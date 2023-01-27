Thursday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school basketball action

Valley's Kevan Wilkins (21) and Desert Oasis' Jaiden Fisher (11), behind, battle for a loose ball during the second half of a basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Valley High School in Las Vegas, as Desert Oasis' Jayden Jones (3) looks on. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Valley's Nakalayah Fabello (1) tries to drive past Desert Oasis' Breyden Tachera (10) during the second half of a basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Valley High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Thursday’s top high school basketball performances:

Boys

Nakalayah Fabello, Valley: The senior guard posted a team-high 15 points in the Vikings’ 60-48 victory over Desert Oasis.

Devin Mabry, Spring Valley: The senior forward had 18 points and 10 rebounds to help the Grizzlies roll past Eldorado 83-40.

Jamoury Thomas, Mojave: The junior scored 19 points to lead the Rattlers to a 104-37 victory over Doral Academy.

Roman Rose, Boulder City: The junior guard hit five 3-pointers and finished with 24 points to lead the Eagles to a 61-28 win over Pahrump Valley.

Shawn Salazar, Foothill: The junior nailed eight 3-pointers and finished with 26 points to lead the Falcons past Clark 72-57.

Girls

Sanai Branch, Arbor View: The freshman forward had 20 points to lead all scorers in the Aggies’ 58-43 loss to Desert Pines.

Shayla Kantarevic, Durango: The senior poured in 26 points to help lift the Trailblazers to a 41-33 win over Silverado.

Trista Mabry, Desert Pines: The sophomore logged a team-high 16 points to help the Jaguars defeat Arbor View 58-43.

Kristyn Ramos, Mountain View: The senior guard had 17 points, seven steals and four rebounds to help the Saints edge Cristo Rey 35-30.

Morgan Sweet, Tech: The junior center collected 10 points, nine rebounds and two steals in the Roadrunners’ 51-11 victory over Cadence.

Scores

Boys

Legacy 77, Bonanza 54

Boulder City 61, Pahrump Valley 28

Centennial 66, Canyon Springs 62

SLAM Nevada 81, Coral Academy 45

Coronado 67, Arbor View 60

Shadow Ridge 71, Del Sol 57

Spring Valley 83, Eldorado 40

Foothill 72, Clark 57

Silverado 65, Green Valley 58

Desert Pines 51, Palo Verde 41

Valley 60, Desert Oasis 48

Las Vegas 79, Western 55

Riviera Prep (Fla.) 68, Durango 50

Mojave 104, Doral Academy 37

Girls

Desert Pines 58, Arbor View 43

Pahrump Valley 40, Boulder City 27

Mountain View 35, Cristo Rey 30

Tech 51, Cadence 11

Durango 41, Silverado 33