Thursday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.

Legacy outside hitter Jocelyn Taveras gets fired up after making a successful attack against Sierra Vista at Sierra Vista High School on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Thursday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Boys soccer

— Jonas Canales, Canyon Springs: The senior had a goal and an assist to help the Pioneers beat Valley 3-0.

— Kristopher Cordero, Liberty: The senior goalkeeper recorded a shutout in the Patriots’ 3-0 win over Legacy.

— Elidji Eholor, Silverado: The junior had two goals and an assist to help the Skyhawks edge Cheyenne 5-4.

— Evan Odle, Palo Verde: The sophomore’s first-half goal was enough to lift the Panthers to a 1-0 win over Las Vegas.

— Angel Reveles, Eldorado: The senior had two goals and an assist to lead the Sundevils to a 3-1 victory over Cimarron-Memorial.

Girls volleyball

— Lovie Aquino, Silverado: The junior logged 19 assists and 16 digs to help the Skyhawks outlast Sierra Vista 25-19, 16-25, 28-26, 13-25, 15-10.

— Jeslyn Crockett, Centennial: The senior had nine kills and two digs to help the Bulldogs beat Moapa Valley 25-6, 25-17, 25-20.

— Luna Ingaramo, Tech: The junior had 22 digs and three service aces as the Roadrunners rolled to a 25-14, 25-19, 25-19 win over GV Christian.

— Sweden Smith, Virgin Valley: The junior collected 14 digs, six kills and five service aces while helping the Bulldogs defeat Del Sol 25-20, 25-7, 27-25.

— Jocelyn Taveras, Legacy: The senior posted 14 kills and 11 digs in the Longhorns’ 25-19, 25-22, 16-25, 25-14 victory over Durango.

Scores

Boys soccer

Canyon Springs 3, Valley 0

Doral Academy 7, Sloan Canyon 0

Durango 2, Shadow Ridge 2

Eldorado 3, Cimarron-Memorial 1

Faith Lutheran 2, Rancho 1

Liberty 3, Legacy 0

Mater East 1, Pahrump Valley 0

Palo Verde 1, Las Vegas 0

Silverado 5, Cheyenne 4

SLAM Academy 9, Boulder City 1

Western 6, Bishop Gorman 2

Girls soccer

Bonanza 9, Cristo Rey 0

Equipo Academy 3, Page (Ariz.) 1

Girls volleyball

Baker (Calif.) 3, Sandy Valley 0

Centennial 3, Moapa Valley 0

Coral Academy 3, Chaparral 0

Legacy 3, Durango 1

Silverado 3, Sierra Vista 2

Spring Valley 3, Bonanza 0

Tech 3, GV Christian 0

Virgin Valley 3, Del Sol 0

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.