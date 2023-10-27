Roundup: Coronado upsets Desert Pines, gets Gorman next

Coronado avenged a regular-season loss to Desert Pines by rolling the Jaguars in the Class 5A Division I state quarterfinals. Bishop Gorman awaits.

Coronado QB Aiden Krause (10) looks to break a tackle on a run over Sierra Vista LB Reese Pasion (10) during the first half of their NIAA football game at Sierra Vista High School on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The new high school football playoff structure can create an opportunity for a team to forget about a regular-season defeat.

Coronado did just that in a rematch against Desert Pines in the Class 5A Division I state quarterfinals Thursday night.

The No. 5-seeded Cougars used strong performances by their defense and special teams to upset the No. 4 Jaguars 35-12 at Desert Pines.

Coronado lost a regular-season meeting to Desert Pines 48-7 on Oct. 6.

Skyler Jackson rushed for a TD and scored on a pass reception to help Coronado (5-5), and quarterback Aiden Krause threw two TD passes.

Cornado plays at top-seeded Gorman, which had a bye, at 6 p.m. Nov. 3 in a state semifinal. Desert Pines finishes 4-6.

— No. 2 Liberty 48, No. 7 Silverado 6: At Liberty, quarterback Tyrese Smith threw three TD passes and rushed for a score to help the Patriots (9-2) defeat the Skyhawks (2-8).

Andre Porter and Kellen Iwamuro each caught two TD passes, and Jayden Robertson had a TD reception. Ezra Sanelivi added a rushing TD.

Liberty plays No. 6 Shadow Ridge, which defeated No. 3 Arbor View 17-14, in a state semifinal at 6 p.m. Nov. 3. Liberty held on for a 35-32 win over Shadow Ridge on Oct. 19.

5A Division II Southern League quarterfinals

— No. 3 Faith Lutheran 44, No. 6 Las Vegas 6: At Faith Lutheran, the Crusaders (7-3) jumped to a 21-0 first-quarter lead and cruised to a win over the Wildcats (2-8).

Garyt Odom rushed for two TDs and passed for another to lead Faith Lutheran. The Crusaders play at No. 2 Foothill, a 33-6 winner over No. 7 Durango 33-6, in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Nov. 3.

5A Division III Southern League quarterfinals

— No. 4 Clark 23, No. 5 Cimarron-Memorial 20: At Clark, the Chargers (3-5) blocked a field goal attempt in the final minute to preserve a victory over the Spartans (4-6).

Clark plays at top-seeded Legacy, which had a bye, in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Nov. 3.

— No. 3 Desert Oasis 24, No. 6 Spring Valley 7: At Desert Oasis, Vincent Hales threw three TD passes to lead the Diamondbacks (4-5) past the Grizzlies (2-7).

Chris Villasenor, Maverick Moore and Troy Finch had TD receptions for Desert Oasis, which plays at No. 2 Palo Verde, which had a bye, in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Nov. 3.

4A Desert League quarterfinals

— No. 4 Bonanza 21, No. 5 Cheyenne 7: At Bonanza, the Bengals’ defense had four fumble recoveries, an interception and four sacks to help Bonanza (5-4) beat the Desert Shields (2-8).

Bonanza plays at top-seeded Centennial, which had a bye, in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Nov. 3.

— No. 3 Mojave 38, Rancho 8: At Mojave, Miguel Reinares rushed for 187 yards and two TDs, and the Rattlers (5-4) scored on their first four possessions against the Rams (1-8).

Mojave plays at Somerset-Losee in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Nov. 3.

— No. 2 Somerset-Losee 41, No. 7 Western 6: At Somerset-Losee, RJ Olivieri had two passing TDs and two more on the ground to help the Lions (9-2) roll to a victory over the Warriors (0-10).

Kieran Daniel had two TD receptions to help Losee, which hosts Mojave in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Nov. 3.

4A Mountain League quarterfinals

— No. 4 Eldorado 32, No. 5 Cadence 19: At Eldorado, JaeShawn West rushed for 361 yards and three TDs, and the Sundevils (5-4) erupted in the second half to beat the Cougars (4-6).

Jerome Kalama threw two TD passes to Xavier Delgado for the Sundevils, who play at top-seeded Sunrise Mountain, which had a bye, in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Nov. 3.

— No. 3 Chaparral 18, No. 6 Del Sol 0: At Chaparral, the Cowboys (5-4) used strong defense to defeat the Dragons (1-9).

Dishon Lewis had two rushing TDs for Chaparral, which plays at Canyon Springs in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Nov. 3.

— No. 2 Canyon Springs 41, No. 7 Valley 0: At Canyon Springs, Mychal Johnson rushed for two TDs as the Pioneers (8-1) cruised to a victory over the Vikings (1-9).

Jeremiah Richardson scored on a fumble recovery to help Canyon Springs, which hosts Chaparral in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Nov. 3.

3A Southern League quarterfinals

— No. 4 Virgin Valley 33, No. 5 Democracy Prep 18: At Virgin Valley, Kurt Felix had nine catches for 151 yards and a TD as the Bulldogs (7-4) defeated the Blue Knights (4-5).

Virgin Valley faces top-seeded SLAM Academy, which had a bye, in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Nov. 3 at Spring Valley.

— No. 6 No. 3 Boulder City 48, No. 6 Mater East 0: At Boulder City, Chase Jappe had two TD runs and two TD receptions to lead the Eagles (7-2) past the Knights (4-6).

Gage Hopkinson had two rushing scores and also two interceptions on defense for Boulder City, which plays at No. 2 Moapa Valley, which had a bye, in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Nov. 3.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X. Contact Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.