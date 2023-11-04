Top 5 playoff football performances, Friday’s football scores
Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s playoff high school football action.
Friday’s top performances:
Football
— Ben Byington, Green Valley: The senior had two TD receptions and scored on a kick return to help the Gators upset Basic 24-14.
— Aidan Crawford, Legacy: The junior passed for 200 yards and three TDs as the Longhorns routed Clark 45-0.
— Crew Dannels, Palo Verde: The junior completed 13 of 19 passes for 255 yards and five TDs to lead the Panthers to a 49-38 victory over Desert Oasis.
— Eric Mosley, Canyon Springs: The senior scored on a run, a pass reception and a fumble return as the Pioneers rolled past Chaparral 40-14.
— Tyrese Smith, Liberty: The senior completed 15 of 18 passes for 186 yards and four TDs to lead the Patriots to a 27-8 win over Shadow Ridge.
Scores
Class 5A Division I state semifinals
No. 1 Bishop Gorman 63, No. 5 Coronado 12
No. 2 Liberty 27, No. 6 Shadow Ridge 8
Class 5A Division II Southern League semifinals
No. 4 Green Valley 24, No. 1 Basic 14
No. 3 Faith Lutheran 43, No. 2 Foothill 22
Class 5A Division III semifinals
No. 1 Legacy 45, No. 4 Clark 0
No. 2 Palo Verde 49, No. 3 Desert Oasis 38
Class 4A Desert League semifinals
No. 1 Centennial 39, No. 4 Bonanza 7
No. 2 Somerset-Losee 44, No. 3 Mojave 29
Class 4A Mountain League semifinals
No. 1 Sunrise Mountain 36, No. 4 Eldorado 35
No. 2 Canyon Springs 40, No. 3 Chaparral 14
Class 3A Southern League semifinals
No. 1 SLAM Academy 28, No. 4 Virgin Valley 21
No. 2 Moapa Valley 62, No. 3 Boulder City 14
Class 2A state quarterfinals
No. 1S Lake Mead 63, No. 4S White Pine 0
No. 3S Lincoln County at No. 2S Needles, late
Class 1A state quarterfinals
No. 1S Pahranagat Valley 54, No. 2C Spring Mountain 28
No. 1C Tonopah 72, No. 2S Sandy Valley 0
Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal