Roundup: Mustangs blank Arbor View

Jasmine Martin tossed a five-hit shutout and struck out 12 Wednesday to lead host Shadow Ridge’s softball team to a 3-0 win over Arbor View in a battle of two of the top three teams in this week’s Review-Journal rankings.

Thinkstock

Martin also went 2-for-2 with a triple and an RBI, and Savannah Stanley was 1-for-1 with an RBI for the top-ranked Mustangs (19-0).

Trinity Brandon was 3-for-3 with a double for third-ranked Arbor View (21-6).

Rancho 7, Cimarron-Memorial 3 — At Cimarron, MacKenzie Perry tossed a seven-hitter and struck out 14 and went 2-for-4 with an RBI to help the Rams top the Spartans.

Bryana Gonzales was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, and Sammy Whalen went 2-for-2 for Rancho.

Jordyn Ramos went 2-for-4, and Mya’Liah Bethea was 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Cimarron.

Centennial 12, Faith Lutheran 0 — At Centennial, Samantha Lawrence went 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs to help the Bulldogs down the Crusaders in five innings.

Abby Hanley was 3-for-3, and Sofia Ruelas was 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs for Centennial. Ashlynn Heck was 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Bulldogs.

Deanna Barrera tossed a two-hitter and struck out eight for Centennial.

Palo Verde 18, Legacy 1 — At Legacy, winning pitcher Jadyn Navarro went 4-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs, and batterymate Alyssa Lybbert was 3-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs as the Panthers downed the Longhorns in five innings.

Olivia Millsop went 4-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs, and Sianna Lewis had two doubles, an RBI and two runs for Palo Verde. Ridlee Tavisora went 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and three runs for Palo Verde.

Angel Ortiz went 2-for-3 with a double and scored Legacy’s only run.

Eldorado 15, Canyon Springs 0 — At Eldorado, Roshanda Stevens was 3-for-4 with a triple and five RBIs to lead the Sundevils to a four-inning win over the Pioneers.

Veronica Velasquez was 3-for-3, and Adriana Romero was 2-for-4 with two triples and an RBI for Eldorado.

Romero and Harlee Salazar combined on a one-hitter for the Sundevils.

Bonanza 13, Cheyenne 3 — At Bonanza, Brooke Detommaso tossed a five-inning three-hitter, allowing two earned runs with four strikeouts to lead the Bengals by the Desert Shields.

Brooke Detommaso had three triples and drove in two runs, and Reyna Enriquez added three hits for Bonanza, which got a triple and two RBIs from Samantha DeMattia.

Giovanna Bojorquez had a an RBI double and a run scored, and teammate Madelyn Kennedy supplied a triple and a run to pace Cheyenne.

Pahrump Valley 17, Valley 0 — At Valley, Allyson Rily was 3-for-4 with two triples, a double and six RBIs to help the Trojans down the Vikings in five innings.

Kareena Nelson was 3-for-4 with a triple and an RBI, and Kaden Cable, McKayla Bartley and Skyler Lauver all went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Pahrump.

Lily Mader was 2-for-2 for Valley.

Del Sol 26, Democracy Prep 15 — At Del Sol, winning pitcher Selena Erickson contributed a double, a triple, and five RBIs as the Dragons outslugged the Blue Knights in five innings.

Stephanie Tewart and Sierra Rivera both finished 5-for-5 for Del Sol, which got three hits apiece from Kyra Fagota and Arlene Solano.

Monica Marshall went 4-for-4 with a double and a triple to lead Democracy Prep.

Las Vegas 21, Desert Pines 0 — At Desert Pines, winning pitcher Angelina Visitacion hit a home run, and the Wildcats took advantage of 23 walks and 10 hit batters to rout the Jaguars in three innings.

Nataly Rodriguez had a two-run triple, and Eilzabeth Lockley had a two-run single to account for the only other two hits for Las Vegas, which led 10-0 after one inning. Visitacion tossed a one-hitter with five strikeouts for the Wildcats.

Mojave 22, Western 3 — At Western, Britnee Holman was 2-for-4 with two doubles, three runs and two RBIs to help the Rattlers rout the Warriors in four innings.

Evette Galindo was 3-for-4 with an RBI, and Ysabella Morales was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for Mojave. TaNyia Zeno was 2-for-4 with three RBIs for Mojave.

Zeno and Hayli Greenberg combined on a one-hitter for the Rattlers.

The Meadows 15, Lake Mead 3 — At Lake Mead, Hallie Monkarsh and winning pitcher Alexis Peltzer-Harding each went 3-for-4 with three RBIs to help the Mustangs to a five-inning win over the Eagles.

Peltzer-Harding doubled twice, and Sheen Kim was 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs for The Meadows, which also got a home run from Jenna Ortiz.

Lauryn Freund was 2-for-2 with an RBI, and Brisa Fuller homered for Lake Mead.

Calvary Chapel 18-25, Mountain View 0-4 — At Mountain View, the Lions swept a pair of three-inning games from the Saints.