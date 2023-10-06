Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.
Girls soccer
— Madison Beam, Silverado: The freshman had two goals and an assist in Silverado’s 8-0 rout over Sky Pointe.
— Bridget Guevara, Arbor View: The senior had two goals and two assists as the Aggies rolled past Cimarron-Memorial 8-0.
— Payton Hahn, Tech: The senior had a goal and three assists to lead the Roadrunners to a 5-0 victory over Spring Valley.
— Tianna Hunsaker, Foothill: The sophomore scored three goals to help the Falcons roll to a 7-0 win over Las Vegas.
— Sanyi Thompson, Doral Academy: The sophomore’s first-half goal was good enough to lift the Dragons to a 1-0 victory over Sierra Vista.
Girls volleyball
— Kenzy Arafa, Arbor View: The senior had 23 assists and 12 digs in the Aggies’ 25-19, 25-17, 29-31, 25-18 loss to Coronado.
— Angelina Guerrero, Durango: The junior logged 21 kills and 15 digs as the Trailblazers outlasted Liberty for a 18-25, 21-25, 25-19, 25-22, 15-5 victory.
— Piper Kennedy, The Meadows: The freshman finished with nine kills and seven digs in the Mustangs’ 25-16, 26-24, 25-19 win over Boulder City.
— Aliah Williams, Centennial: The senior racked up nine kills and five blocks in the Bulldogs’ 25-15, 25-17, 25-19 win over Desert Oasis.
Scores
Girls soccer
Arbor View 8, Cimarron-Memorial 0
Basic 2, Centennial 1
Bishop Gorman 1, Liberty 0
Boulder City 6, Equipo Academy 4
Desert Oasis 1, Shadow Ridge 1
Doral Academy 1, Sierra Vista 0
Eldorado 4, Legacy 1
Foothill 7, Las Vegas 0
Green Valley 6, Western 0
Silverado 8, Sky Pointe 0
Tech 5, Spring Valley 0
Boys soccer
Del Sol 1, Mater East 1
Girls volleyball
Centennial 3, Desert Oasis 0
Coronado 3, Arbor View 1
Durango 3, Liberty 2
Sloan Canyon 3, Somerset-Losee 0
The Meadows 3, Boulder City 0
