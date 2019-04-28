Boys Swimming best times for April 27
The top times, as reported by coaches, for Saturday’s action are here:
Here are Saturday’s best times, as reported by coaches:
|50 Freestyle
|Swimmer
|School
|Time
|1. Matas Maksimaitis
|Green Valley
|22.43
|2. Dylan Becker
|Gorman
|23.06
|3. John Sullivan
|Gorman
|23.33
|4. Jack Flosi
|Green Valley
|24.07
|5. Carson Martinez
|Green Valley
|24.12
|100 Freestyle
|Swimmer
|School
|Time
|1. Bronson Benes
|Centennial
|49.52
|2. Christian Labrador
|Desert Oasis
|50.29
|3. Sia Mirzazadeh
|Las Vegas
|50.74
|4. Legend Jankowski
|Coronado
|51.35
|5. Spencer Wilkinson
|Coronado
|51.42
|200 Freestyle
|Swimmer
|School
|Time
|1. Daniel Nikoloff
|Coronado
|1:49.66
|2. Legend Jankowski
|Coronado
|1:50.03
|3. Jack Foster
|Basic
|1:52.25
|4. Bryce Grover
|Sky Pointe
|1:52.26
|5. Devin Bauman
|Palo Verde
|1:54.47
|500 Freestyle
|Swimmer
|School
|Time
|1. Joseph Purdy
|Boulder City
|4:51.50
|2. Bryce Rounds
|Gorman
|4:56.75
|3. Daniel Nikoloff
|Coronado
|4:57.65
|4. Jack Gallob
|Faith Lutheran
|5:01
|100 Backstroke
|Swimmer
|School
|Time
|1. Nikita Nazarov
|Sierra Vista
|52.99
|2. Gavin Gould
|Spring Valley
|55.62
|3. Caleb Gould
|Spring Valley
|57.05
|4. T.J. Chiello
|Foothill
|57.07
|5. Jalen Tsuchiyama-Sando
|Coronado
|58.91
|100 Breaststroke
|Swimmer
|School
|Time
|1. Caleb Gould
|Spring Valley
|1:02.73
|2. Gavin Gould
|Spring Valley
|1:02.85
|3. Alesandro Ongaro
|Green Valley
|1:03.53
|4. MacIsaac Armstrong
|Coronado
|1:04.35
|5. Taven Hendrex
|Legacy
|1:06.36
|100 Butterfly
|Swimmer
|School
|Time
|1. Bronson Benes
|Centennial
|52.56
|2. Nikita Nazarov
|Sierra Vista
|53.13
|3. McKay Mickelson
|Legacy
|54.25
|4. Christian Labrador
|Desert Oasis
|54.40
|5. Sia Mirzazadeh
|Las Vegas
|55.31
|200 IM
|Swimmer
|School
|Time
|1. McKay Mickelson
|Legacy
|1:58.40
|2. Alesandro Ongaro
|Green Valley
|1:59.77
|3. Kenyon Jolley
|Gorman
|2:04.05
|4. T.J. Chiello
|Foothill
|2:05.02
|5. Jack Gallob
|Faith Lutheran
|2:05.08
|200 Medley Relay
|School
|Time
|1. Green Valley A
|1:44.53
|2. Coronado
|1:44.84
|3. Gorman
|1:45.72
|4. Green Valley B
|1:49.43
|5. Palo Verde
|1:50.16
|200 Free Relay
|School
|Time
|1. Gorman A
|1:31.72
|2. Coronado A
|1:33.47
|3. Gorman B
|1:34.91
|4. Coronado B
|1:35.20
|5. Green Valley
|1:37.10
|400 Free Relay
|School
|Time
|1. Coronado A
|3:23.97
|2. Green Valley
|3:24.53
|3. Coronado B
|3:26.91
|4. Gorman
|3:32.90
|5. Spring Valley
|3:34.71
|Diving
|Diver
|School
|Score
|1. Roman Rozbitskyy
|Green Valley
|177.68
|2. Jordan Hougland
|Spring Valley
|149.55
|3. Dylan Lane
|Foothill
|147.90
|4. Vincent Garritano
|Coronado
|141.22
|5. Gages Curry
|Green Valley
|118.50