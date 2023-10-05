Top 5 high school football games for Week 8

Foothill quarterback Mason Dew looks to pass the ball to a teammate during a game against Las Vegas at Foothill High School on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Foothill quarterback Mason Dew (left) throws the ball as Las Vegas offensive linebacker Christopher Boddy Jr. runs to tackle him during a game at Foothill High School on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

All games at 6 p.m. Friday unless otherwise noted.

Green Valley at Foothill

The longtime Henderson rivals renew their series in a crucial 5A Division II league matchup. Foothill (6-1, 3-0) survived 21-12 at Sierra Vista last week after being shut out in the second half. The Falcons’ defense stopped the Mountain Lions after quarterback Mason Dew threw three interceptions.

Green Valley (2-4, 2-1) has won its past two games after a nonleague schedule against top-notch out-of-state opponents. The Gators outlasted Durango 43-27 last week behind three touchdown passes from quarterback Jack Throw, who has completed 75 percent of his passes the past two weeks.

Arbor View at Legacy

One rivalry game still intact through the realignment changes is the “Battle of the Bulls” between the Aggies and Longhorns. Arbor View was off last week after it had to forfeit its game against Bishop Gorman because of a postgame fight after its win over Desert Pines, which was ruled a double forfeit.

The Aggies (2-4, 2-2 5A Division I) will continue without starting quarterback Thaddeus Thatcher, out for the rest of the season with a broken collarbone. Running back Kamareion Bell should get more carries. Backup quarterback Alonzo Balderrama should be more comfortable after the extra week of preparation.

Legacy (3-3, 3-0 5A Division III) has rolled through its league opponents. Running back Phoenix Jennings has nine rushing touchdowns in the past four games to kick-start the running game and complement quarterback Aidan Crawford. The Longhorns face Palo Verde next week in a game that probably will decide the league title.

Faith Lutheran at Durango

The Crusaders (4-2, 3-0 5A Division II) are coming off a bye week after having a perfect start halfway through their league schedule. With a matchup with Foothill looming next week with first place in 5A Division II likely on the line, Faith Lutheran will need to find more consistency on offense after beating Sierra Vista 10-0 in its last game Sept. 22.

Durango (1-5, 0-4) has two more league games to try to avoid relegation to 5A Division III next season. If the Trailblazers’ defense can create pressure up front, Durango could have a shot to pull off the upset.

Bishop Gorman at Shadow Ridge

Bishop Gorman was off last week because of the Arbor View forfeit. The Gaels (7-0, 3-0 5A Division I), ranked No. 2 nationally by MaxPreps and USA Today, probably will need top-ranked Mater Dei to lose to have a shot at a fourth national championship unless they face a ranked opponent in a postseason bowl game like they did last year.

Shadow Ridge (5-2, 2-2) got its revenge last week against Silverado in a rematch of the previous two 4A state title games, winning 28-12. The Mustangs will have a hard time containing a Gorman offense that averages 506.8 yards per game, but their ground game could help kill some clock.

Virgin Valley at SLAM Academy

A little bit of shine was taken off this matchup, to be played at Basic because SLAM Academy doesn’t have a home field, after Virgin Valley lost at Boulder City last week. But first place in the 3A Southern League is still on the line.

SLAM Academy (5-1, 4-0) has won five straight, highlighted by a 34-7 rout at Moapa Valley on Sept. 14. Junior running back Damien Nevil averages 138.3 rushing yards per game and has 12 total touchdowns for the Bulls.

Virgin Valley (5-2, 4-1) had its five-game winning streak snapped in a 28-14 defeat against the Eagles. Senior quarterback Gunnar Cortez has 13 passing touchdowns and eight rushing scores for the Bulldogs.

