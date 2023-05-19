92°F
Softball

Palo Verde, Centennial lose 5A state softball openers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 18, 2023 - 5:00 pm
 
Updated May 18, 2023 - 7:23 pm
Palo Verde cheers during the first inning of a softball game against Centennial in the Class 5A ...
Palo Verde cheers during the first inning of a softball game against Centennial in the Class 5A Southern Region softball tournament at Centennial High School, Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

RENO — Northern champion Douglas rolled to an 8-3 win over Palo Verde in the opening round of the Class 5A softball state tournament Thursday at UNR’s Hixson Park.

In the other opening-round game, Centennial lost to Reed 6-3. Palo Verde will play Centennial in an elimination game at 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Douglas and Reed will play at 2:45 p.m. Friday for a spot in Saturday’s state title game.

The loser of Douglas-Reed will play the winner of Palo Verde-Centennial at 5 p.m. Friday to determine the other spot in the state title game.

Pitcher Talia Tretton earned the win in the circle for Douglas (31-4) in a complete-game effort with nine strikeouts and went 4-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs and a home run. Palo Verde (18-11) trailed 7-0 after five innings.

Centennial (24-11) fell behind after Reed scored four runs in the fourth inning. The Raiders (25-11-2) added two more in the fifth to put the game out of reach.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

