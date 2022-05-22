Palo Verde boys, Coronado girls win Class 5A swimming crowns

The Palo Verde boys held off Coronado for their eighth consecutive swimming and diving state championship, and the Coronado girls easily won the title.

When the Palo Verde boys smashed their school record by three seconds in the 200-yard medley relay, it set the tone for the state swimming and diving meet.

The Panthers won the event in 1 minute, 34:40 seconds en route to the Class 5A state title, their eighth consecutive at the state’s highest level. They scored 114 points to beat Coronado by 14.

The Coronado girls dominated the meet to win the title with 130 points. Galena was second with 90, and Palo Verde tied Reno for third with 85.

“It was a total team effort,” Palo Verde coach Brent Gonzales. “The boys really stepped up, and when we broke the school record in the 200 medley relay, it rolled from there. Our guys didn’t want to lose the state title.”

There was some consternation, however, when Palo Verde’s 200 freestyle relay was disqualified for having a swimmer enter the pool too early. But the Panthers put a bow on the meet with a win in the final event, the 400 freestyle relay, in 3:07.31.

Palo Verde’s Jordan Evans won the 50 freestyle in 21.41, the 100 breaststroke in 56.56 and swam a leg on the winning 200 medley relay team.

Coronado’s girls crown was its first since 2007.

“The girls swam exceptionally well,” Coronado coach David Stump said. “Going through the heat sheet, we were supposed to win by about 15 to 20 and ended up winning by 40. They came together and picked each other up throughout the meet.”

Madeleine Hebert won four gold medals for Coronado. She took the 200 freestyle (1:48.07), 100 freestyle (49.85), led off the 200 freestyle relay (1:38.40) and anchored the 400 freestyle relay (3:32.80).

“Going under 50 in the 100 freestyle was a big deal. I think she’s only the second girl in the state of Nevada to ever do that,” Stump said. “And we were down about 2.5 to 3 seconds when she got in, and to watch her track down the girl from (Reno) was a great way to finish the meet.”

Palo Verde’s Lucy Warnick won the girls 200 individual medley in 2:05.89 and 100 breaststroke (1:04.18).

Class 4A

The Faith Lutheran girls posted 154 points to beat Arbor View by 36 for the 4A championship, and the Clark boys scored 100 to edge Desert Oasis by 14.

Faith Lutheran’s Chloe Mudadu won four events — the 200 freestyle (1:53.38) and 100 freestyle (53.07) and anchored the 200 medley (1:49.84) and 200 freestyle (1:42.58) relays.

The Crusaders’ Keira Duband won the 200 individual medley (2:10.52) and led off the 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle (3:42.31) relays.

Rylie Solis helped Faith Lutheran by winning the 100 butterfly (57.26) and swimming legs on the 200 and 400 freestyle relays, and Olivia Anfinson won the 100 breastroke (1:06.09) and swam on the 400 freestyle relay.

Clark’s Jayden Kim won the boys 100 breaststroke (1:03.66) and helped the Chargers grab the 200 medley relay (1:43.91) and 400 freestyle relay (3:27.11). Paul Kim also won two gold medals by swimming on Clark’s 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.

Silverado’s Charles Clark won the 200 individual medley (1:51.91) and 500 freestyle (4:29.84), and Doral Academy’s Rodney Phillipe won the 50 freestyle (22.60) and anchored the 200 freestyle relay (1:37.22).

Class 3A

The Boulder City girls edged Truckee for the 3A state crown, and Truckee dominated the boys meet with 125 points to beat Damonte Ranch (72) and Boulder City (71).

Phoebe McClaren won three events for the Boulder City girls — the 200 freestyle (1:56.18) and 500 freestyle (5:06.59) and led off the 400 freestyle relay (3:49.48).

