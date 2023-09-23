Top 5 football performances, Friday’s high school scores

Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school football action.

Faith Lutheran running back Cale Breslin (14) looks for an opening to run the ball during the first half of a high school football game against Basic at Basic Academy of International Studies on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Friday’s top high school performances:

Football

■ Cale Breslin, Faith Lutheran: The junior rushed 19 times for 102 yards as the Crusaders defeated Sierra Vista 10-0.

■ Aidan Crawford, Legacy: The junior passed for 150 yards and two TDs to lead the Longhorns to a 27-10 victory over Clark.

■ Kieran Daniel, Somerset-Losee: The sophomore had two rushing TDs and a TD reception to help the Lions beat Western 42-0.

■ Matthew Su’a, Cimarron-Memorial: The junior quarterback passed for 96 yards and rushed for two TDs in the Spartans’ 30-23 victory over Mojave.

■ Andre Cade, SLAM Academy: The senior hauled in two TD passes as the Bulls defeated Democracy Prep 35-22.

Scores

Football

Arbor View 28, Desert Pines 27 (2OT)

Basic 45, Durango 20

Bishop Gorman 55, Silverado 0

Cadence 66, Valley 36

Centennial 27, Bonanza 14

Chaparral 32, Eldorado 18

Cheyenne 22, Rancho 21

Cimarron-Memorial 30, Mojave 23

Coronado 28, Shadow Ridge 14

Faith Lutheran 10, Sierra Vista 0

Legacy 27, Clark 10

Liberty 41, Cathedral Catholic (Calif.) 7

Mater East 36, Pahrump Valley 30

Moapa Valley 42, Boulder City 9

SLAM Academy 35, Democracy Prep 22

Sunrise Mountain 28, Del Sol 14

Somerset-Losee 42, Western 0

Virgin Valley 59, The Meadows 19

Boys soccer

Chaparral 2, Equipo Academy 2

Doral Academy 7, Del Sol 1

Sky Pointe 4, Silverado 0

Girls volleyball

Bishop Gorman 2, Harvard-Westlake (Calif.) 0

Corner Canyon (Utah) 2, Shadow Ridge 0

Francis Parker (Calif.) 2, Durango 0

La Canada (Calif.) 2, Rancho 0

Pahranagat Valley 3, Round Mountain 0

Shadow Ridge 2, Kahuku (Hawaii) 0

Sierra Canyon (Calif.) 2, Faith Lutheran 0

St. Ignatius (Calif.) 2, Desert Oasis 0

Village Christian (Calif.) 2, Durango 0

Xavier Prep 2 (Ariz.), Bishop Gorman 0