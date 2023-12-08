Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school basketball and flag football action.
Thursday’s top high school basketball and flag football performances:
Boys basketball
— Jalen Butler, Shadow Ridge: The junior scored 16 points as the Mustangs seized momentum in the second quarter on the way to a 77-50 win over Del Sol.
— Qualib Ghallab, Chaparral: The junior had 23 points, 19 rebounds, five assists and three blocks to help the Cowboys edge Western 63-61.
— Jayden Hulett, Desert Oasis: The senior scored 21 points in the Diamondbacks’ 70-40 victory over Cadence.
— CJ Shaw, Mojave: The junior led the way with 23 points, eight rebounds, six steals and four assists as the Rattlers got past Silverado 54-51.
— De’shaun Tolever, Clark: The junior finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and four steals in the Chargers’ 85-33 win over Sky Pointe.
Girls basketball
— Saniya Bond, Canyon Springs: The senior finished with 15 points, including three 3-pointers, to help the Pioneers beat Rancho 57-13.
— Kailani Martinez, Pahrump Valley: The senior finished with eight points as the Trojans used a balanced attack to rout Chaparral 53-3.
— Sophia Muelrath, Boulder City: The junior scored 19 points in the Eagles’ 60-25 win over Cadence.
— Morgan Sweet, Tech: The senior compiled 31 points and 15 rebounds as the Roadrunners cruised past Amplus Academy 60-6.
Flag football
— Milania Bonds, Western: The junior had two TD receptions, including the go-ahead score with a minute remaining, to help the Warriors defeat Doral Academy 20-14.
— Akemi Higa, Desert Oasis: The sophomore completed 19 of 25 passes for 259 yards and six TDs to lead the Diamondbacks to a 39-6 win over Mojave.
— Samia Linton-Rivera, Coronado: The sophomore linebacker logged 13 tackles and three sacks in the Cougars’ 24-0 victory over Centennial.
— Izzy Rehrer, Boulder City: The senior collected 93 rushing yards, 22 receiving yards and two TDs as the Eagles rolled past Sloan Canyon 41-14.
Scores
Boys basketball
Canyon Springs 54, Rancho 49
Chaparral 63, Western 61
Clark 85, Sky Pointe 33
Coronado 91, Durango 57
Desert Oasis 70, Cadence 40
Faith Lutheran 78, Basic 55
Las Vegas 76, Arbor View 65
Mojave 54, Silverado 51
Palo Verde 58, Tech 18
Shadow Ridge 77, Del Sol 50
Somerset-Losee 82, Sierra Vista 74
Sunrise Mountain 81, Green Valley 74
Girls basketball
Boulder City 60, Cadence 25
Canyon Springs 57, Rancho 13
Pahrump Valley 53, Chaparral 3
Tech 60, Amplus Academy 6
Flag football
Boulder City 41, Sloan Canyon 14
Coronado 24, Centennial 0
Desert Oasis 39, Mojave 6
Liberty 27, Del Sol 20
Western 20, Doral Academy 14
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.
Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal