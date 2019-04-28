Roundup: Destinee Jefferson guides Legacy past Durango
Destinee Jefferson scattered six hits and struck out nine Saturday to lead Legacy’s softball team to a 4-1 win at Durango.
Destinee Jefferson scattered six hits and struck out nine Saturday to lead Legacy’s softball team to a 4-1 win at Durango.
Jefferson and Kiani Tung each went 1-for-4 with a double for the Longhorns, who scored twice in the fourth inning to break a scoreless tie.
Jayla Gamboa was 1-for-3 with a double for the Trailblazers.
Centennial 8, Desert Oasis 0 — At Centennial, Amanda Sink spun a two-hit shutout with nine strikeouts to lead the Bulldogs by the Diamondbacks.
Ashlynn Heck was 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs, and Maddie Kallfelz was 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI for Centennial.
Ashley Maltman was 2-for-2 with two RBIs, and Madeline Wade and Abby Hanley each went 2-for-4 for the Bulldogs.
Foothill 16, Las Vegas 0 — At Las Vegas High, Jocelyn Shupp went 5-for-5 with a double, two runs and three RBIs to help the Falcons rout the Wildcats in five innings.
Angelina Rodriguez was 3-for-4 with six RBIs, and Allie Fox went 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI for Foothill.
Ashlyn Cowdell spun a three-hitter and struck out five for the Falcons.
Angelina Vistacion was 2-for-3 with a double for Las Vegas.