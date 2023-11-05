State cross country: Sky Pointe sweeps 4A boys, girls team titles

Sky Pointe win the Class 4A boys and girls team cross country titles Saturday. Northern teams won the 5A and 3A team titles in Reno.

Sky Pointe swept the Class 4A boys and girls cross country team state championships Saturday at Boulder City’s Veterans Memorial Park.

Sky Pointe won the boys title with a team time of 1:27.53 and score of 35 points. Tech finished second with a time of 1:30.58 and 68 points.

The Eagles ran away with the girls title with a time of 1:42.37 and 19 points. Clark was second with a time of 1:56.38 and 86 points.

Sierra Vista’s Nathan Nations won the boys individual title with a time of 16:52.1. Sky Pointe’s Elliot Davidson won the girls individual title with a time of 19:47.4.

Class 5A

Spanish Springs won the 5A boys team title over Shadow Ridge with a team time of 1:27.31 and a score of 67 points at Rancho San Rafael in Reno.

Shadow Ridge had a time of 1:28.02 and 78 points. Reno High’s Eric Ortega-Gammill won the boys individual title with a time of 16:31.

Carson won the 5A girls team title with a time of 1:41.02 and 29 points. Bishop Manogue was second with a time of 1:43.27 and 63 points, and Bishop Gorman finished third with a time of 1:48.13 and 127 points.

Bishop Manogue’s Amaya Aramini won the girls individual title with a time of 18:51.

Class 3A

Spring Creek won the 3A boys team title over Moapa Valley with a team time of 1:31.41 and a score of 46 points at Rancho San Rafael in Reno. Moapa Valley finished with a time of 1:32.20 and 56 points.

North Valley’s Austin Key won the boys individual title with a time of 16:35.

Tahoe-Truckee won the 3A girls team title with a time of 1:50.13 and 26 points. Pahrump Valley, in fourth, was the top-finishing Southern team with a time of 2:06.42 and 114 points.

South Tahoe’s Lyla Landy won the girls individual title with a time of 19:42.

Class 2A

North Tahoe swept the 2A boys and girls team titles at Rancho San Rafael in Reno.

North Tahoe won the boys title with a time of 1:14.04 and 19 points. Incline’s Noah McMahan won the boys individual title with a time of 16:35.

North Tahoe won the girls title with a time of 1:22.39 and 11 points. North Tahoe’s Britta Johnson won the girls individual title with a time of 19:50.

