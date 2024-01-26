Thursday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

Liberty's Satsuki Bradley (4) shoots against Spring Valley's Jada Green (23) during the first half of a high school basketball game at Liberty High School on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Thursday’s top high school basketball and flag football performances:

Boys basketball

— Brock Barney, Green Valley: The senior scored 15 points in the Gators’ 54-41 win over Basic.

— Tyler Bright, Liberty: The sophomore logged 20 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks to lead the Patriots past Mojave 61-52.

— Jesse Judkins, Shadow Ridge: The junior had 17 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals to help the Mustangs slip past Chaparral 55-53.

— Lincoln Paulson, SLAM Academy: The senior scored 19 points in the Bulls’ 67-41 victory over Pahrump Valley.

Girls basketball

— Satsuki Bradley, Liberty: The junior scored 20 points to help the Patriots roll past Spring Valley 60-20.

— Ariyanah Custard, Canyon Springs: The junior scored a game-high 17 points to lift the Pioneers to a 60-34 victory over Green Valley.

— Raina Forgue, Faith Lutheran: The senior scored 20 points in the Crusaders’ 66-21 win over Las Vegas.

— Shiloh Smith, Foothill: The sophomore nailed four 3-pointers while scoring a game-high 22 points and added six assists to lead the Falcons to a 52-33 win over Del Sol.

— Haylie Western, Moapa Valley: The senior recorded 15 points and seven rebounds while helping the Pirates beat Cristo Rey 64-14.

Flag football

— Annika Griffith, Clark: The junior had an interception and two key TD receptions, including the game-winner in overtime, as the Chargers rallied for a 19-13 victory over Durango.

— Maci Joncich, Coronado: The senior passed for 283 yards and six TDs and ran for 102 yards to lead the Cougars to a 43-0 win over Chaparral.

— Larissa Lotta, Legacy: The junior had eight receptions for 104 yards and a TD in the Longhorns’ 33-20 victory over Cadence.

— SaRiya Pollard, Canyon Springs: The sophomore had six receptions for 96 yards and two TDs and also grabbed two interceptions to help the Pioneers defeat Mojave 20-0.

— Timmia Rucks, Arbor View: The junior had eight receptions for 96 yards and three TDs in the Aggies’ 46-6 win over Rancho.

Scores

Boys basketball

Green Valley 54, Basic 41

Laughlin 57, Adelson School 39

Liberty 61, Mojave 52

Round Mountain 72, American Heritage 55

Sandy Valley 69, Liberty Baptist 38

Shadow Ridge 55, Chaparral 53

SLAM Academy 67, Pahrump Valley 41

Girls basketball

Canyon Springs 60, Green Valley 34

Centennial 76, Coronado 36

Faith Lutheran 66, Las Vegas 21

Foothill 52, Del Sol 33

Liberty 60, Spring Valley 20

Moapa Valley 64, Cristo Rey 14

Pahrump Valley 47, Coral Academy 38

Flag football

Amplus Academy 18, Desert Pines 12

Arbor View 46, Rancho 6

Bonanza 34, Sierra Vista 12

Canyon Springs 20, Mojave 0

Clark 19, Durango 13 (OT)

Coronado 43, Chaparral 0

Foothill 26, Cimarron-Memorial 8

Legacy 33, Cadence 20

Spring Valley 13, Sky Pointe 7

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal