The senior had two goals in a 2-2 tie with Green Valley.

Estevan Zavala, Tech — The senior had two goals in a 5-2 loss to Las Vegas.

Eric Montes, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior had one goal and two assists in a 5-0 win over Durango.

Jorge Rojas, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior had three goals in a 5-0 win over Durango.

Fernando Alas, Equipo Academy — The senior had two goals and one assist in a 5-2 win over SLAM Nevada.

Yuval Cohen, Palo Verde — The junior had seven goals and one assist in a 10-2 win over Spring Valley.

Daryan Coronel, Las Vegas — The junior had three goals in a 3-2 win over Eldorado.

Anthony Dondero, Liberty — The senior had two goals in a 2-1 win over Rancho.

Francisco Duran, Valley — The senior had two goals in a 2-2 tie with Desert Oasis.

Adrian Figueroa-Corrales, Eldorado — The senior had two goals in a 3-2 loss to Las Vegas.

Cesar Gonzalez, Mojave — The senior had three goals and two assists in an 8-0 win over Doral Academy.

Eden Houle, Green Valley — The senior had three goals and two assists in a 5-1 win over Desert Pines.

Walter Ochoa, Bonanza — The sophomore had two goals in a 7-2 loss to Arbor View.

Alan Quintero, Mojave — The senior had three assists in an 8-0 win over Doral Academy.

Nicholas Walker, Arbor View — The senior had five goals and one assist in a 7-2 win over Bonanza.

Girls volleyball

Alyssa Bryant, Boulder City — The senior had 33 assists, five aces and five digs in a three-set win over SLAM Nevada.

Ava Hurry, Foothill — The senior had 15 kills, 10 digs and two aces in a four-set loss to Faith Lutheran.

Paige Parlanti, Desert Oasis — The senior had 16 kills and five digs in a three-set win over Tech.

Bianca Richardson, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore had 18 kills, 12 digs and three aces in a four-set win over Foothill.

Caroline Edgeworth, Bishop Gorman — The senior had 38 assists and two kills in a three-set win over Shadow Ridge.

Symiah James-Rodriguez, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior had 11 kills, one ace and one block in a three-set win over Sky Pointe.

Zayda Meisner, Doral Academy — The junior had 11 kills in a three-set win over Cheyenne.

Rilee Read, Palo Verde — The senior had 17 assists, nine digs, seven kills and three blocks in a four-set win over Green Valley.

Bianca Richardson, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore had 15 kills in a four-set loss to Coronado.

Lina Savielo, Green Valley — The junior had 23 assists, 24 digs, seven kills, two aces and two blocks in a four-set loss to Palo Verde.

Sarah Sullivan, Coronado — The junior had 13 kills, eight digs, two aces and two blocks in a four-set win over Faith Lutheran.

Tatum Thompson, Bishop Gorman — The sophomore had 31 digs in a three-set win over Shadow Ridge.

Caila Haviland, Virgin Valley — The senior had eight kills and three aces in a three-set win over Sunrise Mountain.

Nathalie Van, Desert Oasis — The senior had 25 assists, three kills, three aces and three blocks in a three-set win over Valley.

Sophia Ewalefo, Bishop Gorman — The senior had 15 kills and seven digs in a three-set win over Silverado.

Ava Hurry, Foothill — The senior had 19 kills and 22 digs in a four-set win over Green Valley.

Kate Prior, Foothill — The senior had 18 kills and 20 digs in a four-set win over Green Valley.

Rilee Read, Palo Verde — The senior had nine kills, 20 assists and five digs in a five-set win over Faith Lutheran.

Bianca Richardson, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore had 16 kills and 14 digs in a five-set loss to Palo Verde.

Ella Swinn, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore had 10 kills, 10 digs and three aces in a five-set loss to Palo Verde.

Lina Savielo, Green Valley — The junior had seven kills, 26 assists, 16 digs, three blocks and two aces in a four-set loss to Foothill.

Sydney Tagaloa, Shadow Ridge — The senior had 11 kills and 27 digs in a five-set win over Centennial.

Naomi White, Palo Verde — The junior had 16 kills and seven blocks in a five-set win over Faith Lutheran.