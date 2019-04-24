Roundup: Hayley Coreas helps Gorman outlast Gators
Hayley Coreas went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs on Tuesday to help host Bishop Gorman’s softball team defeat Green Valley, 12-8.
Katelyn Hunter was 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and two RBIs, and Mia Weckel went 3-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and two runs for the Gaels.
Julia Bilodeau was 2-for-3 with a triple, a double and an RBI, and Ashley Kuckler was 2-for-3 for Gorman.
Jordan Rood was 2-for-2, and Olivia McClain was 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for the Gators.
Sierra Vista 14, Foothill 12 — At Foothill, Ryan Watkins was 4-for-5 with four RBIs as the Mountain Lions rallied from a seven-run deficit to edge the Falcons.
Taylore Edwards was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and Mia Buranamontri was 3-for-5 for Sierra Vista, which trailed 7-0 after two innings. Jessica Schneider was 2-for-5 with a double, three runs and two RBIs for the Mountain Lions.
Morgan Matsumoto was 3-for-4 with a home run and five RBIs for Foothill. Jocelyn Shupp was 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs, and Makenzie Andrews was 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Falcons.
Moapa Valley 3, Eldorado 0 — At Overton, Madi Fairchild and Emilie Barraza combined on an eight-hit shutout as the Pirates downed the Sundevils.
Lainey Cornwall was 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Moapa Valley, which had just three hits.
Roshanda Stevens was 2-for-3 with a double, and Esmeralda Rodriguez, Kandace Parker and Adriana Romero each added two hits for Eldorado.
Desert Oasis 9, Silverado 3 — At Desert Oasis, Holly Severance and Meaghan McInerney each had a two-run double, and Cynthia Alvillar supplied a triple and two RBIs as the Diamondbacks grounded the Skyhawks.
Paisley Garcia went 3-for-4 with two runs, and winning pitcher Jazmyne Compehos scattered six hits over seven innings.
Destiny Capers went 2-for-3 with a triple for Silverado.
Liberty 15, Tech 6 — At Liberty, Kiana Young was 3-for-3 with a triple, a double, three RBIs and two runs to help the Patriots outslug the Roadrunners.
Jenna Thomason went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs, and Shelby Carvalho was 1-for-1 with a triple and two RBIs for Liberty, which exploded for seven runs in the second inning.
Emmily Wilson went 2-for-4 with a double, triple, two RBIs and a run for Tech.
Boulder City 16, Chaparral 6 — At Boulder City, Ellie Ramsey was 2-for-5 with a triple, three runs and two RBIs to help the Eagles down the Cowboys in six innings.
Ryann Reese went 2-for-5 with a double and three runs for the Eagles.
Fernanda Rivas went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Chaparral.
Basic 20, Palo Verde 7 — At Palo Verde, winning pitcher Shelby Basso was 4-for-4 with two doubles and six RBIs as the Wolves routed the Panthers in six innings.
Mikayla Berg was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, and Sanoe Helenihi was 3-for-6 with a double and two RBIs for Basic.
Camden Zahn was 2-for-4, and Sianna Lewis went 1-for-3 with a double and three RBIs for Palo Verde.
Virgin Valley 17, Sunrise Mountain 4 — At Mesquite, Karla Correa was 3-for-4 with four RBIs to power the Bulldogs by the Miners in five innings.
Nataly Serna-Ramirez went 3-for-3 with three RBIs, and Dani Correa went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs for Virgin Valley.
Melissa Vanorsdale and Emmelie Anguiano combined on a three-hitter for Virgin Valley.
Coronado 20, Spring Valley 5 — At Spring Valley, Ashley Ward was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs to lead the Cougars by the Grizzlies in five innings.
Paige Sinicki was 3-for-5 with a triple and an RBI, and winning pitcher Sydney Smith was 2-for-2 with an RBI for Coronado. Elika Rodrigues was 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Cougars.
Daniela Mejia was 2-for-2 with a triple and a double, and Teegan Teal went 3-for-3 with a double for Spring Valley. Bree Wilks was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for the Grizzlies.
Arbor View 18, Cheyenne 0 — At Cheyenne, Paige Kellogg was 3-for-3 with three doubles and four RBIs as the Aggies routed the Desert Shields in three innings.
Trinity Brandon was 2-for-2 with two RBIs, and Brooke Beaman was 2-for-3 for Arbor View. Leina Martinez-Sakay was 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Aggies.
Kylie Sharapan, Irelyn Richards and Annie Finch each pitched an inning of a combined no-hitter for Arbor View.
Durango 18, Clark 0 — At Clark, Kaitlin Fazendin was 2-for-2 with a triple, three runs and five RBIs to lead the Trailblazers in a three-inning rout of the Chargers.
Durango had just two hits, but took advantage of 16 walks and nine hit batters.
Jayla Gamboa spun a two-hitter and struck out seven for Durango.
Alyssa Clara was 1-for-1 for Clark.
Lincoln County 10, Pahranagat Valley 8 — At Alamo, Ava Pearson went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs to help the Lynx edge the Panthers.
Macie Howard was 2-for-3 with an RBI for Lincoln County.
Morgan Harris was 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Emily Hansen was 1-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Pahranagat Valley.
Laughlin 19, SLAM Academy 6 — At Russell Road Recreation Complex, Alexis Swain-McKay was 2-for-4 with four RBIs to help the Cougars down the Bulls in five innings.
Deztiny Duran was 1-for-1 with an RBI for Laughlin, which took advantage of 20 walks.
Cheyenne Wacker was 2-for-2 with a double, and Taylor Fundaro and Megan Laroque each went 2-for-3 for SLAM.