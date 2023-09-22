Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.
Thursday’s top high school soccer performances:
Girls soccer
— Madison Beam, Silverado: The freshman scored a second-half goal to lift the Skyhawks to a 2-1 victory over Green Valley.
— Payton Hahn, Tech: The senior scored two goals in the Roadrunners’ 4-2 win over Basic.
— Carmen Loo, Shadow Ridge: The freshman had three goals and two assists to help the Mustangs roll to an 8-0 victory over Bonanza.
— Madisyn Marchesi, Liberty: The senior had a goal and an assist to help the Patriots rally past Coronado 3-2.
— Caitlynn Nick, Palo Verde: The freshman scored three goals to help the Panthers rout Cimarron-Memorial 7-0.
Scores
Girls soccer
Bishop Gorman 3, Desert Oasis 0
Eldorado 9, Durango 0
Foothill 4, Doral Academy 0
Liberty 3, Coronado 2
Pahrump Valley 7, Moapa Valley 0
Palo Verde 7, Cimarron-Memorial 0
Shadow Ridge 8, Bonanza 0
Sierra Vista 3, Legacy 2
Silverado 2, Green Valley 1
Tech 4, Basic 2
Boys soccer
SLAM Academy 3, Liberty 2
Tech 3, Durango 1
Girls volleyball
Coral Academy 3, Canyon Springs 0
Las Vegas 3, Green Valley 0
Sandy Valley 3, Beatty 2
Tech 3, Basic 0
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.