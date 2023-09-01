90°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Nevada Preps

Thursday’s high school scores, top performances

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 31, 2023 - 10:32 pm
 
Legacy outside hitter Jocelyn Taveras gets fired up after making a successful attack against Si ...
Legacy outside hitter Jocelyn Taveras gets fired up after making a successful attack against Sierra Vista at Sierra Vista High School on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Thursday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Boys soccer

— Jonas Canales, Canyon Springs: The senior had a goal and an assist to help the Pioneers beat Valley 3-0.

— Kristopher Cordero, Liberty: The senior goalkeeper recorded a shutout in the Patriots’ 3-0 win over Legacy.

— Elidji Eholor, Silverado: The junior had two goals and an assist to help the Skyhawks edge Cheyenne 5-4.

— Evan Odle, Palo Verde: The sophomore’s first-half goal was enough to lift the Panthers to a 1-0 win over Las Vegas.

— Angel Reveles, Eldorado: The senior had two goals and an assist to lead the Sundevils to a 3-1 victory over Cimarron-Memorial.

Girls volleyball

— Lovie Aquino, Silverado: The junior logged 19 assists and 16 digs to help the Skyhawks outlast Sierra Vista 25-19, 16-25, 28-26, 13-25, 15-10.

— Jeslyn Crockett, Centennial: The senior had nine kills and two digs to help the Bulldogs beat Moapa Valley 25-6, 25-17, 25-20.

— Luna Ingaramo, Tech: The junior had 22 digs and three service aces as the Roadrunners rolled to a 25-14, 25-19, 25-19 win over GV Christian.

— Sweden Smith, Virgin Valley: The junior collected 14 digs, six kills and five service aces while helping the Bulldogs defeat Del Sol 25-20, 25-7, 27-25.

— Jocelyn Taveras, Legacy: The senior posted 14 kills and 11 digs in the Longhorns’ 25-19, 25-22, 16-25, 25-14 victory over Durango.

Scores

Boys soccer

Canyon Springs 3, Valley 0

Doral Academy 7, Sloan Canyon 0

Durango 2, Shadow Ridge 2

Eldorado 3, Cimarron-Memorial 1

Faith Lutheran 2, Rancho 1

Liberty 3, Legacy 0

Mater East 1, Pahrump Valley 0

Palo Verde 1, Las Vegas 0

Silverado 5, Cheyenne 4

SLAM Academy 9, Boulder City 1

Western 6, Bishop Gorman 2

Girls soccer

Bonanza 9, Cristo Rey 0

Equipo Academy 3, Page (Ariz.) 1

Girls volleyball

Baker (Calif.) 3, Sandy Valley 0

Centennial 3, Moapa Valley 0

Coral Academy 3, Chaparral 0

Legacy 3, Durango 1

Silverado 3, Sierra Vista 2

Spring Valley 3, Bonanza 0

Tech 3, GV Christian 0

Virgin Valley 3, Del Sol 0

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

MOST READ: Nevada Preps
1
Gorman hosting Miami Central in national prep football showdown
Gorman hosting Miami Central in national prep football showdown
2
‘There’s a buzz’: Local football talent buying UNLV’s recruiting pitch
‘There’s a buzz’: Local football talent buying UNLV’s recruiting pitch
3
Top 5 high school football games for Week 3
Top 5 high school football games for Week 3
4
Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
5
Arbor View players score hat tricks in victory — PHOTOS
Arbor View players score hat tricks in victory — PHOTOS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Desert Pines running back Greg Burrell (5) evades tackle from Faith Lutheran fast safety Matthe ...
Top 5 high school football games for Week 3
By / RJ

Bishop Gorman hosts Miami Central (Florida) in a national high school football showdown. “The Bone Game” between Rancho and Las Vegas High highlights the local schedule.

Southern California wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) runs toward the end zone for a touchdown ...
Ex-Bishop Gorman football star dazzles in debut for USC
By Greg Beacham The Associated Press

Former Bishop Gorman star Zachariah Branch made an electrifying debut with a 96-yard kickoff return and a 25-yard reception for touchdowns in USC’s season-opening win Saturday.

More stories
Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Monday’s high school scores, top performances