Spring Valley’s Aaliyah Gayles recovering after being shot at party

Spring Valley High School basketball star Aaliyah Gayles was conscious Monday morning following surgery Sunday to treat gunshot wounds sustained at a house party.

Spring Valley senior Aaliyah Gayles during the NIAA Class 5A girls basketball state semifinal at Lawlor Events Center, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Reno. (David Calvert/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Spring Valley's Aaliyah Gayles is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada team. (Spring Valley girls basketball photo)

Spring Valley High basketball star Aaliyah Gayles was conscious Monday morning following emergency surgery Sunday to treat gunshot wounds sustained at a house party in North Las Vegas, people familiar with the situation told the Review-Journal.

Gayles, 18, was shot 10 times, including eight in the legs and ankles, at the party Saturday night, sources said. She was expected to undergo another surgery Monday.

A fundraiser was established via Go Fund Me to support her recovery.

Gayles, a 5-foot-9-inch point guard, was a McDonald’s All-American as a senior this past season, when she averaged 13.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 3.3 assists in leading the Grizzlies to the Class 5A state tournament. She has committed to Southern California.

“Aaliyah is one of the strongest, most resilient young people I have ever known,” USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb said in a statement. “I have no doubt she will continue to face this unfathomable situation with courage and resolve. We will continue to support her and her parents in every way that we possibly can.”

Basketball luminaries have showed support for Gayles via social media.

“Lifting Aaliyah Gayles up in prayer!” WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes tweeted.

Aces All-Star forward Dearica Hamby tweeted the link to Gayles’ fundraiser.

I know there is some that will say it's my fault and I take full responsibility for it but please please keep my baby girl in your prayers Las Vegas. I will give everyone that support Aaliyah an update but she's ok she go make it like always thank you all true warrior pic.twitter.com/NxtSFc5Wyv — D.Gayles (@DGayles3) April 17, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

