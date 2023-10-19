Top 5 high school football games for Week 10

Basic hosts Foothill with the Class 5A Division II Southern League title on the line to highlight the Week 10 Southern Nevada high school football schedule.

Foothill middle linebacker Hayden Findley (26) tackles Faith Lutheran running back Mason Aday (7) on the carry during the second half of a high school football game on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

All games at 6 p.m. Friday unless otherwise noted.

Foothill at Basic

Aside from Bishop Gorman, Foothill might be the most impressive team in Nevada this season. The Falcons are nearing the end of their toughest three-game stretch as they renew their rivalry with Henderson foe Basic in the “Battle for Boulder Highway,” which was last played in 2019.

Foothill (8-1, 5-0) handed Faith Lutheran its first league loss with a 28-17 road win last week thanks to a pair of fumble recoveries and fourth-down stops on defense. The Falcons have 15 sacks, have forced 12 fumbles and tallied 10 interceptions on defense.

Basic (6-2, 4-1) survived against Green Valley last week with a 19-17 win in the “Henderson Bowl.” The Wolves are still alive for the league title. They will have to beat Foothill and win by at least seven points to clinch the No. 1 seed in the region playoffs on multiple tiebreakers.

Legacy at Desert Oasis

Legacy put itself in the driver’s seat to win the 5A Division III Southern League with a 27-20 win over Palo Verde last week. The Longhorns (4-4, 4-0) can clinch their first league title in 14 years with a win over the Diamondbacks (4-3, 3-1), which would lock up the No. 1 seed and their promotion to 5A Division II next season.

Legacy has found success with a balanced offensive attack. Quarterback Aidan Crawford has 15 touchdown passes and running back Phoenix Jennings has 10 rushing scores. Desert Oasis has won its last two games after suffering a 33-point loss at Palo Verde last month.

Chaparral at Sunrise Mountain

Of all the matchups with first-place implications last week, Sunrise Mountain might have had the most impressive win in handing Canyon Springs its first loss in an 18-13 road effort to take control of the 4A Mountain League. The Miners can clinch the league title and a first-round bye with a win Friday.

Sunrise Mountain (6-1, 5-0), with coach Chris Sawyers in the second year of his second stint, had five interceptions last week. One from Auhsoj Cunningham, who leads Sunrise Mountain with averaging 127.4 rushing yards per game. Chaparral (4-3, 4-1) has outscored league opponents 153-45. The Cowboys’ lone league loss was a 21-13 defeat to Canyon Springs earlier this month.

Coronado at Bishop Gorman, 7 p.m.

Bishop Gorman (9-0, 5-0 5A Division I) has been the No. 1 team in Nevada all season and for many years before that. But the Gaels moved into the top spot in MaxPreps and USA Today’s national rankings this week after previously top-ranked Mater Dei (California) lost to St. John Bosco (California) 28-0 last Friday.

Don’t expect Gorman, which clinched a bye to the state semifinals, to show any signs of a letdown or looking ahead to a possible fourth national title. The Gaels have been efficient on offense led by quarterback Micah Alejado, who is completing 77.5 percent of his passes with 26 touchdowns and no interceptions.

Coronado (4-4, 2-3) has won three of its last four games after opening league play with a pair of losses. Quarterback Aiden Krause is averaging 201 passing yards per game and has 14 touchdowns for the Cougars, who are looking to finish in the top five in the standings and avoid relegation to 5A Division II for next season.

Virgin Valley at Moapa Valley, 7 p.m.

Arguably, one of the best rivalries in all of Nevada high school football will close the regular season for the 3A powers. Moapa Valley has won the last three meetings, which includes a win in the 2021 state title game at Allegiant Stadium where fans from the two teams’ small towns filled the lower bowl of the Raiders’ stadium.

Moapa Valley (7-2, 5-1 3A Southern League)) has won four straight after suffering a 27-point loss to league leader SLAM Academy last month. Senior Shandon Matheson averages 114.1 rushing yards per game with 18 touchdowns and three interceptions on defense.

Virgin Valley (6-3, 4-2) can play spoiler and possibly take the No. 2 seed in the region playoffs, depending on tiebreakers with a win at Moapa Valley. The Bulldogs have a dynamic trio on offense with quarterback Gunnar Cortez, with 15 touchdown passes and 12 rushing scores, running back Derek Lee, with 12 rushing touchdowns, and wide receiver Chase Otteson, with 10 touchdown catches.

Alex Wright, Las Vegas Review-Journal