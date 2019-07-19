Oscar Goodman’s 80th birthday celebration kicks off in Las Vegas

Downtown Las Vegas will be the perfect place to celebrate former Mayor Oscar Goodman’s 80th birthday.

Former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman, second from left, with showgirls Dina A., left, and Carolin Feigs, greets Raiders owner Mark Davis and Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health Director of Development Jody Ghanem during the 10th anniversary celebration of the Ruvo Center in downtown Las Vegas Thursday, July 11, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Downtown Las Vegas will be the perfect place to celebrate former Mayor Oscar Goodman’s 80th birthday.

And what better way to celebrate than with an 80-martini salute for Goodman, who turns 80 on July 26.

So let the celebration starts a little early. Who’s counting?

The celebration starts at 6 p.m. Thursday with the 80-martini salute at the Fremont Street Experience. Frankie Scinta will host the party.

The party will have 80 bartenders pouring martinis.

There’s also an after-party, with an $80 three-course dinner and music, at Oscar’s Steakhouse in the Plaza.