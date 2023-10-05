Top 5 high school football games for Week 8
The Green Valley-Foothill game, a matchup of two longtime Henderson rivals, highlights the Week 8 Southern Nevada high school football schedule.
All games at 6 p.m. Friday unless otherwise noted.
Green Valley at Foothill
The longtime Henderson rivals renew their series in a crucial 5A Division II league matchup. Foothill (6-1, 3-0) survived 21-12 at Sierra Vista last week after being shut out in the second half. The Falcons’ defense stopped the Mountain Lions after quarterback Mason Dew threw three interceptions.
Green Valley (2-4, 2-1) has won its past two games after a nonleague schedule against top-notch out-of-state opponents. The Gators outlasted Durango 43-27 last week behind three touchdown passes from quarterback Jack Throw, who has completed 75 percent of his passes the past two weeks.
Arbor View at Legacy
One rivalry game still intact through the realignment changes is the “Battle of the Bulls” between the Aggies and Longhorns. Arbor View was off last week after it had to forfeit its game against Bishop Gorman because of a postgame fight after its win over Desert Pines, which was ruled a double forfeit.
The Aggies (2-4, 2-2 5A Division I) will continue without starting quarterback Thaddeus Thatcher, out for the rest of the season with a broken collarbone. Running back Kamareion Bell should get more carries. Backup quarterback Alonzo Balderrama should be more comfortable after the extra week of preparation.
Legacy (3-3, 3-0 5A Division III) has rolled through its league opponents. Running back Phoenix Jennings has nine rushing touchdowns in the past four games to kick-start the running game and complement quarterback Aidan Crawford. The Longhorns face Palo Verde next week in a game that probably will decide the league title.
Faith Lutheran at Durango
The Crusaders (4-2, 3-0 5A Division II) are coming off a bye week after having a perfect start halfway through their league schedule. With a matchup with Foothill looming next week with first place in 5A Division II likely on the line, Faith Lutheran will need to find more consistency on offense after beating Sierra Vista 10-0 in its last game Sept. 22.
Durango (1-5, 0-4) has two more league games to try to avoid relegation to 5A Division III next season. If the Trailblazers’ defense can create pressure up front, Durango could have a shot to pull off the upset.
Bishop Gorman at Shadow Ridge
Bishop Gorman was off last week because of the Arbor View forfeit. The Gaels (7-0, 3-0 5A Division I), ranked No. 2 nationally by MaxPreps and USA Today, probably will need top-ranked Mater Dei to lose to have a shot at a fourth national championship unless they face a ranked opponent in a postseason bowl game like they did last year.
Shadow Ridge (5-2, 2-2) got its revenge last week against Silverado in a rematch of the previous two 4A state title games, winning 28-12. The Mustangs will have a hard time containing a Gorman offense that averages 506.8 yards per game, but their ground game could help kill some clock.
Virgin Valley at SLAM Academy
A little bit of shine was taken off this matchup, to be played at Basic because SLAM Academy doesn’t have a home field, after Virgin Valley lost at Boulder City last week. But first place in the 3A Southern League is still on the line.
SLAM Academy (5-1, 4-0) has won five straight, highlighted by a 34-7 rout at Moapa Valley on Sept. 14. Junior running back Damien Nevil averages 138.3 rushing yards per game and has 12 total touchdowns for the Bulls.
Virgin Valley (5-2, 4-1) had its five-game winning streak snapped in a 28-14 defeat against the Eagles. Senior quarterback Gunnar Cortez has 13 passing touchdowns and eight rushing scores for the Bulldogs.
Week 8 football schedule
All games at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Thursday
Desert Pines at Coronado, 7 p.m.
Friday
Bishop Gorman at Shadow Ridge
Liberty at Silverado
Arbor View at Legacy
Green Valley at Foothill
Faith Lutheran at Durango
Las Vegas at Sierra Vista
Basic at Clark
Cimarron-Memorial at Desert Oasis
Spring Valley at Palo Verde
Canyon Springs at Chaparral
Mojave at Cheyenne
Rancho at Somerset-Losee
Del Sol at Cadence
Valley at Eldorado
Western at Bonanza
Virgin Valley at SLAM Academy
Democracy Prep at Boulder City
Laughlin at Sandy Valley
Pahrump Valley at Moapa Valley, 7 p.m.
The Meadows at Mater East, 7 p.m.
Lake Mead Academy at White Pine, 7 p.m.
GV Christian at Lincoln County, 7 p.m.
Indian Springs at Beatty, 7 p.m.
Word of Life at Pahranagat Valley, 7 p.m.
Spring Mountain at Tonopah, 7 p.m.