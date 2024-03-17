Prep rankings: Unbeaten Las Vegas High No. 1 in 5A baseball

Las Vegas High is No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s first Class 5A baseball rankings. Palo Verde is No. 1 in 5A softball, and Arbor View is No. 1 in boys volleyball.

Foothill fans applauded their players as they celebrate their win over Shadow Ridge 3-2 in the NIAA High School 4A baseball state title game at CSN on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Southern Nevada high school rankings

Records through Sunday

Baseball

Class 5A

1. Las Vegas High (11-0-1)

2. Palo Verde (10-4)

3. Centennial (11-3)

4. Foothill (8-1-1)

5. Basic (4-2)

Class 4A

1. Sierra Vista (8-3)

2. Legacy (4-2)

3. Tech (8-3)

4. Durango (5-3)

5. Cheyenne (12-0)

Class 3A

1. Virgin Valley (4-1)

2. Moapa Valley (4-1)

3. SLAM Academy (4-2)

4. The Meadows (3-3)

5. Mater East (7-3)

Games to watch

All games at 3:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Tuesday

Durango at Liberty

Western at Tech

Las Vegas High at Desert Oasis

Green Valley at Faith Lutheran

Wednesday

Basic at Palo Verde

Bishop Gorman at Arbor View

Desert Oasis at Foothill

Centennial at Green Valley

Shadow Ridge at Coronado

Faith Lutheran at Liberty

Friday

Palo Verde at Basic

Foothill at Desert Oasis

Softball

Class 5A

1. Palo Verde (7-0)

2. Centennial (5-2-1)

3. Green Valley (3-1)

4. Arbor View (3-4)

5. Shadow Ridge (0-2)

Class 4A

1. Foothill (5-2)

2. Mojave (3-0)

3. Doral Academy (4-5)

4. Sierra Vista (5-6)

5. Cimarron-Memorial (3-5)

Class 3A

1. Virgin Valley (6-0)

2. Pahrump Valley (3-1)

3. Boulder City (5-5)

4. Moapa Valley (3-5)

5. SLAM Academy (1-1)

Games to watch

All games at 3:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Monday

Bishop Gorman at Coronado

Faith Lutheran at Centennial

Green Valley at Liberty

Pahrump Valley at Virgin Valley

Wednesday

Coronado at Green Valley

Centennial at Bishop Gorman

Palo Verde at Arbor View

Faith Lutheran at Shadow Ridge

Friday

Shadow Ridge at Green Valley

Palo Verde at Bishop Gorman

Boys volleyball

Class 5A

1. Arbor View (9-1)

2. Palo Verde (7-1)

3. Coronado (5-1)

4. Centennial (5-3)

5. Shadow Ridge (5-3)

Class 4A

1. Legacy (6-3)

2. Basic (3-3)

3. Bishop Gorman (5-4)

4. Del Sol (6-4)

5. Sky Pointe (7-5)

Class 3A

1. Boulder City (5-3)

2. Valley (3-1)

3. Somerset-Losee (2-3)

4. Canyon Springs (2-1)

5. Mater East (2-0)

Games to watch

All games at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Tuesday

Shadow Ridge at Palo Verde

Centennial at Sky Pointe

Wednesday

Arbor View at Coronado

Green Valley at Shadow Ridge

