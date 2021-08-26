106°F
Rancho opens volleyball season with win over Western — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 25, 2021 - 9:39 pm
 
Updated August 25, 2021 - 9:42 pm
Rancho girls varsity volleyball cheers after winning the first match against Western High Schoo ...
Rancho girls varsity volleyball cheers after winning the first match against Western High School during their high school volleyball game at Rancho High School on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Jan Marie Duhaylungsod (7) jumps to set during their high school volleyball game against Wester ...
Jan Marie Duhaylungsod (7) jumps to set during their high school volleyball game against Western High School at Rancho High School on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Western's Ashley Hipolito (11) reacts as her teammate misses the ball next to Jennifer Merriwea ...
Western's Ashley Hipolito (11) reacts as her teammate misses the ball next to Jennifer Merriweather (13) during their high school volleyball game against Rancho High School at Rancho High School on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Rancho's Summer Martin (5) kills the ball while Western's Mia Perez (8) jumps to block during t ...
Rancho's Summer Martin (5) kills the ball while Western's Mia Perez (8) jumps to block during their high school volleyball game at Rancho High School on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Rancho's Leah Miller (10) and Jan Marie Duhaylungsod (7) celebrate an ace earned by Duhaylungso ...
Rancho's Leah Miller (10) and Jan Marie Duhaylungsod (7) celebrate an ace earned by Duhaylungsod during their high school volleyball game against Western High School at Rancho High School on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Las Vegas. At left are Gabriella Fernandez (13) and Nina Robles (11). (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Western High School girls volleyball introduces their starting lineup before the game against R ...
Western High School girls volleyball introduces their starting lineup before the game against Rancho at Rancho High School on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Rancho's Gabriella Fernandez (13) is greeted by teammates as her team's starting lineup is anno ...
Rancho's Gabriella Fernandez (13) is greeted by teammates as her team's starting lineup is announced before their high school volleyball game against Western at Rancho High School on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
From left, Western High School's Ashley Hipolito (11), Jennifer Merriweather (13) and Mia Perez ...
From left, Western High School's Ashley Hipolito (11), Jennifer Merriweather (13) and Mia Perez (8) celebrate a kill by Merriweather during their high school volleyball game against Rancho at Rancho High School on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Rancho's Leah Miller (10) goes for the kill during their high school volleyball game against We ...
Rancho's Leah Miller (10) goes for the kill during their high school volleyball game against Western at Rancho High School on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Western's Ashley Hipolito (11) bumps next to Mia Perez (8) during their high school volleyball ...
Western's Ashley Hipolito (11) bumps next to Mia Perez (8) during their high school volleyball game against Rancho at Rancho High School on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Rancho's Leah Miller (8), Aajaniya Wesley, second from right, and Adi Perez, right, celebrate a ...
Rancho's Leah Miller (8), Aajaniya Wesley, second from right, and Adi Perez, right, celebrate a win after their high school volleyball game against Western at Rancho High School on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Rancho opened its girls volleyball season with a 25-1, 25-9, 25-6 home win over Western on Thursday night.

The Rams are one of the favorites to win the state championship in the new Class 4A. They reached the state tournament two years ago and return the duo of Jan Duhaylungsod and right-side hitter Leah Miller, both of whom were named to the Review-Journal’s All-Southern Nevada team.

Rancho’s next match will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, when it hosts 2019 state runner-up Durango.

Wednesday’s best

Top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Boys soccer

Yuval Cohen, Palo Verde — The sophomore had two goals and an assist in a 4-2 win over Shadow Ridge.

Ian Martinez, Shadow Ridge — The senior scored two goals in a 4-2 loss to Green Valley.

Girls soccer

Haley Bigler, Silverado — The senior scored two goals in a 6-0 win over Desert Pines.

Emmie Cabrales, Clark — She handed out two assists in a 5-4 win over Valley.

Talli Fairchild, Moapa Valley — The junior had a goal and two assists in a 5-1 win over Durango.

Annika Griffith, Clark — She had two goals and one assist in a 5-4 win over Valley.

■ Abbie Hammons, Moapa Valley — The freshman scored three goals in her debut, a 5-1 win over Durango.

Arianna Lockward, Spring Valley — The senior had a goal and an assist in an 8-0 win over Cristo Rey.

Vanessa Mann, Silverado The senior had a goal and an assist in a 6-0 win over Desert Pines.

Jeanie Tuku, Spring Valley — The junior had two goals and an assist in an 8-0 win over Cristo Rey.

Girls volleyball

■ Kayleigh Kennedy, Faith Lutheran — The junior had five kills, nine aces and eight digs in a three-set sweep of Arbor View.

Wednesday’s scores

Boys soccer

■ Palo Verde 4, Shadow Ridge 2

Girls soccer

■ Coronado 5, Green Valley 1

Crossover Cup

At Spring Valley

■ Clark 5, Valley 4

Spring Valley 8, Cristo Rey 0

At Durango

■ Silverado 6, Desert Pines 0

Moapa Valley 5, Durango 1

Girls volleyball

■ Faith Lutheran d. Arbor View, 25-17, 25-11, 25-18

■ Pinecrest Cadence d. Pinecrest Sloan Canyon, 25-18, 25-17, 25-7

Jason Orts Las Vegas Review-Journal

