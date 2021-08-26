Rancho opens volleyball season with win over Western — PHOTOS
Check out the top performances from Wednesday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.
Rancho opened its girls volleyball season with a 25-1, 25-9, 25-6 home win over Western on Thursday night.
The Rams are one of the favorites to win the state championship in the new Class 4A. They reached the state tournament two years ago and return the duo of Jan Duhaylungsod and right-side hitter Leah Miller, both of whom were named to the Review-Journal’s All-Southern Nevada team.
Rancho’s next match will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, when it hosts 2019 state runner-up Durango.
Wednesday’s best
Top high school soccer and volleyball performances:
Boys soccer
■ Yuval Cohen, Palo Verde — The sophomore had two goals and an assist in a 4-2 win over Shadow Ridge.
■ Ian Martinez, Shadow Ridge — The senior scored two goals in a 4-2 loss to Green Valley.
Girls soccer
■ Haley Bigler, Silverado — The senior scored two goals in a 6-0 win over Desert Pines.
■ Emmie Cabrales, Clark — She handed out two assists in a 5-4 win over Valley.
■ Talli Fairchild, Moapa Valley — The junior had a goal and two assists in a 5-1 win over Durango.
■ Annika Griffith, Clark — She had two goals and one assist in a 5-4 win over Valley.
■ Abbie Hammons, Moapa Valley — The freshman scored three goals in her debut, a 5-1 win over Durango.
■ Arianna Lockward, Spring Valley — The senior had a goal and an assist in an 8-0 win over Cristo Rey.
■ Vanessa Mann, Silverado — The senior had a goal and an assist in a 6-0 win over Desert Pines.
■ Jeanie Tuku, Spring Valley — The junior had two goals and an assist in an 8-0 win over Cristo Rey.
Girls volleyball
■ Kayleigh Kennedy, Faith Lutheran — The junior had five kills, nine aces and eight digs in a three-set sweep of Arbor View.
Wednesday’s scores
Boys soccer
■ Palo Verde 4, Shadow Ridge 2
Girls soccer
■ Coronado 5, Green Valley 1
Crossover Cup
At Spring Valley
■ Clark 5, Valley 4
Spring Valley 8, Cristo Rey 0
At Durango
■ Silverado 6, Desert Pines 0
Moapa Valley 5, Durango 1
Girls volleyball
■ Faith Lutheran d. Arbor View, 25-17, 25-11, 25-18
■ Pinecrest Cadence d. Pinecrest Sloan Canyon, 25-18, 25-17, 25-7
Jason Orts Las Vegas Review-Journal