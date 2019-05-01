Roundup: Coronado, Centennial win to claim top postseason seeds

Coronado and Centennial both won Tuesday to secure the No. 1 seeds for their respective region softball tournament.

The Cougars were 11-5 winners at Desert Oasis to wrap up the top seed in next week’s Desert Region playoffs.

The Bulldogs downed visiting Rancho, 9-0 and secured the top seed in the Mountain Region tournament, which starts Monday.

In the Class 3A Sunset League, Pahrump Valley downed Mojave, 13-3 to clinch the league title and a No. 1 seed in next week’s Southern Region tournament.

Coronado 11, Desert Oasis 5 — At Desert Oasis, Tori Jones hit a grand slam and a two-run homer to lead the Cougars past the Diamondbacks.

Jones finished 3-for-4 with six RBIs. Madison Stephens went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs for Coronado, which also took advantage of six errors by Desert Oasis.

Holly Severance went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and Cynthia Alvillar hit a three-run triple for Desert Oasis.

Centennial 9, Rancho 0 — At Centennial, Abby Hanley spun a five-hitter and struck out nine as the Bulldogs blanked the Rams.

Maddie Kallfelz was 3-for-3 with a home run, a double and four RBIs, and Deanna Barrera went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs for Centennial.

Giselle Ramirez and MacKenzie Perry each went 2-for-3 for Rancho.

Pahrump Valley 13, Mojave 3 — At Mojave, Skyler Lauver was 4-for-4 with a triple, a double, two runs and three RBIs to help the Trojans secure the Sunset League title with a five-inning win over the Rattlers.

Kareena Nelson was 3-for-4 with three RBIs, and Hailey Cuellar had a two-run double for Pahrump.

Essence McRae doubled and scored two runs for Mojave.

Eldorado 3, Las Vegas 1 — At Eldorado, Adriana Romero tossed a one-hitter and struck out 11 to lead the Sundevils by the Wildcats.

Harlee Salazar was 2-for-2 with an RBI, and Yamileth Martinez was 2-for-3 with an RBI for Eldorado, which scored all of its runs in the fifth inning. Romero was 2-for-4.

Basic 8, Bishop Gorman 2 — At Gorman, Sierra McLean’s two-run double sparked a six-run sixth inning that lifted the Wolves by the Gaels.

Basic trailed 1-0 before erupting in the sixth inning. Mikayla Berg belted a two-run home run in the inning for Basic.

Madison Berg and Madalyn Bryson each went 2-for-3 for the Wolves.

Sydney Schafer hit a solo homer for Gorman.

Faith Lutheran 7, Bonanza 2 — At Bonanza, Maggie Whipple hit a two-run homer, and Ellie Fried went 3-for-4 with two RBIs to help the Crusaders top the Bengals. Winning pitcher Kalsey Kekahuna-Lopes hit a double and tossed a five-hitter.

Holli Jackson went 2-for-3 for Bonanza.

Shadow Ridge 12, Palo Verde 1 — At Shadow Ridge, Shea Clements was 4-for-4 with two triples, two doubles and two RBIs as the Mustangs downed the Panthers in six innings.

Alyssa Stanley was 2-for-2 with two solo home runs, and Tori Nichols was 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBIs for Shadow Ridge. Angelina Esqueda was 2-for-3 with a triple, a double and an RBI for the Mustangs.

Maddison Hearn was 1-for-2 with an RBI for Palo Verde.

Cimarron-Memorial 21, Legacy 11 — At Legacy, Tiarra Del Rosario was 4-for-5 with five runs scored as the Spartans outslugged the Longhorns.

Jordyn Ramos had two triples, four runs, and six RBIs, and teammate Nicole Lopez supplied a double, a triple, a run and two RBIs for Cimarron, which scored eight runs in the third inning to take control.

Madison Ruiz had four hits, and Kaleah Alapati provided a double and a home run to lead Legacy. Kiani Tung added three hits, and Angel Ortiz provided two hits for the Longhorns.

Liberty 19, Green Valley 2 — At Liberty, Fia Tofi belted a game-ending grand slam as the Patriots routed the Gators in four innings.

Tofi added a triple and finished 4-for-4 with six RBIs and two runs.

Jessica Meza went 4-for-4 with two triples, six RBIs and three runs, and McKenzie LaNeve was 2-for-4 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs for Liberty. McKenzie Hamilton supplied three hits including a triple and scored three times for the Patriots.

Alicia Ortega hit a double for Green Valley.

Arbor View 22, Desert Pines 2 — At Desert Pines, Trinity Brandon belted two three-run home runs as the Aggies routed the Jaguars in three innings.

Kaylea Patridge, Kaylee Stinnett and Khevyn Arroyo each supplied a double and a walk for Arbor View.

Alejandra Olan had an RBI triple and a run to lead Desert Pines.

Sierra Vista 20, Durango 4 — At Durango, Jessica Schneider went 3-for-5 with a grand slam, a double and five RBIs to power the Mountain Lions by the Trailblazers in five innings.

Aaliyah Medina was 3-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs, and Taylore Edwards was 4-for-4 with an RBI for Sierra Vista.

Kaitlin Fazendin was 2-for-3 with two homers and three RBIs for Durango.

Del Sol 27, Western 17 — At Western, Selena Erickson went 4-for-5 with three doubles, five runs and five RBIs as the Dragons rallied past the Warriors.

Arlene Solano went 3-for-5 with a triple for Del Sol, which trailed 16-14 entering the seventh inning.

Mia Perez was 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Natalie Arredondo was 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI for Western.

Valley 24, Democracy Prep 8 — At Valley, Heather Robinson went 3-for-5 with a triple, two doubles and two RBIs to help the Vikings rout the Blue Knights in four innings.

Maria Hernandez-Avalos was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs for Valley.

Cheyenne 18, Canyon Springs 0 — At Canyon Springs, Madelyn Kennedy and Iraliya Ferreira both finished 4-for-4 to power the Desert Shields over the Pioneers in three innings.

Indian Springs 19, Laughlin 12 — At Laughlin, Aubree Young was 4-for-5 with four runs and five RBIs to lead the Thunderbirds by the Cougars.

Mariea Torneskog was 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBI, and winning pitcher Faith Prine was 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Indian Springs.

Pahranagat Valley 18, Lake Mead 6 — At Lake Mead, winning pitcher Mariah Zander went 4-for-5 with five RBIs to help the Panthers down the Eagles.

Rebecca Taylor was 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs, and Alexa Lee was 2-for-3 with a double for Pahranagat Valley.

Lola Mendoza was 2-for-2, and Brisa Fuller was 1-for-2 with a triple for Lake Mead.

Lincoln County 20, White Pine 18 — At Ely, the Lynx outlasted the Bobcats.