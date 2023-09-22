76°F
Nevada Preps

Thursday’s high school scores, top performances

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 21, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
Updated September 21, 2023 - 9:04 pm
Foothill forward Aly Papka dribbles before scoring a goal on Doral Academy during a girls high ...
Foothill forward Aly Papka dribbles before scoring a goal on Doral Academy during a girls high school soccer game at Foothill High School on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Thursday’s top high school soccer performances:

Girls soccer

— Madison Beam, Silverado: The freshman scored a second-half goal to lift the Skyhawks to a 2-1 victory over Green Valley.

— Payton Hahn, Tech: The senior scored two goals in the Roadrunners’ 4-2 win over Basic.

— Carmen Loo, Shadow Ridge: The freshman had three goals and two assists to help the Mustangs roll to an 8-0 victory over Bonanza.

— Madisyn Marchesi, Liberty: The senior had a goal and an assist to help the Patriots rally past Coronado 3-2.

— Caitlynn Nick, Palo Verde: The freshman scored three goals to help the Panthers rout Cimarron-Memorial 7-0.

Scores

Girls soccer

Bishop Gorman 3, Desert Oasis 0

Eldorado 9, Durango 0

Foothill 4, Doral Academy 0

Liberty 3, Coronado 2

Pahrump Valley 7, Moapa Valley 0

Palo Verde 7, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Shadow Ridge 8, Bonanza 0

Sierra Vista 3, Legacy 2

Silverado 2, Green Valley 1

Tech 4, Basic 2

Boys soccer

SLAM Academy 3, Liberty 2

Tech 3, Durango 1

Girls volleyball

Coral Academy 3, Canyon Springs 0

Las Vegas 3, Green Valley 0

Sandy Valley 3, Beatty 2

Tech 3, Basic 0

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

