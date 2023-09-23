Top 5 football performances, Friday’s high school scores
Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school football action.
Friday’s top high school performances:
Football
■ Cale Breslin, Faith Lutheran: The junior rushed 19 times for 102 yards as the Crusaders defeated Sierra Vista 10-0.
■ Aidan Crawford, Legacy: The junior passed for 150 yards and two TDs to lead the Longhorns to a 27-10 victory over Clark.
■ Kieran Daniel, Somerset-Losee: The sophomore had two rushing TDs and a TD reception to help the Lions beat Western 42-0.
■ Matthew Su’a, Cimarron-Memorial: The junior quarterback passed for 96 yards and rushed for two TDs in the Spartans’ 30-23 victory over Mojave.
■ Andre Cade, SLAM Academy: The senior hauled in two TD passes as the Bulls defeated Democracy Prep 35-22.
Scores
Football
Arbor View 28, Desert Pines 27 (2OT)
Basic 45, Durango 20
Bishop Gorman 55, Silverado 0
Cadence 66, Valley 36
Centennial 27, Bonanza 14
Chaparral 32, Eldorado 18
Cheyenne 22, Rancho 21
Cimarron-Memorial 30, Mojave 23
Coronado 28, Shadow Ridge 14
Faith Lutheran 10, Sierra Vista 0
Legacy 27, Clark 10
Liberty 41, Cathedral Catholic (Calif.) 7
Mater East 36, Pahrump Valley 30
Moapa Valley 42, Boulder City 9
SLAM Academy 35, Democracy Prep 22
Sunrise Mountain 28, Del Sol 14
Somerset-Losee 42, Western 0
Virgin Valley 59, The Meadows 19
Boys soccer
Chaparral 2, Equipo Academy 2
Doral Academy 7, Del Sol 1
Sky Pointe 4, Silverado 0
Girls volleyball
Bishop Gorman 2, Harvard-Westlake (Calif.) 0
Corner Canyon (Utah) 2, Shadow Ridge 0
Francis Parker (Calif.) 2, Durango 0
La Canada (Calif.) 2, Rancho 0
Pahranagat Valley 3, Round Mountain 0
Shadow Ridge 2, Kahuku (Hawaii) 0
Sierra Canyon (Calif.) 2, Faith Lutheran 0
St. Ignatius (Calif.) 2, Desert Oasis 0
Village Christian (Calif.) 2, Durango 0
Xavier Prep 2 (Ariz.), Bishop Gorman 0