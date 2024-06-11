Meet the 2024 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys swimming team

Here is the 2024 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys swimming and diving team, selected after the spring sports season.

Do high schools out of state compete for Nevada state titles?

New champions could be coming as spring state week begins

Palo Verde coach Brent Gonzalez is the Coach of the Year on the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys swimming and diving team.

Sierra Vista's Hayden Tellier is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys swimming and diving team.

Centennial's Corbin Cole is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys swimming and diving team.

Coronado's Parker Woodward is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys swimming and diving team.

Bishop Gorman's Valentino Montegrande is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys swimming and diving team.

Basic's Andrew Cooper is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys swimming and diving team.

Palo Verde's Owen Carlsen is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys swimming and diving team.

Palo Verde's Max Carlsen is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys swimming and diving team.

Palo Verde's Owen Robertson is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys swimming and diving team.

Faith Lutheran's Noah Mudadu is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys swimming and diving team.

Faith Lutheran's Alexander Valerio is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys swimming and diving team.

Coral Academy's Joseph Sirhan is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys swimming and team.

Palo Verde's Owen Carlsen is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys swimming and diving team.

First Team

Max Carlsen, Palo Verde — Won the 5A state title in the 200-yard (1:37.56) and 500-yard (4:21.37) freestyle, setting a state record in the latter in the process. Also helped the Panthers win the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:08.35) and earn their 10th straight team title.

Owen Carlsen, Palo Verde — Helped the Panthers win the 5A state title in the 200-yard (1:29.09) and 400-yard (3:08.35) freestyle relays as well as the team title. Also finished second in the 200-yard individual medley (1:53.88) and 100-yard freestyle (46.47).

Corbin Cole, Centennial — Won the 5A state title in the 100-yard backstroke (50.75) and finished third in the 100-yard freestyle (47.26).

Andrew Cooper, Basic — Won the 4A state title in the 200-yard (1:42.37) and 500-yard (4:36.44) freestyles. Also helped the Wolves finish second in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:37.55).

Am-Fied Hernandez, Palo Verde — Helped the Panthers win the 5A state title in the 200-yard (1:29.09) and 400-yard (3:08.35) freestyle relays as well as the team title. Also finished third in the 50-yard freestyle (21.95).

Valentino Montegrande, Bishop Gorman — Won the 5A state title in the 100-yard butterfly (50.36). Also finished fourth in the 100-yard backstroke (52.47) and helped the Gaels place third in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:30.71).

Noah Mudadu, Faith Lutheran — Won the 5A state title in the 200-yard IM (1:53.00) and helped the Crusaders win the 200-yard medley relay (1:36.92). Also finished second in the 500-yard freestyle (4:29.60).

Owen Robertson, Palo Verde — Helped the Panthers win the 5A state title in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:08.35) as well as the team title. Also finished second in the 100-yard backstroke (51.27) and fifth in the 100-yard butterfly (52.69).

Joseph Sirhan, Coral Academy — Won the 3A state title in the 200-yard IM (1:53.60) and 500-yard freestyle (4:41.23). Also helped the Falcons win the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:32.01).

Hayden Tellier, Sierra Vista — Won the 4A state title in the 200-yard IM (1:57.89) and 100-yard butterfly (51.31). Also helped the Mountain Lions finish first in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:33.63) and second in the 200-yard medley relay (1:44.93).

Alexander Valerio, Faith Lutheran — Helped the Crusaders win the 5A state title in the 200-yard medley relay (1:36.92). Also finished second in the 50-yard freestyle (21.40).

Parker Woodward, Coronado — Won the 5A state title in the 100-yard breaststroke (57.92). Also finished third in the 200-yard IM (1:54.20) and helped the Cougars place second in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:13.62) and third in the 200-yard medley relay (1:38.18).

Coach of the Year

Brent Gonzalez, Palo Verde — Led the Panthers to the 5A state title, the school’s 10th straight team title.

Second Team

Kristian Cholakov, Doral Academy — Won the 4A state title in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:00.27). Also helped the Dragons win the 200-yard medley relay (1:43.83) and 400-yard freestyle relay (3:33.04).

Troy Higley, Boulder City — Won the 3A state title in the 50-yard freestyle (22.07). Also finished third in the 100-yard freestyle (48.98) and helped the Eagles place second in the 200-yard (1:32.09) and 400-yard (3:23.95) freestyle relays.

Nathan Jobin, Green Valley — Won the 4A state title in the 50-yard freestyle (22.79). Also finished third in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:04.54).

Bryce Lam, Palo Verde — Helped the Panthers win the 5A state title in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:29.09). Also finished fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:01.45).

Duncan McClaren, Boulder City — Won the 3A state title in the 200-yard freestyle (1:48.55). Also finished second in the 500-yard freestyle (4:49.86) and helped the Eagles place second in the 200-yard (1:32.09) and 400-yard (3:23.95) freestyle relays.

Casey McCracken, Tech — Won the 4A state title in the 1-meter dive with a score of 460.30.

Victor Mirchev, Sierra Vista — Won the 4A state title in the 100-yard freestyle (49.09). Also finished second in the 100-yard backstroke (55.32) and helped the Mountain Lions win the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:33.63).

Maksim Nazarov, Doral Academy — Won the 4A state title in the 100-yard backstroke (52.32) and helped the Dragons win the 200-yard medley relay (1:43.83) and 400-yard freestyle relay (3:33.04).

AJ Oden, Coronado — Finished third in the 200-yard freestyle (1:44.88) and fourth in the 100-yard freestyle (47.84). Also helped the Cougars place third in the 200-yard medley relay (1:38.18) and second in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:13.62).

Ezekiel Pittman, Liberty — Finished third in the 500-yard freestyle (4:48.97) and fifth in the 200-yard freestyle (1:46.87) at the 5A state meet.

Garrett Taylor, Coronado — Finished second in the 100-yard butterfly (52.12) and fourth in the 200-yard freestyle (1:44.95). Also helped the Cougars place third in the 200-yard medley relay (1:38.18) and second in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:13.62).

Tyler Watchalapong, Faith Lutheran — Helped the Crusaders win the 5A state title in the 200-yard medley relay (1:36.92) and finish second in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:30.54). Also finished sixth in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:01.60).

Honorable Mention

Jaydon Castro, Bonanza

Leandre Daniels, Boulder City

Giancarlos Diaz, Tech

Joshua Evans, Palo Verde

Andrei Fajardo, Legacy

Carson Field, Liberty

Vance Hoffman, Faith Lutheran

Jacob Imasa, Sloan Canyon

Brecken Jaeger, Sierra Vista

Asher Kaltsas, Arbor View

Joshua Lam, Sierra Vista

Tate Orton, Boulder City

Felix Siemiatkowski, Coral Academy

Bam Silvestre, Legacy

Gavin Stevens, Eldorado

Isaac Vannah, Doral Academy

Parker Vannah, Doral Academy

Mitchel Wadley, Arbor View

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.