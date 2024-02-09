Thursday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

Shadow Ridge’s Jyniah Sanders (25) catches the ball as Bishop Gorman’s Brie Wagner (10) attempts to block her during a flag football game between Bishop Gorman and Shadow Ridge on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Thursday’s top performances:

Flag football

— Kaylynn DeFeo, Centennial: The senior had two TD receptions and an interception as the Bulldogs beat Arbor View 25-14.

— Angela De Leon, Valley: The junior completed 13 of 16 passes for 237 yards and a TD to lead the Vikings past Democracy Prep 12-6.

— Kaeli Moore, Virgin Valley: The senior rushed 13 times for 91 yards and two TDs to help the Bulldogs log a 25-7 win over SLAM Academy.

— Aerith Sanchez, Eldorado: The freshman rushed for 262 yards and three TDs in the Sundevils’ 27-16 win over Doral Academy.

— Jyniah Sanders, Shadow Ridge: The senior logged a TD reception and also scored on an interception return to help the Mustangs defeat Cheyenne 24-0.

Scores

Boys basketball

Cadence 66, Cristo Rey 30

Desert Pines 62, Liberty 61

Foothill 62, Spring Valley 47

Girls basketball

Legacy 63, Valley 35

Liberty 49, Desert Pines 44

Sierra Vista 53, Silverado 31

Sunrise Mountain 36, Las Vegas 30

Tech 59, GV Christian 34

Flag football

Centennial 25, Arbor View 14

Eldorado 27, Doral Academy 16

Moapa Valley 12, Boulder City 6

Shadow Ridge 24, Cheyenne 0

Valley 12, Democracy Prep 6

Virgin Valley 25, SLAM Academy 7

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal