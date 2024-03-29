Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.
Thursday’s top high school performances:
Baseball
— Brady Dallimore, Palo Verde: The junior had three hits, a home run and four RBIs to help the Panthers cruise past Spring Valley 14-0.
— Louis Dion, Coronado: The senior had three doubles and three RBIs as the Cougars outlasted Desert Oasis 11-9.
— Kurt Felix, Virgin Valley: The senior went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and three RBIs as the Bulldogs rolled to a 10-0 victory over Silverado.
— Saul Mercado, Mater East: The junior went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored as the Knights defeated Desert Pines 9-5.
— Christian Wilkes, Shadow Ridge: The senior went 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and two RBIs to lead the Mustangs to a 14-3 win over Twin Falls (Idaho).
Softball
— Charlotte Bendlin, Coronado: The sophomore went 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs in the Cougars’ 15-0 victory over Silverado.
— Jadin Broadnax, Mojave: The sophomore had three hits, including a home run, a double and two RBIs, as the Rattlers rolled to a 15-5 win over Eldorado.
— Madison Foster, Shadow Ridge: The junior went 3-for-4 with a double as the Mustangs logged a 12-2 win over Bishop Gorman.
— Haley Kearns, Palo Verde: The sophomore pitcher struck out eight to earn the victory and added three hits at the plate as the Panthers defeated Faith Lutheran 7-2.
— Gabriella Rodriguez, Doral Academy: The sophomore went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs as the Dragons held off a late Legacy rally for an 8-7 win.
Boys volleyball
— Brock Barney, Green Valley: The senior logged eight kills and six digs as the Gators beat Foothill 25-18, 25-15, 25-12.
— Mark Blanchard, Arbor View: The senior racked up 13 kills, 12 digs and three aces in the Aggies’ 25-20, 25-23, 25-18 win over Shadow Ridge.
— Matt Oh, Bonanza: The sophomore finished with 39 assists and 10 digs in the Bengals’ 25-17, 19-25, 25-22, 25-23 loss to Durango.
— Dorian Williams, Chaparral: The senior had 18 kills and five blocks to help the Cowboys beat Sloan Canyon 25-10, 25-18, 25-15.
Scores
Baseball
Basic 14, Vauxhall (Canada) 12
Carson 7, Clark 4
Coronado 11, Desert Oasis 9
Del Sol 10, Cadence 3
Doral Academy 16, SLAM Academy 6
Green Valley 7, West Hills (Calif.) 2
Indian Springs 11, Virgin Valley 3
Las Vegas 2, Sutter (Calif.) 1
Mater East 9, Desert Pines 5
Pahrump Valley 7, Moapa Valley 6
Palo Verde 14, Spring Valley 0
Shadow Ridge 14, Twin Falls (Idaho) 3
Stansbury (Utah) 14, Sierra Vista 10
Tech 4, Morse (Calif.) 3
Virgin Valley 10, Silverado 0
White Pine 9, GV Christian 0
White Pine 16, GV Christian 1
Softball
Coronado 15, Silverado 0
Doral Academy 8, Legacy 7
Indian Springs 12, Bonanza 7
Laughlin 19, Sandy Valley 4
Liberty 6, Arbor View 0
Moapa Valley 23, Cheyenne 1
Mojave 15, Eldorado 5
Palo Verde 7, Faith Lutheran 2
Roosevelt (Calif.) 9, Centennial 2
Shadow Ridge 12, Bishop Gorman 2
The Meadows 37, Valley 28
Virgin Valley 22, Western 1
Westview (Ore.) 12, Green Valley 1
White Pine 18, GV Christian 0
Boys volleyball
Arbor View 3, Shadow Ridge 0
Chaparral 3, Sloan Canyon 0
Del Sol 3, Spring Valley 0
Durango 3, Bonanza 1
Green Valley 3, Foothill 0
Sky Pointe 3, Eldorado 0
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal