Prep rankings: Unbeaten Las Vegas High No. 1 in 5A baseball
Las Vegas High is No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s first Class 5A baseball rankings. Palo Verde is No. 1 in 5A softball, and Arbor View is No. 1 in boys volleyball.
Southern Nevada high school rankings
Records through Sunday
Baseball
Class 5A
1. Las Vegas High (11-0-1)
2. Palo Verde (10-4)
3. Centennial (11-3)
4. Foothill (8-1-1)
5. Basic (4-2)
Class 4A
1. Sierra Vista (8-3)
2. Legacy (4-2)
3. Tech (8-3)
4. Durango (5-3)
5. Cheyenne (12-0)
Class 3A
1. Virgin Valley (4-1)
2. Moapa Valley (4-1)
3. SLAM Academy (4-2)
4. The Meadows (3-3)
5. Mater East (7-3)
Games to watch
All games at 3:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Tuesday
Durango at Liberty
Western at Tech
Las Vegas High at Desert Oasis
Green Valley at Faith Lutheran
Wednesday
Basic at Palo Verde
Bishop Gorman at Arbor View
Desert Oasis at Foothill
Centennial at Green Valley
Shadow Ridge at Coronado
Faith Lutheran at Liberty
Friday
Palo Verde at Basic
Foothill at Desert Oasis
Softball
Class 5A
1. Palo Verde (7-0)
2. Centennial (5-2-1)
3. Green Valley (3-1)
4. Arbor View (3-4)
5. Shadow Ridge (0-2)
Class 4A
1. Foothill (5-2)
2. Mojave (3-0)
3. Doral Academy (4-5)
4. Sierra Vista (5-6)
5. Cimarron-Memorial (3-5)
Class 3A
1. Virgin Valley (6-0)
2. Pahrump Valley (3-1)
3. Boulder City (5-5)
4. Moapa Valley (3-5)
5. SLAM Academy (1-1)
Games to watch
All games at 3:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Monday
Bishop Gorman at Coronado
Faith Lutheran at Centennial
Green Valley at Liberty
Pahrump Valley at Virgin Valley
Wednesday
Coronado at Green Valley
Centennial at Bishop Gorman
Palo Verde at Arbor View
Faith Lutheran at Shadow Ridge
Friday
Shadow Ridge at Green Valley
Palo Verde at Bishop Gorman
Boys volleyball
Class 5A
1. Arbor View (9-1)
2. Palo Verde (7-1)
3. Coronado (5-1)
4. Centennial (5-3)
5. Shadow Ridge (5-3)
Class 4A
1. Legacy (6-3)
2. Basic (3-3)
3. Bishop Gorman (5-4)
4. Del Sol (6-4)
5. Sky Pointe (7-5)
Class 3A
1. Boulder City (5-3)
2. Valley (3-1)
3. Somerset-Losee (2-3)
4. Canyon Springs (2-1)
5. Mater East (2-0)
Games to watch
All games at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Tuesday
Shadow Ridge at Palo Verde
Centennial at Sky Pointe
Wednesday
Arbor View at Coronado
Green Valley at Shadow Ridge
