Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.
Thursday’s top high school performances:
Baseball
— Ryan Campbell, Liberty Baptist: The junior pitched a six-inning one-hitter and went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead the Knights to a 9-1 victory over Spring Mountain.
— Bryan Humes, Clark: The junior went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs to lead the Chargers past Desert Pines 11-5.
— Kyle Iverson, Las Vegas: The senior went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and two RBIs as the Wildcats scored a run in the bottom of the eighth inning to beat Bonanza 4-3.
— Dane Overson, Moapa Valley: The senior finished with three hits and five RBIs in the Pirates’ 12-2 romp over Eldorado.
— Ryan Soto, Rancho: The senior went 4-for-5 with two home runs and three RBIs as the Rams fell short with a late rally in a 19-13 loss to Spring Valley.
Softball
— Madison Castellon, Legacy: The sophomore went 3-for-5 with two doubles and four RBIs in the Longhorns’ 16-3 tournament victory over Moapa Valley.
— Gabriella Colarco, Cadence: The sophomore went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and four RBIs as the Cougars scored nine runs in the first inning on the way to a 21-1 victory over Valley.
— Summer Gilliam, Coronado: The sophomore went 2-for-3 with a double, and the Cougars scored two runs in the ninth for a 7-5 win over Arbor View.
— Cheyenne Stephens-Davis, Spring Valley: The freshman struck out eight while pitching a five-inning one-hitter to lead the Grizzlies to a 9-1 win over Chaparral.
Scores
Baseball
Clark 11, Desert Pines 5
Las Vegas 4, Bonanza 3
Liberty Baptist 9, Spring Mountain 1
Moapa Valley 12, Eldorado 2
Spring Valley 19, Rancho 13
Softball
Cadence 21, Valley 1
Cimarron-Memorial 19, Durango 1
Coronado 7, Arbor View 5
Desert Oasis 19, Bonanza 0
Legacy 16, Moapa Valley 3
Spring Valley 9, Chaparral 1
Boys volleyball
Eldorado 3, Las Vegas 0
Mojave 3, Legacy 0
Palo Verde 3, Foothill 0
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal