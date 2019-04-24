100°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Softball

Roundup: Hayley Coreas helps Gorman outlast Gators

Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 23, 2019 - 7:41 pm
 

Hayley Coreas went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs on Tuesday to help host Bishop Gorman’s softball team defeat Green Valley, 12-8.

Katelyn Hunter was 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and two RBIs, and Mia Weckel went 3-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and two runs for the Gaels.

Julia Bilodeau was 2-for-3 with a triple, a double and an RBI, and Ashley Kuckler was 2-for-3 for Gorman.

Jordan Rood was 2-for-2, and Olivia McClain was 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for the Gators.

Sierra Vista 14, Foothill 12 — At Foothill, Ryan Watkins was 4-for-5 with four RBIs as the Mountain Lions rallied from a seven-run deficit to edge the Falcons.

Taylore Edwards was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and Mia Buranamontri was 3-for-5 for Sierra Vista, which trailed 7-0 after two innings. Jessica Schneider was 2-for-5 with a double, three runs and two RBIs for the Mountain Lions.

Morgan Matsumoto was 3-for-4 with a home run and five RBIs for Foothill. Jocelyn Shupp was 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs, and Makenzie Andrews was 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Falcons.

Moapa Valley 3, Eldorado 0 — At Overton, Madi Fairchild and Emilie Barraza combined on an eight-hit shutout as the Pirates downed the Sundevils.

Lainey Cornwall was 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Moapa Valley, which had just three hits.

Roshanda Stevens was 2-for-3 with a double, and Esmeralda Rodriguez, Kandace Parker and Adriana Romero each added two hits for Eldorado.

Desert Oasis 9, Silverado 3 — At Desert Oasis, Holly Severance and Meaghan McInerney each had a two-run double, and Cynthia Alvillar supplied a triple and two RBIs as the Diamondbacks grounded the Skyhawks.

Paisley Garcia went 3-for-4 with two runs, and winning pitcher Jazmyne Compehos scattered six hits over seven innings.

Destiny Capers went 2-for-3 with a triple for Silverado.

Liberty 15, Tech 6 — At Liberty, Kiana Young was 3-for-3 with a triple, a double, three RBIs and two runs to help the Patriots outslug the Roadrunners.

Jenna Thomason went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs, and Shelby Carvalho was 1-for-1 with a triple and two RBIs for Liberty, which exploded for seven runs in the second inning.

Emmily Wilson went 2-for-4 with a double, triple, two RBIs and a run for Tech.

Boulder City 16, Chaparral 6 — At Boulder City, Ellie Ramsey was 2-for-5 with a triple, three runs and two RBIs to help the Eagles down the Cowboys in six innings.

Ryann Reese went 2-for-5 with a double and three runs for the Eagles.

Fernanda Rivas went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Chaparral.

Basic 20, Palo Verde 7 — At Palo Verde, winning pitcher Shelby Basso was 4-for-4 with two doubles and six RBIs as the Wolves routed the Panthers in six innings.

Mikayla Berg was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, and Sanoe Helenihi was 3-for-6 with a double and two RBIs for Basic.

Camden Zahn was 2-for-4, and Sianna Lewis went 1-for-3 with a double and three RBIs for Palo Verde.

Virgin Valley 17, Sunrise Mountain 4 — At Mesquite, Karla Correa was 3-for-4 with four RBIs to power the Bulldogs by the Miners in five innings.

Nataly Serna-Ramirez went 3-for-3 with three RBIs, and Dani Correa went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs for Virgin Valley.

Melissa Vanorsdale and Emmelie Anguiano combined on a three-hitter for Virgin Valley.

Coronado 20, Spring Valley 5 — At Spring Valley, Ashley Ward was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs to lead the Cougars by the Grizzlies in five innings.

Paige Sinicki was 3-for-5 with a triple and an RBI, and winning pitcher Sydney Smith was 2-for-2 with an RBI for Coronado. Elika Rodrigues was 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Cougars.

Daniela Mejia was 2-for-2 with a triple and a double, and Teegan Teal went 3-for-3 with a double for Spring Valley. Bree Wilks was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for the Grizzlies.

Arbor View 18, Cheyenne 0 — At Cheyenne, Paige Kellogg was 3-for-3 with three doubles and four RBIs as the Aggies routed the Desert Shields in three innings.

Trinity Brandon was 2-for-2 with two RBIs, and Brooke Beaman was 2-for-3 for Arbor View. Leina Martinez-Sakay was 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Aggies.

Kylie Sharapan, Irelyn Richards and Annie Finch each pitched an inning of a combined no-hitter for Arbor View.

Durango 18, Clark 0 — At Clark, Kaitlin Fazendin was 2-for-2 with a triple, three runs and five RBIs to lead the Trailblazers in a three-inning rout of the Chargers.

Durango had just two hits, but took advantage of 16 walks and nine hit batters.

Jayla Gamboa spun a two-hitter and struck out seven for Durango.

Alyssa Clara was 1-for-1 for Clark.

Lincoln County 10, Pahranagat Valley 8 — At Alamo, Ava Pearson went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs to help the Lynx edge the Panthers.

Macie Howard was 2-for-3 with an RBI for Lincoln County.

Morgan Harris was 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Emily Hansen was 1-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Pahranagat Valley.

Laughlin 19, SLAM Academy 6 — At Russell Road Recreation Complex, Alexis Swain-McKay was 2-for-4 with four RBIs to help the Cougars down the Bulls in five innings.

Deztiny Duran was 1-for-1 with an RBI for Laughlin, which took advantage of 20 walks.

Cheyenne Wacker was 2-for-2 with a double, and Taylor Fundaro and Megan Laroque each went 2-for-3 for SLAM.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
2019 Best of Nevada Preps Awards — VIDEO
RJ

Find out the winners of the male and female athletes of the year, the coach and team of the year, winners of each sport’s athlete and coach of the year, and two special awards.

Coronado’s Ashley Ward (7) pitches against Shadow Ridge in the Southern Nevada champio ...
Cougars’ Ashley Ward earns Gatorade honor
By Bartt Davis / RJ

The senior is the second consecutive Coronado player to earn the Gatorade Nevada Player of the Year award, joining former teammate Tatum Spangler.

All-state teams to be announced in June
By Bartt Davis / RJ

All-state teams in all eight spring sports will be released one per day, beginning on June 6 with boys golf.

Shadow Ridge softball players hoist the Class 4A state championship trophy after winning the ...
Class 4A: Shadow Ridge wins first state championship
By W.G. Ramirez / RJ

Jasmine Martin retired 12 of 16 batters and led a 15-hit attack to help the Mustangs to a 13-3, five-inning victory over Coronado on Saturday in the Class 4A title game.

Thinkstock
Small schools: White Pine outlasts Lincoln County
By Brennan Karle / RJ

White Pine scored 13 runs in the final four innings to roll to a 15-10 win over the Lynx in the opening round of the Class 2A state tournament at The Meadows.