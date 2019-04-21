Spring Jamboree: Jasmine Martin pitches Shadow Ridge to championship

Jasmine Martin spun a six-hitter Saturday to lead Shadow Ridge to a 5-3 win over Poly (California) in the championship game of the Spring Jamboree softball tournament at Majestic Park.

Martin struck out two and walked two. She also went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.

Shea Clements was 2-for-5 for the Mustangs (18-0), who are the first Southern Nevada team to win the tournament since Bonanza in 2009.

Shadow Ridge scored single runs in the first and third innings, and Martin’s two-run double keyed a three-run fourth inning that upped the margin to 5-0.

The Mustangs still led 5-0 with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning before the Bears’ Megan Delgadillo ripped a two-run triple and scored on an error to cut the deficit to 5-3.

With the potential tying run at the plate, Martin got Unique Torres to ground out to Shadow Ridge third baseman Sydney Morgan to end the game.

Taylor Hendricks went 2-for-4, and Morgan was 1-for-3 with a double for the Mustangs.

Shadow Ridge 3, El Camino Real (Calif.) 2 — Martin was 2-for-2 with two doubles and an RBI and tossed a seven-hitter as the Mustangs edged the Conquistadors in six innings in the semifinals.

Clements was 1-for-3 with a solo home run for Shadow Ridge.

Basic 10, Central (Calif.) 0 — Sanoe Helenihi went 3-for-4 with a triple, a double, two runs and three RBIs as the Wolves routed the Spartans in five innings in the consolation championship.

Jordan Stinnett was 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs, and Shelby Basso was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Basic. Sierra McClean went 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Wolves.

Basso spun a three-hitter and struck out 10.

Basic 7, Rialto (Calif.) 6 — Stinnett was 3-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs as the Wolves nipped the Knights in a consolation semifinal.

Anastasia Stevens went 2-for-3, and Mikayla Berg was 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI for Basic.

Madeline Gonzalez belted a three-run homer for Rialto.

Liberty 4, Sierra Canyon (Calif.) 2 — Breanna Biorato tossed six innings of scoreless relief to lead the Patriots by the Trailblazers.

Maddison Hamilton was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, and McKenzie Hamilton was 2-for-4 with a double for Liberty, which also got a home run from Fia Tofi.

Liberty 4, Kennedy (Calif.) 1 —McKenzie Hamilton went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI to help the Patriots down the Cougars.

Jessica Meza tossed a seven-hitter for Liberty.

Maranatha (Calif.) 2, Arbor View 1 — Madison Kane was 2-for-3 with a solo home run and scored twice to help the Minutemen edge the Aggies in six innings.

Roxanne Ines and Kylie Sharapan each went 1-for-2 for Arbor View.

Arbor View 6, Carson (Calif.) 5 — Ashlyn Whipple went 2-for-3 with a triple, a double and two RBIs, and the Aggies held off a late charge by the Colts to win in five innings.

Kaylea Patridge was 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Paige Kellogg went 2-for-2 with a double for Arbor View, which led 6-1 after four innings.

Taylor Edwards hit a three-run home run for Carson.

Centennial 9, San Benito (Calif.) 1 — Deanna Barrera tossed a five-inning four-hitter and was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs to lead the Bulldogs by the Haybalers in five innings.

Abby Hanley was 3-for-4 with an RBI, and Natasha Lawrence was 2-for-4 for Centennial, which also got a solo home run from Sofia Ruelas.

Canyon del Oro (Ariz.) 6, Centennial 2 — Naya Campos went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI to help the Dorados to a five-inning win over the Bulldogs.

Natasha Lawrence was 2-for-3 with two doubles, and Samantha Lawrence was 2-for-3 for Centennial. Maddie Kallfelz was 1-for-2 with two RBIs for the Bulldogs.

Bishop Gorman 11, Banning (Calif.) 7 — Alyssa Parangan was 3-for-3 with two runs to help the Gaels top the Pilots in four innings.

Katelyn Hunter and Sydney Schafer each went 2-for-3 with a double, and Hayley Coreas and Ashley Kuckler each added two hits for Gorman.

Bishop Gorman 4, Poly (Calif.) 3 — Olivia Bailey was 2-for-2 with a double to help the Gaels edge the Parrots in four innings.

Sarah Aguilar and Rylie Pindel combined on a three-hitter for Gorman.

Sierra Vista 7, Christian (Calif.) 1 — Jessica Schneider tossed a six-inning three-hitter and went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI to help the Mountain Lions down the Patriots.

Brianna Quarcini was 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for Sierra Vista.

Chavez (Calif.) 6, Sierra Vista 3 — Paola Rodriguez’s three-run double in the top of the fifth inning allowed the Eagles to down the Mountain Lions in five innings.

Mia Buranamontri was 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI, and Schneider went 2-for-3 for Sierra Vista.

Pahrump Valley 3, Chavez (Calif.) 2 — Jackie Stobbe went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI to help the Trojans edge the Eagles in five innings.

Skyler Lauver was 2-for-3, and Kareena Nelson and Hannah Cuellar each went 1-for-2 with an RBI for Pahrump.

Christian 9, Pahrump Valley 1 — Kate Manes tossed a five-inning one-hitter to lead the Patriots by the Trojans.

Fernley 9, Palo Verde 7 — Ashlynn Roemer went 2-for-3 with three RBIs to help the Vaqueros knock off the Panthers.

Alyssa Lybbert was 3-for-3 with an RBI, and Maddison Hearn went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs for Palo Verde.

Imperial (Calif.) 10, Palo Verde 4 — Alessandra De La Trinidad went 1-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, and the Tigers used an eight-run fourth inning to down the Panthers in four innings.

Camden Zahn went 2-for-2 for Palo Verde.