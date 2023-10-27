Roundup: Coronado upsets Desert Pines, gets Gorman next
Coronado avenged a regular-season loss to Desert Pines by rolling the Jaguars in the Class 5A Division I state quarterfinals. Bishop Gorman awaits.
The new high school football playoff structure can create an opportunity for a team to forget about a regular-season defeat.
Coronado did just that in a rematch against Desert Pines in the Class 5A Division I state quarterfinals Thursday night.
The No. 5-seeded Cougars used strong performances by their defense and special teams to upset the No. 4 Jaguars 35-12 at Desert Pines.
Coronado lost a regular-season meeting to Desert Pines 48-7 on Oct. 6.
Skyler Jackson rushed for a TD and scored on a pass reception to help Coronado (5-5), and quarterback Aiden Krause threw two TD passes.
Cornado plays at top-seeded Gorman, which had a bye, at 6 p.m. Nov. 3 in a state semifinal. Desert Pines finishes 4-6.
— No. 2 Liberty 48, No. 7 Silverado 6: At Liberty, quarterback Tyrese Smith threw three TD passes and rushed for a score to help the Patriots (9-2) defeat the Skyhawks (2-8).
Andre Porter and Kellen Iwamuro each caught two TD passes, and Jayden Robertson had a TD reception. Ezra Sanelivi added a rushing TD.
Liberty plays No. 6 Shadow Ridge, which defeated No. 3 Arbor View 17-14, in a state semifinal at 6 p.m. Nov. 3. Liberty held on for a 35-32 win over Shadow Ridge on Oct. 19.
5A Division II Southern League quarterfinals
— No. 3 Faith Lutheran 44, No. 6 Las Vegas 6: At Faith Lutheran, the Crusaders (7-3) jumped to a 21-0 first-quarter lead and cruised to a win over the Wildcats (2-8).
Garyt Odom rushed for two TDs and passed for another to lead Faith Lutheran. The Crusaders play at No. 2 Foothill, a 33-6 winner over No. 7 Durango 33-6, in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Nov. 3.
5A Division III Southern League quarterfinals
— No. 4 Clark 23, No. 5 Cimarron-Memorial 20: At Clark, the Chargers (3-5) blocked a field goal attempt in the final minute to preserve a victory over the Spartans (4-6).
Clark plays at top-seeded Legacy, which had a bye, in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Nov. 3.
— No. 3 Desert Oasis 24, No. 6 Spring Valley 7: At Desert Oasis, Vincent Hales threw three TD passes to lead the Diamondbacks (4-5) past the Grizzlies (2-7).
Chris Villasenor, Maverick Moore and Troy Finch had TD receptions for Desert Oasis, which plays at No. 2 Palo Verde, which had a bye, in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Nov. 3.
4A Desert League quarterfinals
— No. 4 Bonanza 21, No. 5 Cheyenne 7: At Bonanza, the Bengals’ defense had four fumble recoveries, an interception and four sacks to help Bonanza (5-4) beat the Desert Shields (2-8).
Bonanza plays at top-seeded Centennial, which had a bye, in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Nov. 3.
— No. 3 Mojave 38, Rancho 8: At Mojave, Miguel Reinares rushed for 187 yards and two TDs, and the Rattlers (5-4) scored on their first four possessions against the Rams (1-8).
Mojave plays at Somerset-Losee in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Nov. 3.
— No. 2 Somerset-Losee 41, No. 7 Western 6: At Somerset-Losee, RJ Olivieri had two passing TDs and two more on the ground to help the Lions (9-2) roll to a victory over the Warriors (0-10).
Kieran Daniel had two TD receptions to help Losee, which hosts Mojave in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Nov. 3.
4A Mountain League quarterfinals
— No. 4 Eldorado 32, No. 5 Cadence 19: At Eldorado, JaeShawn West rushed for 361 yards and three TDs, and the Sundevils (5-4) erupted in the second half to beat the Cougars (4-6).
Jerome Kalama threw two TD passes to Xavier Delgado for the Sundevils, who play at top-seeded Sunrise Mountain, which had a bye, in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Nov. 3.
— No. 3 Chaparral 18, No. 6 Del Sol 0: At Chaparral, the Cowboys (5-4) used strong defense to defeat the Dragons (1-9).
Dishon Lewis had two rushing TDs for Chaparral, which plays at Canyon Springs in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Nov. 3.
— No. 2 Canyon Springs 41, No. 7 Valley 0: At Canyon Springs, Mychal Johnson rushed for two TDs as the Pioneers (8-1) cruised to a victory over the Vikings (1-9).
Jeremiah Richardson scored on a fumble recovery to help Canyon Springs, which hosts Chaparral in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Nov. 3.
3A Southern League quarterfinals
— No. 4 Virgin Valley 33, No. 5 Democracy Prep 18: At Virgin Valley, Kurt Felix had nine catches for 151 yards and a TD as the Bulldogs (7-4) defeated the Blue Knights (4-5).
Virgin Valley faces top-seeded SLAM Academy, which had a bye, in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Nov. 3 at Spring Valley.
— No. 6 No. 3 Boulder City 48, No. 6 Mater East 0: At Boulder City, Chase Jappe had two TD runs and two TD receptions to lead the Eagles (7-2) past the Knights (4-6).
Gage Hopkinson had two rushing scores and also two interceptions on defense for Boulder City, which plays at No. 2 Moapa Valley, which had a bye, in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Nov. 3.
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X. Contact Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.