Thursday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

Shadow Ridge's Jalen Butler (10) dribbles the ball under pressure from Palo Verde's Mason Abittan (24) and Jaron Hardy (5) during a boy's basketball game at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Thursday’s top high school basketball and flag football performances:

Boys basketball

— Jalen Butler, Shadow Ridge: The junior scored 16 points as the Mustangs seized momentum in the second quarter on the way to a 77-50 win over Del Sol.

— Qualib Ghallab, Chaparral: The junior had 23 points, 19 rebounds, five assists and three blocks to help the Cowboys edge Western 63-61.

— Jayden Hulett, Desert Oasis: The senior scored 21 points in the Diamondbacks’ 70-40 victory over Cadence.

— CJ Shaw, Mojave: The junior led the way with 23 points, eight rebounds, six steals and four assists as the Rattlers got past Silverado 54-51.

— De’shaun Tolever, Clark: The junior finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and four steals in the Chargers’ 85-33 win over Sky Pointe.

Girls basketball

— Saniya Bond, Canyon Springs: The senior finished with 15 points, including three 3-pointers, to help the Pioneers beat Rancho 57-13.

— Kailani Martinez, Pahrump Valley: The senior finished with eight points as the Trojans used a balanced attack to rout Chaparral 53-3.

— Sophia Muelrath, Boulder City: The junior scored 19 points in the Eagles’ 60-25 win over Cadence.

— Morgan Sweet, Tech: The senior compiled 31 points and 15 rebounds as the Roadrunners cruised past Amplus Academy 60-6.

Flag football

— Milania Bonds, Western: The junior had two TD receptions, including the go-ahead score with a minute remaining, to help the Warriors defeat Doral Academy 20-14.

— Akemi Higa, Desert Oasis: The sophomore completed 19 of 25 passes for 259 yards and six TDs to lead the Diamondbacks to a 39-6 win over Mojave.

— Samia Linton-Rivera, Coronado: The sophomore linebacker logged 13 tackles and three sacks in the Cougars’ 24-0 victory over Centennial.

— Izzy Rehrer, Boulder City: The senior collected 93 rushing yards, 22 receiving yards and two TDs as the Eagles rolled past Sloan Canyon 41-14.

Scores

Boys basketball

Canyon Springs 54, Rancho 49

Chaparral 63, Western 61

Clark 85, Sky Pointe 33

Coronado 91, Durango 57

Desert Oasis 70, Cadence 40

Faith Lutheran 78, Basic 55

Las Vegas 76, Arbor View 65

Mojave 54, Silverado 51

Palo Verde 58, Tech 18

Shadow Ridge 77, Del Sol 50

Somerset-Losee 82, Sierra Vista 74

Sunrise Mountain 81, Green Valley 74

Girls basketball

Boulder City 60, Cadence 25

Canyon Springs 57, Rancho 13

Pahrump Valley 53, Chaparral 3

Tech 60, Amplus Academy 6

Flag football

Boulder City 41, Sloan Canyon 14

Coronado 24, Centennial 0

Desert Oasis 39, Mojave 6

Liberty 27, Del Sol 20

Western 20, Doral Academy 14

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal