Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.
Thursday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:
Boys soccer
Francisco Avila, Coronado — The senior scored three goals in a 6-0 victory over Canyon Springs.
Oscar Campos, Tech — The senior scored both goals in a 2-1 victory over Bishop Gorman.
William Donlley, Liberty — The senior scored two goals in a 5-3 loss to Rancho.
Demonte Gordon, Coronado — The senior had a goal and two assists in a 6-0 victory over Canyon Springs.
Girls soccer
Hunter Borgel, Bishop Gorman — The junior had three goals and an assist in a 6-2 victory over Foothill.
Melinda Bravo-Avendano, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior had four goals and an assist in an 8-0 victory over Sunrise Mountain.
Akailah Detton, Cimmaron-Memorial — The senior had a goal and an assist in an 8-0 victory over Sunrise Mountain.
Chloe Garza, Silverado — The junior scored two goals in a 3-1 victory over Rancho.
Brylie Tavares-Bright, Spring Valley — The junior scored two goals in a 4-0 victory over Clark.
Girls volleyball
Miy’Aja Diggs, Legacy — The freshman had 21 assists in a 3-1 victory over Del Sol.
Jocelyn Tavares, Legacy — The junior had nine kills, eight aces and 10 digs in a 3-1 victory over Del Sol.
Thursday’s scores
Boys soccer
Coronado 6, Canyon Springs 0
Rancho 5, Liberty 3
Tech 2, Bishop Gorman 1
Valley 2, Desert Oasis 0
Girls soccer
Bishop Gorman 6, Foothill 2
Bonanza 5, Sky Pointe 0
Cimarron-Memorial 8, Sunrise Mountain 0
Desert Oasis 4, Tech 0
Eldorado 1, Basic 0
Equipo Academy 4, SLAM Nevada 3
Las Vegas 3, Sierra Vista 1
Palo Verde 0, Faith Lutheran 0
Silverado 3, Rancho 1
Spring Valley 4, Clark 0
Girls volleyball
Basic d. Sky Pointe 25-10, 25-13, 25-8
Legacy d. Del Sol 25-18, 22-25, 25-17, 25-23
Sloan Canyon d. Amplus Academy 25-19, 22-25, 25-17, 25-18
Spring Valley d. Cheyenne 25-15, 25-17, 25-14
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.
Las Vegas Review-Journal