Oscar Goodman’s 80th birthday celebration kicks off in Las Vegas
Downtown Las Vegas will be the perfect place to celebrate former Mayor Oscar Goodman’s 80th birthday.
And what better way to celebrate than with an 80-martini salute for Goodman, who turns 80 on July 26.
So let the celebration starts a little early. Who’s counting?
The celebration starts at 6 p.m. Thursday with the 80-martini salute at the Fremont Street Experience. Frankie Scinta will host the party.
The party will have 80 bartenders pouring martinis.
There’s also an after-party, with an $80 three-course dinner and music, at Oscar’s Steakhouse in the Plaza.