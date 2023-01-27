Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school basketball action
Thursday’s top high school basketball performances:
Boys
Nakalayah Fabello, Valley: The senior guard posted a team-high 15 points in the Vikings’ 60-48 victory over Desert Oasis.
Devin Mabry, Spring Valley: The senior forward had 18 points and 10 rebounds to help the Grizzlies roll past Eldorado 83-40.
Jamoury Thomas, Mojave: The junior scored 19 points to lead the Rattlers to a 104-37 victory over Doral Academy.
Roman Rose, Boulder City: The junior guard hit five 3-pointers and finished with 24 points to lead the Eagles to a 61-28 win over Pahrump Valley.
Shawn Salazar, Foothill: The junior nailed eight 3-pointers and finished with 26 points to lead the Falcons past Clark 72-57.
Girls
Sanai Branch, Arbor View: The freshman forward had 20 points to lead all scorers in the Aggies’ 58-43 loss to Desert Pines.
Shayla Kantarevic, Durango: The senior poured in 26 points to help lift the Trailblazers to a 41-33 win over Silverado.
Trista Mabry, Desert Pines: The sophomore logged a team-high 16 points to help the Jaguars defeat Arbor View 58-43.
Kristyn Ramos, Mountain View: The senior guard had 17 points, seven steals and four rebounds to help the Saints edge Cristo Rey 35-30.
Morgan Sweet, Tech: The junior center collected 10 points, nine rebounds and two steals in the Roadrunners’ 51-11 victory over Cadence.
Scores
Boys
Legacy 77, Bonanza 54
Boulder City 61, Pahrump Valley 28
Centennial 66, Canyon Springs 62
SLAM Nevada 81, Coral Academy 45
Coronado 67, Arbor View 60
Shadow Ridge 71, Del Sol 57
Spring Valley 83, Eldorado 40
Foothill 72, Clark 57
Silverado 65, Green Valley 58
Desert Pines 51, Palo Verde 41
Valley 60, Desert Oasis 48
Las Vegas 79, Western 55
Riviera Prep (Fla.) 68, Durango 50
Mojave 104, Doral Academy 37
Girls
Desert Pines 58, Arbor View 43
Pahrump Valley 40, Boulder City 27
Mountain View 35, Cristo Rey 30
Tech 51, Cadence 11
Durango 41, Silverado 33