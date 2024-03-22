67°F
Nevada Preps

Thursday’s high school scores, top performances

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 21, 2024 - 9:40 pm
 
Foothill outside hitter Hayden Mauro (7) slams the ball over the net during a game against Palo ...
Foothill outside hitter Hayden Mauro (7) slams the ball over the net during a game against Palo Verde at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Palo Verde outside hitter Bridger McCoy (11) hits the ball over the net during a game against F ...
Palo Verde outside hitter Bridger McCoy (11) hits the ball over the net during a game against Foothill at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Palo Verde libero Dax Fish (4) saves the ball during a game against Foothill at Palo Verde High ...
Palo Verde libero Dax Fish (4) saves the ball during a game against Foothill at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Thursday’s top high school performances:

Baseball

— Ryan Campbell, Liberty Baptist: The junior pitched a six-inning one-hitter and went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead the Knights to a 9-1 victory over Spring Mountain.

— Bryan Humes, Clark: The junior went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs to lead the Chargers past Desert Pines 11-5.

— Kyle Iverson, Las Vegas: The senior went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and two RBIs as the Wildcats scored a run in the bottom of the eighth inning to beat Bonanza 4-3.

— Dane Overson, Moapa Valley: The senior finished with three hits and five RBIs in the Pirates’ 12-2 romp over Eldorado.

— Ryan Soto, Rancho: The senior went 4-for-5 with two home runs and three RBIs as the Rams fell short with a late rally in a 19-13 loss to Spring Valley.

Softball

— Madison Castellon, Legacy: The sophomore went 3-for-5 with two doubles and four RBIs in the Longhorns’ 16-3 tournament victory over Moapa Valley.

— Gabriella Colarco, Cadence: The sophomore went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and four RBIs as the Cougars scored nine runs in the first inning on the way to a 21-1 victory over Valley.

— Summer Gilliam, Coronado: The sophomore went 2-for-3 with a double, and the Cougars scored two runs in the ninth for a 7-5 win over Arbor View.

— Cheyenne Stephens-Davis, Spring Valley: The freshman struck out eight while pitching a five-inning one-hitter to lead the Grizzlies to a 9-1 win over Chaparral.

Scores

Baseball

Clark 11, Desert Pines 5

Las Vegas 4, Bonanza 3

Liberty Baptist 9, Spring Mountain 1

Moapa Valley 12, Eldorado 2

Spring Valley 19, Rancho 13

Softball

Cadence 21, Valley 1

Cimarron-Memorial 19, Durango 1

Coronado 7, Arbor View 5

Desert Oasis 19, Bonanza 0

Legacy 16, Moapa Valley 3

Spring Valley 9, Chaparral 1

Boys volleyball

Eldorado 3, Las Vegas 0

Mojave 3, Legacy 0

Palo Verde 3, Foothill 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal

