Thursday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.

Foothill outside hitter Hayden Mauro (7) slams the ball over the net during a game against Palo Verde at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Palo Verde outside hitter Bridger McCoy (11) hits the ball over the net during a game against Foothill at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Palo Verde libero Dax Fish (4) saves the ball during a game against Foothill at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Thursday’s top high school performances:

Baseball

— Ryan Campbell, Liberty Baptist: The junior pitched a six-inning one-hitter and went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead the Knights to a 9-1 victory over Spring Mountain.

— Bryan Humes, Clark: The junior went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs to lead the Chargers past Desert Pines 11-5.

— Kyle Iverson, Las Vegas: The senior went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and two RBIs as the Wildcats scored a run in the bottom of the eighth inning to beat Bonanza 4-3.

— Dane Overson, Moapa Valley: The senior finished with three hits and five RBIs in the Pirates’ 12-2 romp over Eldorado.

— Ryan Soto, Rancho: The senior went 4-for-5 with two home runs and three RBIs as the Rams fell short with a late rally in a 19-13 loss to Spring Valley.

Softball

— Madison Castellon, Legacy: The sophomore went 3-for-5 with two doubles and four RBIs in the Longhorns’ 16-3 tournament victory over Moapa Valley.

— Gabriella Colarco, Cadence: The sophomore went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and four RBIs as the Cougars scored nine runs in the first inning on the way to a 21-1 victory over Valley.

— Summer Gilliam, Coronado: The sophomore went 2-for-3 with a double, and the Cougars scored two runs in the ninth for a 7-5 win over Arbor View.

— Cheyenne Stephens-Davis, Spring Valley: The freshman struck out eight while pitching a five-inning one-hitter to lead the Grizzlies to a 9-1 win over Chaparral.

Scores

Baseball

Clark 11, Desert Pines 5

Las Vegas 4, Bonanza 3

Liberty Baptist 9, Spring Mountain 1

Moapa Valley 12, Eldorado 2

Spring Valley 19, Rancho 13

Softball

Cadence 21, Valley 1

Cimarron-Memorial 19, Durango 1

Coronado 7, Arbor View 5

Desert Oasis 19, Bonanza 0

Legacy 16, Moapa Valley 3

Spring Valley 9, Chaparral 1

Boys volleyball

Eldorado 3, Las Vegas 0

Mojave 3, Legacy 0

Palo Verde 3, Foothill 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal