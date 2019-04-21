98°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Softball

Spring Jamboree: Jasmine Martin pitches Shadow Ridge to championship

Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 20, 2019 - 5:06 pm
 

Jasmine Martin spun a six-hitter Saturday to lead Shadow Ridge to a 5-3 win over Poly (California) in the championship game of the Spring Jamboree softball tournament at Majestic Park.

Martin struck out two and walked two. She also went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.

Shea Clements was 2-for-5 for the Mustangs (18-0), who are the first Southern Nevada team to win the tournament since Bonanza in 2009.

Shadow Ridge scored single runs in the first and third innings, and Martin’s two-run double keyed a three-run fourth inning that upped the margin to 5-0.

The Mustangs still led 5-0 with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning before the Bears’ Megan Delgadillo ripped a two-run triple and scored on an error to cut the deficit to 5-3.

With the potential tying run at the plate, Martin got Unique Torres to ground out to Shadow Ridge third baseman Sydney Morgan to end the game.

Taylor Hendricks went 2-for-4, and Morgan was 1-for-3 with a double for the Mustangs.

Shadow Ridge 3, El Camino Real (Calif.) 2 — Martin was 2-for-2 with two doubles and an RBI and tossed a seven-hitter as the Mustangs edged the Conquistadors in six innings in the semifinals.

Clements was 1-for-3 with a solo home run for Shadow Ridge.

Basic 10, Central (Calif.) 0 — Sanoe Helenihi went 3-for-4 with a triple, a double, two runs and three RBIs as the Wolves routed the Spartans in five innings in the consolation championship.

Jordan Stinnett was 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs, and Shelby Basso was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Basic. Sierra McClean went 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Wolves.

Basso spun a three-hitter and struck out 10.

Basic 7, Rialto (Calif.) 6 — Stinnett was 3-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs as the Wolves nipped the Knights in a consolation semifinal.

Anastasia Stevens went 2-for-3, and Mikayla Berg was 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI for Basic.

Madeline Gonzalez belted a three-run homer for Rialto.

Liberty 4, Sierra Canyon (Calif.) 2 — Breanna Biorato tossed six innings of scoreless relief to lead the Patriots by the Trailblazers.

Maddison Hamilton was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, and McKenzie Hamilton was 2-for-4 with a double for Liberty, which also got a home run from Fia Tofi.

Liberty 4, Kennedy (Calif.) 1 —McKenzie Hamilton went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI to help the Patriots down the Cougars.

Jessica Meza tossed a seven-hitter for Liberty.

Maranatha (Calif.) 2, Arbor View 1 — Madison Kane was 2-for-3 with a solo home run and scored twice to help the Minutemen edge the Aggies in six innings.

Roxanne Ines and Kylie Sharapan each went 1-for-2 for Arbor View.

Arbor View 6, Carson (Calif.) 5 — Ashlyn Whipple went 2-for-3 with a triple, a double and two RBIs, and the Aggies held off a late charge by the Colts to win in five innings.

Kaylea Patridge was 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Paige Kellogg went 2-for-2 with a double for Arbor View, which led 6-1 after four innings.

Taylor Edwards hit a three-run home run for Carson.

Centennial 9, San Benito (Calif.) 1 — Deanna Barrera tossed a five-inning four-hitter and was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs to lead the Bulldogs by the Haybalers in five innings.

Abby Hanley was 3-for-4 with an RBI, and Natasha Lawrence was 2-for-4 for Centennial, which also got a solo home run from Sofia Ruelas.

Canyon del Oro (Ariz.) 6, Centennial 2 — Naya Campos went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI to help the Dorados to a five-inning win over the Bulldogs.

Natasha Lawrence was 2-for-3 with two doubles, and Samantha Lawrence was 2-for-3 for Centennial. Maddie Kallfelz was 1-for-2 with two RBIs for the Bulldogs.

Bishop Gorman 11, Banning (Calif.) 7 — Alyssa Parangan was 3-for-3 with two runs to help the Gaels top the Pilots in four innings.

Katelyn Hunter and Sydney Schafer each went 2-for-3 with a double, and Hayley Coreas and Ashley Kuckler each added two hits for Gorman.

Bishop Gorman 4, Poly (Calif.) 3 — Olivia Bailey was 2-for-2 with a double to help the Gaels edge the Parrots in four innings.

Sarah Aguilar and Rylie Pindel combined on a three-hitter for Gorman.

Sierra Vista 7, Christian (Calif.) 1 — Jessica Schneider tossed a six-inning three-hitter and went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI to help the Mountain Lions down the Patriots.

Brianna Quarcini was 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for Sierra Vista.

Chavez (Calif.) 6, Sierra Vista 3 — Paola Rodriguez’s three-run double in the top of the fifth inning allowed the Eagles to down the Mountain Lions in five innings.

Mia Buranamontri was 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI, and Schneider went 2-for-3 for Sierra Vista.

Pahrump Valley 3, Chavez (Calif.) 2 — Jackie Stobbe went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI to help the Trojans edge the Eagles in five innings.

Skyler Lauver was 2-for-3, and Kareena Nelson and Hannah Cuellar each went 1-for-2 with an RBI for Pahrump.

Christian 9, Pahrump Valley 1 — Kate Manes tossed a five-inning one-hitter to lead the Patriots by the Trojans.

Fernley 9, Palo Verde 7 — Ashlynn Roemer went 2-for-3 with three RBIs to help the Vaqueros knock off the Panthers.

Alyssa Lybbert was 3-for-3 with an RBI, and Maddison Hearn went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs for Palo Verde.

Imperial (Calif.) 10, Palo Verde 4 — Alessandra De La Trinidad went 1-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, and the Tigers used an eight-run fourth inning to down the Panthers in four innings.

Camden Zahn went 2-for-2 for Palo Verde.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
2019 Best of Nevada Preps Awards — VIDEO
RJ

Find out the winners of the male and female athletes of the year, the coach and team of the year, winners of each sport’s athlete and coach of the year, and two special awards.

Coronado’s Ashley Ward (7) pitches against Shadow Ridge in the Southern Nevada champio ...
Cougars’ Ashley Ward earns Gatorade honor
By Bartt Davis / RJ

The senior is the second consecutive Coronado player to earn the Gatorade Nevada Player of the Year award, joining former teammate Tatum Spangler.

All-state teams to be announced in June
By Bartt Davis / RJ

All-state teams in all eight spring sports will be released one per day, beginning on June 6 with boys golf.

Shadow Ridge softball players hoist the Class 4A state championship trophy after winning the ...
Class 4A: Shadow Ridge wins first state championship
By W.G. Ramirez / RJ

Jasmine Martin retired 12 of 16 batters and led a 15-hit attack to help the Mustangs to a 13-3, five-inning victory over Coronado on Saturday in the Class 4A title game.

Thinkstock
Small schools: White Pine outlasts Lincoln County
By Brennan Karle / RJ

White Pine scored 13 runs in the final four innings to roll to a 15-10 win over the Lynx in the opening round of the Class 2A state tournament at The Meadows.