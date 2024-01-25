Sierra Vista boys beat Clark in final seconds — PHOTOS

The Sierra Vista boys basketball team, No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 4A rankings, lost on a buzzer-beater Monday, but flipped the script against Clark.

Sierra Vista guard Khamari Taylor (3) shoots against Clark forward Werrason Bakindo (24) during the second half of a high school basketball game at Sierra Vista High School on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sierra Vista guard Khamari Taylor (3) steals the ball from Clark's Sir Montgomery (2) during the first half of a high school basketball game at Sierra Vista High School on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sierra Vista guard Antonio McCraven (1) shoots against Clark forward Werrason Bakindo (24) during the second half of a high school basketball game at Sierra Vista High School on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sierra Vista center Xavion Staton (32) dunks on Clark forward Werrason Bakindo, left, and guard De'Shaun Tolever during the first half of a high school basketball game at Sierra Vista High School on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sierra Vista players dump a water cooler on head coach Joseph Bedowitz to celebrate his 100th career win after they defeated Clark in a high school basketball game at Sierra Vista High School on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sierra Vista cheerleaders pump up their team during the second half of a high school basketball game against Clark at Sierra Vista High School on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sierra Vista forward Darius Ruffin (20) celebrates during the first half of a high school basketball game against Clark at Sierra Vista High School on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Clark guard De'Shaun Tolever (21) snags a rebound while surrounded by Sierra Vista during the second half of a high school basketball game at Sierra Vista High School on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sierra Vista head coach Joseph Bedowitz celebrates his 100th career win after his team defeated Clark in a high school basketball game at Sierra Vista High School on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Clark guard Brenden Banks-Speed (1) drives toward the hoop against Sierra Vista guard Ej Dacuma (0) during the first half of a high school basketball game at Sierra Vista High School on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sierra Vista forward Anliante Smith (23) takes a deep breath before shooting a free throw during the first half of a high school basketball game against Clark at Sierra Vista High School on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Clark head coach Brent Rothman brings his team in for a time out during the first half of a high school basketball game against Sierra Vista at Sierra Vista High School on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sierra Vista guard Khamari Taylor (3) drives toward the hoop against Clark guard Brenden Banks-Speed (1) during the second half of a high school basketball game at Sierra Vista High School on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Clark guard Elijah Coleman (11) shoots against Sierra Vista guard Khamari Taylor (3) and forward Darius Ruffin (20) during the second half of a high school basketball game at Sierra Vista High School on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Clark guard Elijah Coleman (11) loses control of the ball while Sierra Vista forward Darius Ruffin (20) and forward Anliante Smith (23) defend during the second half of a high school basketball game at Sierra Vista High School on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sierra Vista guard Ej Dacuma (0) shoots against Clark guard De'Shaun Tolever (21) during the first half of a high school basketball game at Sierra Vista High School on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Clark guard Elijah Coleman (11) shoots against Sierra Vista center Xavion Staton (32) during the second half of a high school basketball game at Sierra Vista High School on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sierra Vista forward Darius Ruffin (20) celebrates after scoring and Clark was charged with a foul during the second half of a high school basketball game at Sierra Vista High School on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sierra Vista center Xavion Staton (32) struggles for the ball with Clark guard Elijah Coleman, left, while Clark forward Werrason Bakindo, right, defends during the second half of a high school basketball game at Sierra Vista High School on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Clark fans cheer for their team during the second half of a high school basketball game against Sierra Vista at Sierra Vista High School on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sierra Vista guard Khamari Taylor (3) shoots against Clark forward Alan Anderson (23) during the first half of a high school basketball game at Sierra Vista High School on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sierra Vista guard Khamari Taylor (3) shoots against Clark guard De'Shaun Tolever (21) during the first half of a high school basketball game at Sierra Vista High School on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sierra Vista forward Ethan Nelson (11) shoots against Clark guard Elijah Coleman, left, during the first half of a high school basketball game at Sierra Vista High School on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sierra Vista center Xavion Staton (32) smiles during the first half of a high school basketball game against Clark at Sierra Vista High School on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sierra Vista center Xavion Staton, left, and Clark forward Alan Anderson (23) battle for possession during the first half of a high school basketball game at Sierra Vista High School on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sierra Vista forward Darius Ruffin (20) celebrates after dunking at the buzzer of a high school basketball game against Clark at Sierra Vista High School on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sierra Vista center Xavion Staton (32) dunks during the first half of a high school basketball game against Sierra Vista at Sierra Vista High School on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sierra Vista center Xavion Staton (32) celebrates after scoring during the first half of a high school basketball game against Clark at Sierra Vista High School on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sierra Vista’s boys basketball team lost on a buzzer-beater Monday in its first game ranked No. 1 in Class 4A.

On Wednesday, it was the Mountain Lions’ turn to beat the clock.

Khamari Taylor hit a driving layup with four seconds to play to give Sierra Vista a 62-60 home win over Clark.

“I was trying to get to the paint, but the paint the whole game, it was closed up,” Taylor said. “At the end of the game, my team just spread apart, five out, and I drove and the middle opened up, and it was a wide-open layup.”

The Mountain Lions (15-6, 6-1 Class 4A Desert League) trailed for most of the second half before rallying in the final two minutes. There were three lead changes and a tie in the final 1:43.

Sierra Vista took its second lead of the second half on a three-point play by EJ Dacuma with 1:01 to play that made it 60-58.

Clark (14-7, 5-2) answered on a jumper by Michael Gebremeskel with 40 seconds to go to tie the game at 60.

The Mountain Lions took a timeout with 26.9 seconds left and drew up a play for Taylor, who was able to get to the bucket for the winning shot.

“A few possessions before we kind of ran the same thing and noticed we actually got a step on the guy, so we wanted to set something similar to that up,” said Sierra Vista coach Joseph Bedowitz, whose players dumped the water cooler on him to celebrate his 100th career win. “It didn’t go exactly the way that we drew it up, but the players ran it in order to get that step that they needed to get downhill and finish the game.”

The game featured more whistles and free throws than sustained back-and-forth action, and both teams struggled to find consistency. The teams combined to shoot 70 free throws and were whistled for 51 fouls.

“It was hard to get in a rhythm,” Bedowitz said. “It’s weird. They were calling a lot of fouls, but they weren’t calling a lot of the physical fouls. It was rough out there. But I’ll tell you one thing about this team, is they don’t ever stop. They don’t ever stop fighting.”

Clark was the more physical team through three quarters, dominating the offensive glass to take control of the game. The Chargers held a 47-43 rebound edge in the game, but took advantage of offensive rebounds to score 26 second-chance points.

“Mostly we were trying to be more physical with them in the end,” Bedowitz said. “They absolutely killed us on the boards.”

Clark’s De’Shaun Tolever was especially effective on the offensive glass, finishing with 25 points and 15 rebounds. Reserve forward Werrason Bakindo had a big second half with nine points, 10 rebounds and two blocked shots.

Dacuma led Sierra Vista with 17 points, and Taylor had 11 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals. Seven-footer Xavion Staton added 14 points, eight rebounds and six blocked shots for the Mountain Lions, who lost 83-81 to Las Vegas High on Monday.

“It was really big knowing we should have won that last game,” Taylor said. “But to win this game, it feels good.”

Brenden Banks-Speed scored 18 of his 21 points in the first half for the Chargers.