Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.
Thursday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:
Boys soccer
— Jonas Canales, Canyon Springs: The senior had a goal and an assist to help the Pioneers beat Valley 3-0.
— Kristopher Cordero, Liberty: The senior goalkeeper recorded a shutout in the Patriots’ 3-0 win over Legacy.
— Elidji Eholor, Silverado: The junior had two goals and an assist to help the Skyhawks edge Cheyenne 5-4.
— Evan Odle, Palo Verde: The sophomore’s first-half goal was enough to lift the Panthers to a 1-0 win over Las Vegas.
— Angel Reveles, Eldorado: The senior had two goals and an assist to lead the Sundevils to a 3-1 victory over Cimarron-Memorial.
Girls volleyball
— Lovie Aquino, Silverado: The junior logged 19 assists and 16 digs to help the Skyhawks outlast Sierra Vista 25-19, 16-25, 28-26, 13-25, 15-10.
— Jeslyn Crockett, Centennial: The senior had nine kills and two digs to help the Bulldogs beat Moapa Valley 25-6, 25-17, 25-20.
— Luna Ingaramo, Tech: The junior had 22 digs and three service aces as the Roadrunners rolled to a 25-14, 25-19, 25-19 win over GV Christian.
— Sweden Smith, Virgin Valley: The junior collected 14 digs, six kills and five service aces while helping the Bulldogs defeat Del Sol 25-20, 25-7, 27-25.
— Jocelyn Taveras, Legacy: The senior posted 14 kills and 11 digs in the Longhorns’ 25-19, 25-22, 16-25, 25-14 victory over Durango.
Scores
Boys soccer
Canyon Springs 3, Valley 0
Doral Academy 7, Sloan Canyon 0
Durango 2, Shadow Ridge 2
Eldorado 3, Cimarron-Memorial 1
Faith Lutheran 2, Rancho 1
Liberty 3, Legacy 0
Mater East 1, Pahrump Valley 0
Palo Verde 1, Las Vegas 0
Silverado 5, Cheyenne 4
SLAM Academy 9, Boulder City 1
Western 6, Bishop Gorman 2
Girls soccer
Bonanza 9, Cristo Rey 0
Equipo Academy 3, Page (Ariz.) 1
Girls volleyball
Baker (Calif.) 3, Sandy Valley 0
Centennial 3, Moapa Valley 0
Coral Academy 3, Chaparral 0
Legacy 3, Durango 1
Silverado 3, Sierra Vista 2
Spring Valley 3, Bonanza 0
Tech 3, GV Christian 0
Virgin Valley 3, Del Sol 0
