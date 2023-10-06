Thursday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.

Thursday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Girls soccer

— Madison Beam, Silverado: The freshman had two goals and an assist in Silverado’s 8-0 rout over Sky Pointe.

— Bridget Guevara, Arbor View: The senior had two goals and two assists as the Aggies rolled past Cimarron-Memorial 8-0.

— Payton Hahn, Tech: The senior had a goal and three assists to lead the Roadrunners to a 5-0 victory over Spring Valley.

— Tianna Hunsaker, Foothill: The sophomore scored three goals to help the Falcons roll to a 7-0 win over Las Vegas.

— Sanyi Thompson, Doral Academy: The sophomore’s first-half goal was good enough to lift the Dragons to a 1-0 victory over Sierra Vista.

Girls volleyball

— Kenzy Arafa, Arbor View: The senior had 23 assists and 12 digs in the Aggies’ 25-19, 25-17, 29-31, 25-18 loss to Coronado.

— Angelina Guerrero, Durango: The junior logged 21 kills and 15 digs as the Trailblazers outlasted Liberty for a 18-25, 21-25, 25-19, 25-22, 15-5 victory.

— Piper Kennedy, The Meadows: The freshman finished with nine kills and seven digs in the Mustangs’ 25-16, 26-24, 25-19 win over Boulder City.

— Aliah Williams, Centennial: The senior racked up nine kills and five blocks in the Bulldogs’ 25-15, 25-17, 25-19 win over Desert Oasis.

Scores

Girls soccer

Arbor View 8, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Basic 2, Centennial 1

Bishop Gorman 1, Liberty 0

Boulder City 6, Equipo Academy 4

Desert Oasis 1, Shadow Ridge 1

Doral Academy 1, Sierra Vista 0

Eldorado 4, Legacy 1

Foothill 7, Las Vegas 0

Green Valley 6, Western 0

Silverado 8, Sky Pointe 0

Tech 5, Spring Valley 0

Boys soccer

Del Sol 1, Mater East 1

Girls volleyball

Centennial 3, Desert Oasis 0

Coronado 3, Arbor View 1

Durango 3, Liberty 2

Sloan Canyon 3, Somerset-Losee 0

The Meadows 3, Boulder City 0

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.