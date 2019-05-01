92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Softball

Roundup: Coronado, Centennial win to claim top postseason seeds

Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 30, 2019 - 9:22 pm
 

Coronado and Centennial both won Tuesday to secure the No. 1 seeds for their respective region softball tournament.

The Cougars were 11-5 winners at Desert Oasis to wrap up the top seed in next week’s Desert Region playoffs.

The Bulldogs downed visiting Rancho, 9-0 and secured the top seed in the Mountain Region tournament, which starts Monday.

In the Class 3A Sunset League, Pahrump Valley downed Mojave, 13-3 to clinch the league title and a No. 1 seed in next week’s Southern Region tournament.

Coronado 11, Desert Oasis 5 — At Desert Oasis, Tori Jones hit a grand slam and a two-run homer to lead the Cougars past the Diamondbacks.

Jones finished 3-for-4 with six RBIs. Madison Stephens went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs for Coronado, which also took advantage of six errors by Desert Oasis.

Holly Severance went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and Cynthia Alvillar hit a three-run triple for Desert Oasis.

Centennial 9, Rancho 0 — At Centennial, Abby Hanley spun a five-hitter and struck out nine as the Bulldogs blanked the Rams.

Maddie Kallfelz was 3-for-3 with a home run, a double and four RBIs, and Deanna Barrera went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs for Centennial.

Giselle Ramirez and MacKenzie Perry each went 2-for-3 for Rancho.

Pahrump Valley 13, Mojave 3 — At Mojave, Skyler Lauver was 4-for-4 with a triple, a double, two runs and three RBIs to help the Trojans secure the Sunset League title with a five-inning win over the Rattlers.

Kareena Nelson was 3-for-4 with three RBIs, and Hailey Cuellar had a two-run double for Pahrump.

Essence McRae doubled and scored two runs for Mojave.

Eldorado 3, Las Vegas 1 — At Eldorado, Adriana Romero tossed a one-hitter and struck out 11 to lead the Sundevils by the Wildcats.

Harlee Salazar was 2-for-2 with an RBI, and Yamileth Martinez was 2-for-3 with an RBI for Eldorado, which scored all of its runs in the fifth inning. Romero was 2-for-4.

Basic 8, Bishop Gorman 2 — At Gorman, Sierra McLean’s two-run double sparked a six-run sixth inning that lifted the Wolves by the Gaels.

Basic trailed 1-0 before erupting in the sixth inning. Mikayla Berg belted a two-run home run in the inning for Basic.

Madison Berg and Madalyn Bryson each went 2-for-3 for the Wolves.

Sydney Schafer hit a solo homer for Gorman.

Faith Lutheran 7, Bonanza 2 — At Bonanza, Maggie Whipple hit a two-run homer, and Ellie Fried went 3-for-4 with two RBIs to help the Crusaders top the Bengals. Winning pitcher Kalsey Kekahuna-Lopes hit a double and tossed a five-hitter.

Holli Jackson went 2-for-3 for Bonanza.

Shadow Ridge 12, Palo Verde 1 — At Shadow Ridge, Shea Clements was 4-for-4 with two triples, two doubles and two RBIs as the Mustangs downed the Panthers in six innings.

Alyssa Stanley was 2-for-2 with two solo home runs, and Tori Nichols was 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBIs for Shadow Ridge. Angelina Esqueda was 2-for-3 with a triple, a double and an RBI for the Mustangs.

Maddison Hearn was 1-for-2 with an RBI for Palo Verde.

Cimarron-Memorial 21, Legacy 11 — At Legacy, Tiarra Del Rosario was 4-for-5 with five runs scored as the Spartans outslugged the Longhorns.

Jordyn Ramos had two triples, four runs, and six RBIs, and teammate Nicole Lopez supplied a double, a triple, a run and two RBIs for Cimarron, which scored eight runs in the third inning to take control.

Madison Ruiz had four hits, and Kaleah Alapati provided a double and a home run to lead Legacy. Kiani Tung added three hits, and Angel Ortiz provided two hits for the Longhorns.

