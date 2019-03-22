94°F
Softball

Roundup: Jaid Raval’s homer lifts Desert Oasis past Gorman

Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 21, 2019 - 9:05 pm
 

Jaid Raval’s two-run home run with no outs in the top of the sixth inning broke an 8-8 tie and lifted Desert Oasis’ softball team to a 10-8 win at Bishop Gorman on Thursday.

Holly Severance was 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs, and Makayla Rickard was 3-for-5 with two runs for the Diamondbacks.

Meaghan McInerney was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, and Paisley Garcia went 2-for-4 with two runs for Desert Oasis.

Katelyn Hunter was 4-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBIs for Gorman. Olivia Bailey was 3-for-4 with two runs, and Sydney Schafer was 2-for-4 with a double for the Gaels.

Sierra Vista 10, Silverado 9 — At Silverado, Jamie Kalaau-Sunia doubled and came around to score the winning run on an error in the top of the seventh inning as the Mountain Lions edged the Skyhawks.

Kalaau-Sunia went 3-for-4 with three runs, and Hola Rosalia Nakayama was 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Sierra Vista. Mia Buranamontri was 3-for-5 with an RBI, and Brianna Quarcini was 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Mountain Lions.

Megan Johnson was 1-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, and Anna Tucker went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs for Silverado, which got a solo home run from Aleza Guarriglia.

Desert Pines 16, Valley 15 — At Desert Pines, Jocelyn Bailon went 2-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs to help the Jaguars edge the Vikings.

Daphyne Weckworth-Dixon was 2-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs for Valley.

Liberty 14, Spring Valley 2 — At Spring Valley, McKenzie LaNeve went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and the Patriots used a 10-run third inning to down the Grizzlies in a five-inning game.

Fia Tofi went 2-for-3 with a home run, and Debra Tofi was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs for Liberty. Shelby Carvalho was 2-for-4 with a triple, and McKenzie Hamilton and winning pitcher Heather Scott each went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for the Patriots.

Chryshelle Abril-Ryan and Brianna Villarreal each went 2-for-3 for Spring Valley.

Basic 11, Foothill 0 — At Basic, Mikayla Berg went 2-for-3 with two home runs and five RBIs to lead the Wolves to a five-inning win over the Falcons.

Anastasia Stevens went 2-for-3 with three RBIs for Basic.

Shelby Basso spun a three-hitter and struck out seven for the Wolves.

Coronado 15, Clark 0 — At Coronado, Paige Sinicki went 2-for-2 with a home run, a triple and three RBIs as the Cougars routed the Chargers in three innings.

Elika Rodriguez was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs, and Madison Stephens hit a three-run homer for Coronado, which got a two-run homer from Tori Jones.

Sydney Smith tossed a one-hitter and struck out four for the Cougars.

Tech 29, Western 13 — At Western, Hanna Deubler was 4-for-4 with four runs and seven RBIs as the Roadrunners routed the Warriors in four innings.

Chaney Park was 2-for-4 with four runs and three RBIs, and Alondra Acevedo went 2-for-4 with four runs and an RBI for Tech.

Kimberly Paragas went 2-for-2 with two runs and an RBI for Western, which committed 13 errors.

Green Valley 12, Durango 2 — At Green Valley, Katrina Ramos and Savannah Vincent each went 2-for-4 with three RBIs to help the Gators top the Trailblazers in six innings.

Hannah Mearideth was 2-for-4 with a double and three runs, and Ava Mearideth went 1-for-2 with a double and two RBIs for Green Valley.

Destiny Cisneros was 2-for-3 for Durango.

Parowan (Utah) 20, Virgin Valley 13 — At Mesquite, Lauren Logan was 3-for-6 with a double, a triple, four runs and two RBIs to lead the Rams over the Bulldogs.

Madison Mathews was 2-for-6 with a double, two runs and two RBIs for Parowan, which scored seven runs in the top of the seventh to take a 20-11 lead.

Ally Wright was 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs, and Melissa Vanorsdale went 2-for-3 with three RBIs for Virgin Valley. Karla Correa was 2-for-3 with a run for the Bulldogs.

Lake Mead 19, Indian Springs 6 — At Indian Springs, Rebekah Fuller went 2-for-4 with a triple, a double and three RBIs to help the Eagles top the Thunderbirds in five innings.

Winning pitcher Lauryn Freund was 2-for-5 with a double and four RBIs, and Haley Kinney added a double and three RBIs for Lake Mead.

Faith Prine was 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI for Indian Springs.

Mojave 17, Canyon Springs 2 — At Canyon Springs, the Rattlers routed the Pioneers in four innings.

The Meadows 14-22, Laughlin 8-11 — At Laughlin, the Mustangs swept a doubleheader from the Cougars.

