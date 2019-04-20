Spring Jamboree: Caitlin Covington helps Mustangs into semifinals

Caitlin Covington went 3-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs on Friday to help Shadow Ridge’s softball team to a 9-2, four-inning win over Canyon del Oro (Arizona) in the quarterfinals of the Spring Jamboree at Majestic Park.

Hailey Morrow was 2-for-3 with two doubles and four RBIs, and Shea Clements was 2-for-2 with a double and two runs for the Mustangs.

Katie Stracco was 1-for-2 with an RBI for Canyon del Oro.

Shadow Ridge 6, Sierra Canyon (Calif.) 5 — Jasmine Martin was 3-for-3 with an RBI and pitched a scoreless inning of relief to help the Mustangs hold off the Trailblazers in five innings.

Clements and Sydney Morgan each added a solo home run for Shadow Ridge, which led 6-0 after three innings.

Sarah Schneider was 2-for-3 with a grand slam for Sierra Canyon.

El Camino Real (Calif.) 5, Centennial 1 — Hannah DiGenova went 1-for-3 with three RBIs to guide the Conquistadors by the Bulldogs in a quarterfinal.

Abby Hanley was 2-for-3 with a double for Centennial.

Centennial 10, Liberty 5 — Maddie Kallfelz was 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs to lead the Bulldogs by the Patriots.

Sofia Ruelas was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs, and Deanna Barrera was 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Centennial. Ashlynn Heck was 2-for-3 for the Bulldogs.

Debra Tofi was 1-for-3 with two RBIs, and McKenzie LaNeve went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI for Liberty.

Southwest (Calif.) 5, Liberty 4 — The Eagles scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and held off the Patriots in six innings.

Fia Tofi was 1-for-2 with a solo home run, and Jenna Thomason was 1-for-3 with a solo homer for Liberty.

Arbor View 6, Kennedy (Calif.) 0 — Makalya Kolojay tossed a six-inning one-hitter and struck out four to lead the Aggies by the Cougars.

Trinity Brandon was 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and two RBIs, and Hannah Hickstein went 2-for-3 with an RBI for Arbor View.

Makena Strong was 2-for-4, and Paige Kellogg went 1-for-2 with two RBIs for the Aggies.

San Benito (Calif.) 9, Arbor View 8 — Giavanna Felice’s RBI single in the top of the fifth inning lifted the Haybalers by the Aggies in five innings.

Felice was 4-for-4 with an RBI, and teammate Amber Rodriguez went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBIs for San Benito.

Brandon was 2-for-3 with a homer and five RBIs, and Kellogg was 2-for-2 with a double for Arbor View. Kaylea Patridge was 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Aggies.

Basic 8, Mingus (Ariz.) 0 — Shelby Basso spun a two-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts and was 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs as the Wolves blanked the Marauders in a consolation quarterfinal.

Jordyn Ebert was 1-for-3 with a solo home run, and Sanoe Helenihi went 1-for-3 with a double for Basic.

Basic 7, Fernley 0 — Basso tossed a two-hitter and went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs to guide the Wolves by the Vaqueros.

Basso struck out eight and walked one.

Helenihi was 2-for-3 with a double, and Lauren Koshak went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Basic.

Palo Verde 17, Poly (Calif.) 2 — Kendall Menke went 2-for-3 with three RBIs to help the Panthers rout the Parrots in three innings.

Alyssa Lybbert was 2-for-2, and Sianna Lewis went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Palo Verde.

Winning pitcher Jadyn Navarro was 1-for-2 with a triple and four RBIs for the Panthers.

Bishop Gorman 8, Birmingham (Calif.) 4 — Mia Weckel went 2-for-3 with a double and three runs to help the Gaels top the Patriots in five innings.

Cassandra Medina had a two-run triple for Birmingham, which led 4-3 after two innings.

River Valley (Ariz.) 12, Sierra Vista 0 — Korbyn Draper went 2-for-3 with two home runs, including a grand slam, and six RBIs to lead the Dust Devils by the Mountain Lions in five innings.

Chloe Hibbard tossed a three-hitter for River Valley.

Jessica Schneider, Ryan Watkins and Taylore Edwards each went 1-for-2 for Sierra Vista.