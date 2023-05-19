Palo Verde, Centennial lose 5A state softball openers

Palo Verde and Centennial will meet in an elimination game Friday at the Class 5A state softball tournament in Reno after losing their openers Thursday.

Palo Verde cheers during the first inning of a softball game against Centennial in the Class 5A Southern Region softball tournament at Centennial High School, Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

RENO — Northern champion Douglas rolled to an 8-3 win over Palo Verde in the opening round of the Class 5A softball state tournament Thursday at UNR’s Hixson Park.

In the other opening-round game, Centennial lost to Reed 6-3. Palo Verde will play Centennial in an elimination game at 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Douglas and Reed will play at 2:45 p.m. Friday for a spot in Saturday’s state title game.

The loser of Douglas-Reed will play the winner of Palo Verde-Centennial at 5 p.m. Friday to determine the other spot in the state title game.

Pitcher Talia Tretton earned the win in the circle for Douglas (31-4) in a complete-game effort with nine strikeouts and went 4-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs and a home run. Palo Verde (18-11) trailed 7-0 after five innings.

Centennial (24-11) fell behind after Reed scored four runs in the fourth inning. The Raiders (25-11-2) added two more in the fifth to put the game out of reach.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

STUFF ON NEXT GAME … NEED TO UPDATE: