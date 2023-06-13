2023 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys swim, dive team

Here is the 2023 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys swimming and diving team.

First Team

Max Carlsen, Palo Verde — Won the Class 5A state championship in the 200-yard (1:41.07) and 500-yard freestyle (4:33.81), and helped the Panthers win 200-yard medley (1:36.79), 200-yard freestyle (1:41.07) and 400-yard (4:33.81), relays.

Owen Carlsen, Palo Verde — Finished second in the 500-yard freestyle (4:34.36) and third at the 200-yard IM (1:56.91) and helped the Panthers win the Class 5A state championship in the 200-yard medley (1:36.79), 200-yard freestyle (1:41.07) and 400-yard freestyle (4:33.81) relays.

John Christ, Palo Verde — Won the Class 5A state championship in the 100-yard freestyle (50.45) and finished second in the 200-yard freestyle 1:42.01), and swam legs in the Panthers’ first-place runs in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:27.67) and 400-yard freestyle relay (3:09.13).

Andrew Cooper, Basic — Won the Class 4A state championship in the 200-yard (1:42.53) and 500-yard freestyle (4:39.02).

Jordan Evans, Palo Verde — Finished second in the 100-yard breaststroke (56.99) and helped the Panthers win the Class 5A state championship in the 200-yard medley (1:36.79) and 200-yard freestyle (1:41.07) relays.

Troy Higley, Boulder City — Won Class 3A state championship in the 50-yard freestyle and finished second in the 100-yard backstroke (54.40), and helped the Eagles on their first-place run in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:34.43) and second-place run in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:27.28) to help them win the team state title by 42.5 points.

Keanu Lee, Green Valley — Won the Class 5A state championship in the 100-yard butterfly (50.45) and finished fourth at the 200-yard freestyle (1:43.11).

Alessio Lucero, Shadow Ridge — Won the Class 5A state championship in the 100-yard breaststroke (55.89) and 50-yard freestyle (21.30).

Nathaniel Stewart, Liberty — Won the Class 4A state championship in the 100-yard backstroke (54.85), which helped the Patriots to their first team title.

Dominik Toth, Coronado — Won the Class 5A state championship in the 50-yard freestyle (21.60), finished third in the 500-yard freestyle (4:41.07) and swam a leg in the Cougars’ second-place run in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:12.93).

Coach of the Year

Kenny Belknap, Liberty — Guided the Patriots to the Class 4A team state title, the school’s first team state title in the sport.

Second Team

Tanner Beck, Shadow Ridge — Finished third in the 100-yard butterfly (52.44) and fourth in the 100-yard backstroke (52.72) and swam legs in the Mustangs’ second-place run in the 200-yard medley (1:37.42) and 200-yard freestyle (1:29.23) relays at the Class 5A state meet.

Cole Corbin, Centennial — Won the Class 5A state championship in the 100-yard backstroke (51.26) and finished fourth in the 100-yard freestyle (47.53).

Avner Mamauag, Coral Academy — Won the Class 3A state championship in the 200-yard freestyle (1:52.39), finished third in the 100-yard freestyle (51.25) and swam legs in Coral Academy’s third-place runs in the 200-yard freestyle (1:36.82) and 400-yard freestyle (3:29.87) relays.

Ezekiel Pittman, Liberty — Finished second in the 200-yard freestyle (1:47.00) and third in the 500-yard freestyle (4:50.05) to help the Patriots win the Class 4A state team title.

Owen Robertson, Palo Verde — Finished second in the 100-yard backstroke (52.02) and helped the Panthers win the Class 5A state title in the 400-freestyle (3:09.13) and 200-yard medley (1:36.79) relays.

Hayden Tellier, Sierra Vista — Won the Class 4A state championship in the 100-yard butterfly (51.36) and 200-yard IM (1:56.11).

Sean Thornton, Arbor View — Won the Class 5A state championship in the 200-yard IM (1:56.09) and finished third in the 100-yard breaststroke (58.61).

Nathaniel Truong, Clark — Finished second in the 100-yard butterfly (56.02) and 50-yard freestyle (23.64) at the Class 4A state meet.

Trent Wakefield, Boulder City — Finished second in the 100-yard butterfly (52.40) and the 200-yard IM (1:55.71) and helped the Eagles win the Class 3A state championship in the 200-yard medley relay (1:46.39) and finish second in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:27.28).

Parker Woodward, Coronado — Finished fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke (59.47) and 200-yard IM (1:57.87), and swam legs in the Cougars’ third-place run in the 200-yard medley (1:38.99) and fourth-place run in the 200-yard freestyle (1:30.19) relays at the Class 5A state meet.

Honorable Mention

Bryan Chen, Clark

Owen Davis, Liberty

Am-Fied Hernandez, Palo Verde

Jacob Imasa, Desert Oasis

Brigham Jensen, Boulder City

Calvin Lee, Clark

Reid Martin, Liberty

Victor Mirchev, Sierra Vista

Valentino Montegrande, Bishop Gorman

Noah Mudadu, Faith Lutheran

Joseph Sirhan, Coral Academy

Kai Tate, Desert Oasis

Alexander Valerio, Faith Lutheran

Payce Weight, Liberty

