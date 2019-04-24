Roundup: Hayley Coreas helps Gorman outlast Gators

Hayley Coreas went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs on Tuesday to help host Bishop Gorman’s softball team defeat Green Valley, 12-8.

Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Katelyn Hunter was 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and two RBIs, and Mia Weckel went 3-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and two runs for the Gaels.

Julia Bilodeau was 2-for-3 with a triple, a double and an RBI, and Ashley Kuckler was 2-for-3 for Gorman.

Jordan Rood was 2-for-2, and Olivia McClain was 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for the Gators.

Sierra Vista 14, Foothill 12 — At Foothill, Ryan Watkins was 4-for-5 with four RBIs as the Mountain Lions rallied from a seven-run deficit to edge the Falcons.

Taylore Edwards was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and Mia Buranamontri was 3-for-5 for Sierra Vista, which trailed 7-0 after two innings. Jessica Schneider was 2-for-5 with a double, three runs and two RBIs for the Mountain Lions.

Morgan Matsumoto was 3-for-4 with a home run and five RBIs for Foothill. Jocelyn Shupp was 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs, and Makenzie Andrews was 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Falcons.

Moapa Valley 3, Eldorado 0 — At Overton, Madi Fairchild and Emilie Barraza combined on an eight-hit shutout as the Pirates downed the Sundevils.

Lainey Cornwall was 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Moapa Valley, which had just three hits.

Roshanda Stevens was 2-for-3 with a double, and Esmeralda Rodriguez, Kandace Parker and Adriana Romero each added two hits for Eldorado.

Desert Oasis 9, Silverado 3 — At Desert Oasis, Holly Severance and Meaghan McInerney each had a two-run double, and Cynthia Alvillar supplied a triple and two RBIs as the Diamondbacks grounded the Skyhawks.

Paisley Garcia went 3-for-4 with two runs, and winning pitcher Jazmyne Compehos scattered six hits over seven innings.

Destiny Capers went 2-for-3 with a triple for Silverado.

Liberty 15, Tech 6 — At Liberty, Kiana Young was 3-for-3 with a triple, a double, three RBIs and two runs to help the Patriots outslug the Roadrunners.

Jenna Thomason went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs, and Shelby Carvalho was 1-for-1 with a triple and two RBIs for Liberty, which exploded for seven runs in the second inning.

Emmily Wilson went 2-for-4 with a double, triple, two RBIs and a run for Tech.

Boulder City 16, Chaparral 6 — At Boulder City, Ellie Ramsey was 2-for-5 with a triple, three runs and two RBIs to help the Eagles down the Cowboys in six innings.

Ryann Reese went 2-for-5 with a double and three runs for the Eagles.

Fernanda Rivas went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Chaparral.

Basic 20, Palo Verde 7 — At Palo Verde, winning pitcher Shelby Basso was 4-for-4 with two doubles and six RBIs as the Wolves routed the Panthers in six innings.

Mikayla Berg was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, and Sanoe Helenihi was 3-for-6 with a double and two RBIs for Basic.

Camden Zahn was 2-for-4, and Sianna Lewis went 1-for-3 with a double and three RBIs for Palo Verde.

Virgin Valley 17, Sunrise Mountain 4 — At Mesquite, Karla Correa was 3-for-4 with four RBIs to power the Bulldogs by the Miners in five innings.

Nataly Serna-Ramirez went 3-for-3 with three RBIs, and Dani Correa went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs for Virgin Valley.

Melissa Vanorsdale and Emmelie Anguiano combined on a three-hitter for Virgin Valley.

Coronado 20, Spring Valley 5 — At Spring Valley, Ashley Ward was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs to lead the Cougars by the Grizzlies in five innings.

Paige Sinicki was 3-for-5 with a triple and an RBI, and winning pitcher Sydney Smith was 2-for-2 with an RBI for Coronado. Elika Rodrigues was 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Cougars.

Daniela Mejia was 2-for-2 with a triple and a double, and Teegan Teal went 3-for-3 with a double for Spring Valley. Bree Wilks was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for the Grizzlies.

Arbor View 18, Cheyenne 0 — At Cheyenne, Paige Kellogg was 3-for-3 with three doubles and four RBIs as the Aggies routed the Desert Shields in three innings.

Trinity Brandon was 2-for-2 with two RBIs, and Brooke Beaman was 2-for-3 for Arbor View. Leina Martinez-Sakay was 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Aggies.

Kylie Sharapan, Irelyn Richards and Annie Finch each pitched an inning of a combined no-hitter for Arbor View.

Durango 18, Clark 0 — At Clark, Kaitlin Fazendin was 2-for-2 with a triple, three runs and five RBIs to lead the Trailblazers in a three-inning rout of the Chargers.

Durango had just two hits, but took advantage of 16 walks and nine hit batters.

Jayla Gamboa spun a two-hitter and struck out seven for Durango.

Alyssa Clara was 1-for-1 for Clark.

Lincoln County 10, Pahranagat Valley 8 — At Alamo, Ava Pearson went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs to help the Lynx edge the Panthers.

Macie Howard was 2-for-3 with an RBI for Lincoln County.

Morgan Harris was 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Emily Hansen was 1-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Pahranagat Valley.

Laughlin 19, SLAM Academy 6 — At Russell Road Recreation Complex, Alexis Swain-McKay was 2-for-4 with four RBIs to help the Cougars down the Bulls in five innings.

Deztiny Duran was 1-for-1 with an RBI for Laughlin, which took advantage of 20 walks.

Cheyenne Wacker was 2-for-2 with a double, and Taylor Fundaro and Megan Laroque each went 2-for-3 for SLAM.