Liberty 19, Green Valley 2 — At Liberty, Fia Tofi belted a game-ending grand slam as the Patriots routed the Gators in four innings.

Tofi added a triple and finished 4-for-4 with six RBIs and two runs.

Jessica Meza went 4-for-4 with two triples, six RBIs and three runs, and McKenzie LaNeve was 2-for-4 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs for Liberty. McKenzie Hamilton supplied three hits including a triple and scored three times for the Patriots.

Alicia Ortega hit a double for Green Valley.

Arbor View 22, Desert Pines 2 — At Desert Pines, Trinity Brandon belted two three-run home runs as the Aggies routed the Jaguars in three innings.

Kaylea Patridge, Kaylee Stinnett and Khevyn Arroyo each supplied a double and a walk for Arbor View.

Alejandra Olan had an RBI triple and a run to lead Desert Pines.

Sierra Vista 20, Durango 4 — At Durango, Jessica Schneider went 3-for-5 with a grand slam, a double and five RBIs to power the Mountain Lions by the Trailblazers in five innings.

Aaliyah Medina was 3-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs, and Taylore Edwards was 4-for-4 with an RBI for Sierra Vista.

Kaitlin Fazendin was 2-for-3 with two homers and three RBIs for Durango.

Del Sol 27, Western 17 — At Western, Selena Erickson went 4-for-5 with three doubles, five runs and five RBIs as the Dragons rallied past the Warriors.

Arlene Solano went 3-for-5 with a triple for Del Sol, which trailed 16-14 entering the seventh inning.

Mia Perez was 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Natalie Arredondo was 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI for Western.

Valley 24, Democracy Prep 8 — At Valley, Heather Robinson went 3-for-5 with a triple, two doubles and two RBIs to help the Vikings rout the Blue Knights in four innings.

Maria Hernandez-Avalos was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs for Valley.

Cheyenne 18, Canyon Springs 0 — At Canyon Springs, Madelyn Kennedy and Iraliya Ferreira both finished 4-for-4 to power the Desert Shields over the Pioneers in three innings.

Indian Springs 19, Laughlin 12 — At Laughlin, Aubree Young was 4-for-5 with four runs and five RBIs to lead the Thunderbirds by the Cougars.

Mariea Torneskog was 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBI, and winning pitcher Faith Prine was 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Indian Springs.

Pahranagat Valley 18, Lake Mead 6 — At Lake Mead, winning pitcher Mariah Zander went 4-for-5 with five RBIs to help the Panthers down the Eagles.

Rebecca Taylor was 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs, and Alexa Lee was 2-for-3 with a double for Pahranagat Valley.

Lola Mendoza was 2-for-2, and Brisa Fuller was 1-for-2 with a triple for Lake Mead.

Lincoln County 20, White Pine 18 — At Ely, the Lynx outlasted the Bobcats.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
2019 Best of Nevada Preps Awards — VIDEO
RJ

Find out the winners of the male and female athletes of the year, the coach and team of the year, winners of each sport’s athlete and coach of the year, and two special awards.

Coronado’s Ashley Ward (7) pitches against Shadow Ridge in the Southern Nevada champio ...
Cougars’ Ashley Ward earns Gatorade honor
By Bartt Davis / RJ

The senior is the second consecutive Coronado player to earn the Gatorade Nevada Player of the Year award, joining former teammate Tatum Spangler.

All-state teams to be announced in June
By Bartt Davis / RJ

All-state teams in all eight spring sports will be released one per day, beginning on June 6 with boys golf.

Shadow Ridge softball players hoist the Class 4A state championship trophy after winning the ...
Class 4A: Shadow Ridge wins first state championship
By W.G. Ramirez / RJ

Jasmine Martin retired 12 of 16 batters and led a 15-hit attack to help the Mustangs to a 13-3, five-inning victory over Coronado on Saturday in the Class 4A title game.

Thinkstock
Small schools: White Pine outlasts Lincoln County
By Brennan Karle / RJ

White Pine scored 13 runs in the final four innings to roll to a 15-10 win over the Lynx in the opening round of the Class 2A state tournament at The Meadows.