91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Softball

Roundup: Destinee Jefferson guides Legacy past Durango

Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 27, 2019 - 6:29 pm
 

Destinee Jefferson scattered six hits and struck out nine Saturday to lead Legacy’s softball team to a 4-1 win at Durango.

Jefferson and Kiani Tung each went 1-for-4 with a double for the Longhorns, who scored twice in the fourth inning to break a scoreless tie.

Jayla Gamboa was 1-for-3 with a double for the Trailblazers.

Centennial 8, Desert Oasis 0 — At Centennial, Amanda Sink spun a two-hit shutout with nine strikeouts to lead the Bulldogs by the Diamondbacks.

Ashlynn Heck was 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs, and Maddie Kallfelz was 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI for Centennial.

Ashley Maltman was 2-for-2 with two RBIs, and Madeline Wade and Abby Hanley each went 2-for-4 for the Bulldogs.

Foothill 16, Las Vegas 0 — At Las Vegas High, Jocelyn Shupp went 5-for-5 with a double, two runs and three RBIs to help the Falcons rout the Wildcats in five innings.

Angelina Rodriguez was 3-for-4 with six RBIs, and Allie Fox went 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI for Foothill.

Ashlyn Cowdell spun a three-hitter and struck out five for the Falcons.

Angelina Vistacion was 2-for-3 with a double for Las Vegas.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
2019 Best of Nevada Preps Awards — VIDEO
RJ

Find out the winners of the male and female athletes of the year, the coach and team of the year, winners of each sport’s athlete and coach of the year, and two special awards.

Coronado’s Ashley Ward (7) pitches against Shadow Ridge in the Southern Nevada champio ...
Cougars’ Ashley Ward earns Gatorade honor
By Bartt Davis / RJ

The senior is the second consecutive Coronado player to earn the Gatorade Nevada Player of the Year award, joining former teammate Tatum Spangler.

All-state teams to be announced in June
By Bartt Davis / RJ

All-state teams in all eight spring sports will be released one per day, beginning on June 6 with boys golf.

Shadow Ridge softball players hoist the Class 4A state championship trophy after winning the ...
Class 4A: Shadow Ridge wins first state championship
By W.G. Ramirez / RJ

Jasmine Martin retired 12 of 16 batters and led a 15-hit attack to help the Mustangs to a 13-3, five-inning victory over Coronado on Saturday in the Class 4A title game.

Thinkstock
Small schools: White Pine outlasts Lincoln County
By Brennan Karle / RJ

White Pine scored 13 runs in the final four innings to roll to a 15-10 win over the Lynx in the opening round of the Class 2A state tournament at The Meadows.