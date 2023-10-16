Prep rankings: Gorman, Centennial, SLAM No. 1 in football

Liberty (5A), Sunrise Mountain (4A) and Moapa Valley (3A) are No. 2 in the Review-Journal’s high school football rankings. Also included are rankings for soccer and volleyball.

Centennial running back Cornell Hatcher, Jr. (2) scores a touchdown during the first half of a high school football game against Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Southern Nevada high school rankings

Football

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman, Division I (9-0)

2. Liberty, Division I (7-2)

3. Arbor View, Division I (3-5)

4. Foothill, Division II (8-1)

5. Desert Pines, Division I (3-5)

6. Shadow Ridge, Division I (5-3)

7. Basic, Division II (6-2)

8. Legacy, Division III (4-4)

9. Faith Lutheran, Division II (5-3)

10. Palo Verde, Division III (3-4)

Around 5A: Bishop Gorman rolled Desert Pines 56-12 and in the process moved up to No. 1 in MaxPreps’ national rankings … Liberty defeated Arbor View 24-6 to lock up the No. 2 seed in the 5A Division I playoffs. … Arbor View hosts Silverado at 6 p.m. Friday. … Foothill defeated Faith Lutheran 28-17 to remain undefeated in the 5A Division II Southern League. … Desert Pines hosts Durango at 6 p.m.

Shadow Ridge had a bye and plays at Liberty at 7 p.m. Thursday. … Basic snapped a five-game losing streak against Green Valley with a 19-17 win in the “Henderson Bowl.” … Legacy took control of first place in the 5A Division III Southern League with a 27-20 win over Palo Verde. … Faith Lutheran plays at Las Vegas High at 6 p.m. … Palo Verde plays at Cimarron-Memorial at 6 p.m.

Class 4A

1. Centennial (7-1)

2. Sunrise Mountain (6-1)

3. Canyon Springs (6-1)

4. Somerset-Losee (7-2)

5. Mojave (4-3)

Around 4A: Centennial locked up first place in the Desert League with a 42-14 win over Mojave. … Sunrise Mountain handed Canyon Springs its first loss and took control of first place in the Mountain League with a road win 18-13 win. … Canyon Springs plays at Valley at 6 p.m. … Somerset-Loose rolled Valley 49-14. … Mojave hosts Somerset-Losse at 6 p.m.

Class 3A

1. SLAM Academy (7-1)

2. Moapa Valley (7-2)

3. Boulder City (5-2)

4. Virgin Valley (6-3)

5. Democracy Prep (3-4)

Around 3A: SLAM Academy defeated Boulder City 39-20. … Moapa Valley rolled Democract Prep 39-6. … Boulder City host Pahrump Valley at 7 p.m. … Virgin Valley defeated Mater East 51-14. Moapa Valley hosts Virgin Valley at 7 p.m. in the “Hammer Game.” … Democracy Prep plays at The Meadows at 7 p.m.

Girls volleyball

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman (26-5)

2. Coronado (17-7)

3. Centennial (19-7)

4. Faith Lutheran (25-10)

5. Arbor View (13-11)

Class 4A

1. Tech (20-3)

2. Durango (19-11)

3. Legacy (23-9)

4. Coral Academy (18-1)

5. Rancho (12-9)

Class 3A

1. The Meadows (17-3)

2. Boulder City (20-7)

3. Moapa Valley (14-15)

4. Virgin Valley (10-6)

5. Sloan Canyon (12-14)

Games to watch

All games at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Tuesday

Faith Lutheran at Sierra Vista

Foothill at Shadow Ridge

Wednesday

Coronado at Centennial

Liberty at Arbor View

Thursday

Spring Valley at Durango

Palo Verde at Faith Lutheran

Boys soccer

Class 5A

1. Coronado (15-1-1)

2. Palo Verde (11-4-3)

3. Arbor View (7-3-4)

4. Eldorado (11-8-2)

5. Bishop Gorman (7-5-6)

Class 4A

1. Faith Lutheran (13-1-2)

2. Canyon Springs (17-2-2)

3. Liberty (12-3-2)

4. Sierra Vista (12-2-1)

5. Desert Oasis (11-5-1)

Class 3A

1. SLAM Academy (12-1-0)

2. Virgin Valley (12-1-0)

3. Doral Academy (9-3-0)

4. Equip Academy (7-5-1)

5. Mater East (7-6-2)

Games to watch

All games at 6 p.m.unless otherwise noted

Wednesday

Coronado at Las Vegas, 4 p.m.

Bonanza at Desert Oasis, 4:30 p.m.

Arbor View at Bishop Gorman

Cimarron-Memorial at Palo Verde

Equipo Academy at Virgin Valley

Thursday

Faith Lutheran at Clark

Girls soccer

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman (14-2-2)

2. Liberty (11-2-1)

3. Faith Lutheran (12-4-2)

4. Coronado (12-3-5)

5. Arbor View (7-6-1)

Class 4A

1. Foothill (13-0-2)

2. Green Valley (13-2-3)

3. Centennial (13-2-2)

4. Tech (11-3-0)

5. Doral Academy (10-1-1)

Class 3A

1. Pahrump Valley (15-1-2)

2. Virgin Valley (9-1-2)

3. SLAM Academy (11-3-0)

4. Equipo Academy (10-5-1)

5. Boulder City (8-4-0)

Games to watch

All games at 4:30 p.m.unless otherwise noted

Tuesday

Palo Verde at Arbor VIew

Silverado at Canyon Springs

Tech at Centennial

Thursday

Coronado at Faith Lutheran, 4 p.m.

Centennial at Silverado

Sunrise Mountain at SLAM Academy, 5 p.m.

Boulder City at Pahrump Valley, 5:30 p.m.