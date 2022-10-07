Thursday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.

Cimarron-Memorial forward Melinda Bravo-Avendano (10) turns to celebrate with her team after winning a girls Class 4A high school soccer game against Bonanza at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Valley High School's America Ortega Espinoza (6) and Spring Valley's Brylie Tavares-Bright (6) fight for the ball during their game on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Thursday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Boys soccer

Francisco Avila, Coronado — The senior scored three goals in a 6-0 victory over Canyon Springs.

Oscar Campos, Tech — The senior scored both goals in a 2-1 victory over Bishop Gorman.

William Donlley, Liberty — The senior scored two goals in a 5-3 loss to Rancho.

Demonte Gordon, Coronado — The senior had a goal and two assists in a 6-0 victory over Canyon Springs.

Girls soccer

Hunter Borgel, Bishop Gorman — The junior had three goals and an assist in a 6-2 victory over Foothill.

Melinda Bravo-Avendano, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior had four goals and an assist in an 8-0 victory over Sunrise Mountain.

Akailah Detton, Cimmaron-Memorial — The senior had a goal and an assist in an 8-0 victory over Sunrise Mountain.

Chloe Garza, Silverado — The junior scored two goals in a 3-1 victory over Rancho.

Brylie Tavares-Bright, Spring Valley — The junior scored two goals in a 4-0 victory over Clark.

Girls volleyball

Miy’Aja Diggs, Legacy — The freshman had 21 assists in a 3-1 victory over Del Sol.

Jocelyn Tavares, Legacy — The junior had nine kills, eight aces and 10 digs in a 3-1 victory over Del Sol.

Thursday’s scores

Boys soccer

Coronado 6, Canyon Springs 0

Rancho 5, Liberty 3

Tech 2, Bishop Gorman 1

Valley 2, Desert Oasis 0

Girls soccer

Bishop Gorman 6, Foothill 2

Bonanza 5, Sky Pointe 0

Cimarron-Memorial 8, Sunrise Mountain 0

Desert Oasis 4, Tech 0

Eldorado 1, Basic 0

Equipo Academy 4, SLAM Nevada 3

Las Vegas 3, Sierra Vista 1

Palo Verde 0, Faith Lutheran 0

Silverado 3, Rancho 1

Spring Valley 4, Clark 0

Girls volleyball

Basic d. Sky Pointe 25-10, 25-13, 25-8

Legacy d. Del Sol 25-18, 22-25, 25-17, 25-23

Sloan Canyon d. Amplus Academy 25-19, 22-25, 25-17, 25-18

Spring Valley d. Cheyenne 25-15, 25-17, 25-14

