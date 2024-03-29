Thursday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.

Coronado players celebrate another run against Desert Oasis during their NIAA baseball game at Coronado at Coronado High School on Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Thursday’s top high school performances:

Baseball

— Brady Dallimore, Palo Verde: The junior had three hits, a home run and four RBIs to help the Panthers cruise past Spring Valley 14-0.

— Louis Dion, Coronado: The senior had three doubles and three RBIs as the Cougars outlasted Desert Oasis 11-9.

— Kurt Felix, Virgin Valley: The senior went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and three RBIs as the Bulldogs rolled to a 10-0 victory over Silverado.

— Saul Mercado, Mater East: The junior went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored as the Knights defeated Desert Pines 9-5.

— Christian Wilkes, Shadow Ridge: The senior went 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and two RBIs to lead the Mustangs to a 14-3 win over Twin Falls (Idaho).

Softball

— Charlotte Bendlin, Coronado: The sophomore went 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs in the Cougars’ 15-0 victory over Silverado.

— Jadin Broadnax, Mojave: The sophomore had three hits, including a home run, a double and two RBIs, as the Rattlers rolled to a 15-5 win over Eldorado.

— Madison Foster, Shadow Ridge: The junior went 3-for-4 with a double as the Mustangs logged a 12-2 win over Bishop Gorman.

— Haley Kearns, Palo Verde: The sophomore pitcher struck out eight to earn the victory and added three hits at the plate as the Panthers defeated Faith Lutheran 7-2.

— Gabriella Rodriguez, Doral Academy: The sophomore went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs as the Dragons held off a late Legacy rally for an 8-7 win.

Boys volleyball

— Brock Barney, Green Valley: The senior logged eight kills and six digs as the Gators beat Foothill 25-18, 25-15, 25-12.

— Mark Blanchard, Arbor View: The senior racked up 13 kills, 12 digs and three aces in the Aggies’ 25-20, 25-23, 25-18 win over Shadow Ridge.

— Matt Oh, Bonanza: The sophomore finished with 39 assists and 10 digs in the Bengals’ 25-17, 19-25, 25-22, 25-23 loss to Durango.

— Dorian Williams, Chaparral: The senior had 18 kills and five blocks to help the Cowboys beat Sloan Canyon 25-10, 25-18, 25-15.

Scores

Baseball

Basic 14, Vauxhall (Canada) 12

Carson 7, Clark 4

Coronado 11, Desert Oasis 9

Del Sol 10, Cadence 3

Doral Academy 16, SLAM Academy 6

Green Valley 7, West Hills (Calif.) 2

Indian Springs 11, Virgin Valley 3

Las Vegas 2, Sutter (Calif.) 1

Mater East 9, Desert Pines 5

Pahrump Valley 7, Moapa Valley 6

Palo Verde 14, Spring Valley 0

Shadow Ridge 14, Twin Falls (Idaho) 3

Stansbury (Utah) 14, Sierra Vista 10

Tech 4, Morse (Calif.) 3

Virgin Valley 10, Silverado 0

White Pine 9, GV Christian 0

White Pine 16, GV Christian 1

Softball

Coronado 15, Silverado 0

Doral Academy 8, Legacy 7

Indian Springs 12, Bonanza 7

Laughlin 19, Sandy Valley 4

Liberty 6, Arbor View 0

Moapa Valley 23, Cheyenne 1

Mojave 15, Eldorado 5

Palo Verde 7, Faith Lutheran 2

Roosevelt (Calif.) 9, Centennial 2

Shadow Ridge 12, Bishop Gorman 2

The Meadows 37, Valley 28

Virgin Valley 22, Western 1

Westview (Ore.) 12, Green Valley 1

White Pine 18, GV Christian 0

Boys volleyball

Arbor View 3, Shadow Ridge 0

Chaparral 3, Sloan Canyon 0

Del Sol 3, Spring Valley 0

Durango 3, Bonanza 1

Green Valley 3, Foothill 0

Sky Pointe 3, Eldorado 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal