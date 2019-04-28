91°F
Boys Swimming & Diving

Boys Swimming best times for April 27

Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 27, 2019 - 8:48 pm
 

Here are Saturday’s best times, as reported by coaches:

50 Freestyle
Swimmer School Time
1. Matas Maksimaitis

 Green Valley

 22.43
2. Dylan Becker

 Gorman 23.06
3. John Sullivan

 Gorman 23.33
4. Jack Flosi

 Green Valley

 24.07
5. Carson Martinez

 Green Valley

 24.12
100 Freestyle
Swimmer School Time
1. Bronson Benes

 Centennial 49.52
2. Christian Labrador

 Desert Oasis

 50.29
3. Sia Mirzazadeh

 Las Vegas

 50.74
4. Legend Jankowski

 Coronado 51.35
5. Spencer Wilkinson

 Coronado

 51.42
200 Freestyle
Swimmer School Time
1. Daniel Nikoloff

 Coronado 1:49.66
2. Legend Jankowski

 Coronado 1:50.03
3. Jack Foster

 Basic 1:52.25
4. Bryce Grover

 Sky Pointe

 1:52.26
5. Devin Bauman

 Palo Verde

 1:54.47
500 Freestyle
Swimmer School Time
1. Joseph Purdy

 Boulder City

 4:51.50
2. Bryce Rounds

 Gorman 4:56.75
3. Daniel Nikoloff

 Coronado 4:57.65
4. Jack Gallob

 Faith Lutheran

 5:01
100 Backstroke
Swimmer School Time
1. Nikita Nazarov

 Sierra Vista

 52.99
2. Gavin Gould

 Spring Valley

 55.62
3. Caleb Gould

 Spring Valley

 57.05
4. T.J. Chiello

 Foothill 57.07
5. Jalen Tsuchiyama-Sando

 Coronado

 58.91
100 Breaststroke
Swimmer School Time
1. Caleb Gould

 Spring Valley

 1:02.73
2. Gavin Gould

 Spring Valley

 1:02.85
3. Alesandro Ongaro

 Green Valley

 1:03.53
4. MacIsaac Armstrong

 Coronado 1:04.35
5. Taven Hendrex

 Legacy

 1:06.36
100 Butterfly
Swimmer School Time
1. Bronson Benes

 Centennial 52.56
2. Nikita Nazarov

 Sierra Vista

 53.13
3. McKay Mickelson

 Legacy

 54.25
4. Christian Labrador

 Desert Oasis

 54.40
5. Sia Mirzazadeh

 Las Vegas

 55.31
200 IM
Swimmer School Time
1. McKay Mickelson

 Legacy 1:58.40
2. Alesandro Ongaro

 Green Valley

 1:59.77
3. Kenyon Jolley

 Gorman 2:04.05
4. T.J. Chiello

 Foothill

 2:05.02
5. Jack Gallob

 Faith Lutheran

 2:05.08
200 Medley Relay
School Time
1. Green Valley A

 1:44.53
2. Coronado

 1:44.84
3. Gorman

 1:45.72
4. Green Valley B

 1:49.43
5. Palo Verde

 1:50.16
200 Free Relay
School Time
1. Gorman A

 1:31.72
2. Coronado A

 1:33.47
3. Gorman B

 1:34.91
4. Coronado B

 1:35.20
5. Green Valley

 1:37.10
400 Free Relay
School Time
1. Coronado A

 3:23.97
2. Green Valley

 3:24.53
3. Coronado B

 3:26.91
4. Gorman

 3:32.90
5. Spring Valley

 3:34.71
Diving
Diver School Score
1. Roman Rozbitskyy

 Green Valley

 177.68
2. Jordan Hougland

 Spring Valley

 149.55
3. Dylan Lane

 Foothill 147.90
4. Vincent Garritano

 Coronado 141.22
5. Gages Curry

 Green Valley

 118.50
