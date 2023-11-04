Top 5 playoff football performances, Friday’s football scores

Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s playoff high school football action.

Green Valley wide receiver Ben Byington (19) carries the ball during a game against Foothill at Foothill High School on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Friday’s top performances:

Football

— Ben Byington, Green Valley: The senior had two TD receptions and scored on a kick return to help the Gators upset Basic 24-14.

— Aidan Crawford, Legacy: The junior passed for 200 yards and three TDs as the Longhorns routed Clark 45-0.

— Crew Dannels, Palo Verde: The junior completed 13 of 19 passes for 255 yards and five TDs to lead the Panthers to a 49-38 victory over Desert Oasis.

— Eric Mosley, Canyon Springs: The senior scored on a run, a pass reception and a fumble return as the Pioneers rolled past Chaparral 40-14.

— Tyrese Smith, Liberty: The senior completed 15 of 18 passes for 186 yards and four TDs to lead the Patriots to a 27-8 win over Shadow Ridge.

Scores

Class 5A Division I state semifinals

No. 1 Bishop Gorman 63, No. 5 Coronado 12

No. 2 Liberty 27, No. 6 Shadow Ridge 8

Class 5A Division II Southern League semifinals

No. 4 Green Valley 24, No. 1 Basic 14

No. 3 Faith Lutheran 43, No. 2 Foothill 22

Class 5A Division III semifinals

No. 1 Legacy 45, No. 4 Clark 0

No. 2 Palo Verde 49, No. 3 Desert Oasis 38

Class 4A Desert League semifinals

No. 1 Centennial 39, No. 4 Bonanza 7

No. 2 Somerset-Losee 44, No. 3 Mojave 29

Class 4A Mountain League semifinals

No. 1 Sunrise Mountain 36, No. 4 Eldorado 35

No. 2 Canyon Springs 40, No. 3 Chaparral 14

Class 3A Southern League semifinals

No. 1 SLAM Academy 28, No. 4 Virgin Valley 21

No. 2 Moapa Valley 62, No. 3 Boulder City 14

Class 2A state quarterfinals

No. 1S Lake Mead 63, No. 4S White Pine 0

No. 3S Lincoln County at No. 2S Needles, late

Class 1A state quarterfinals

No. 1S Pahranagat Valley 54, No. 2C Spring Mountain 28

No. 1C Tonopah 72, No. 2S Sandy Valley 0

Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal