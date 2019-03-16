Coronado boys, Centennial girls win O’Dea Relays

A pair of short-distance relay teams helped Coronado’s boys track team capture the O’Dea Relays at Palo Verde on Friday.

Justin Watterson, Andrew Litto, Beau Hartley and Reese Kimball teamed to win the shuttle hurdle relay, and the foursome of Mark Skelton, Duncan York, Noah Bringhurst and Brendan Graves won the sprint medley relay as the Cougars racked up 76½ points. Centennial was second with 60. Arbor View (52½), Liberty (47) and Silverado (42) completed the top five.

Liberty’s Corey Moore and David Elder each won two field events.

Moore swept the throws, winning the discus with a throw of 179 feet, 10 inches and the shot put with an effort of 54-3¼.

Elder jumped 43-8 to win the triple jump and took the long jump with an effort of 20-7.

Girls

Ashley Roberts and McKenzie Morgan each ran a leg on the winning 3,200-meter and 6,400-meter relay teams to help Centennial claim the girls title.

Bailey Roberts and Kennedy Brace ran on the winning 1,600 relay team and joined Roberts and Morgan on the victorious 3,200 relay team as the Bulldogs racked up 79 points.

Coronado was second with 70. Silverado took third with 59, followed by Sierra Vista with 56 and Liberty with 51.

Centennial’s Ashley Moore won the triple jump (39-7) and long jump (17-3½).

Liberty’s Aaliyah Soa won the shot put (42-11¼) and the discus (133-5).

O’Dea Relays

At Palo Verde

Boys

Coronado 76½, Centennial 60, Arbor View 52½, Liberty 47, Silverado 42, Desert Oasis 38½,Las Vegas 30, Sierra Vista 26, Faith Lutheran 25, Desert Pines 19, Moapa Valley 19, Palo Verde 18, Bishop Gorman 12, Cimarron-Memorial 12, Shadow Ridge 10, Bonanza 9, Clark 9, Cheyenne 7, Durango 3

400 relay–Desert Pines 43.06; Las Vegas 43.63; Liberty 43.81. 800 relay–Las Vegas 1:29.24; Coronado 1:29.51; Sierra Vista 1:29.75. 1,600 relay–Sierra Vista 3:22.93; Centennial 3:24.27; Coronado 3:25.91. 3,200 relay–Centennial 8:31.89; Desert Oasis 8:48.6; Moapa Valley 8:49.91. 6,400 relay–Desert Oasis 18:49.01; Palo Verde 18:50.64; Arbor View 19:07.82. Sprint medley relay–Coronado 3:46.52; Faith Lutheran 3:47.23; Shadow Ridge 3:48.08. Distance medley relay–Centennial 11:07.4; Arbor View 11:24.75; Coronado 11:36.19. Shuttle hurdles–Coronado 1:10.16; Arbor View 1:10.46; Faith Lutheran 1:13.43. High jump–Walden, CEN, 6-0; Armstrong, CHY, 5-10; Sejour, DO, 5-8; Clark, LIB, 5-8; Turner, CEN, 5-8; Miller, LIB, 5-8; Reed, CHY, 5-8. Triple jump–Elder, LIB, 43-8; Smith, CIM, 41-7¼; A. Burdalski, COR, 41-4¾. Long jump–Elder, LIB, 20-7; Armstrong, AV, 20-0; McGilbra, CEN, 19-10¾. Pole vault–Gordon, FAI, 14-0; Tanael, BON, 13-6; Christensen, SIL, 13-0; K. Burdalski, COR, 13-0. Shot put–Moore, LIB, 54-3¼; Mendez, SIL, 44-10¼; David Parker, SIL, 44-3¼ . Discus–Moore, LIB, 179-10; Ackerman, LAS, 144-4; Mendez, SIL, 136-3.

Girls

Centennial 79, Coronado 70, Silverado 59, Sierra Vista 56, Liberty 51, Arbor View 40, Faith Lutheran 39, Desert Oasis 26, Palo Verde 19, Moapa Valley 19, Las Vegas 19, Cheyenne 12, Desert Pines 8, Bonanza 6, Shadow Ridge 5, Clark 1, Boulder City 1

400 relay–Centennial 48.59; Silverado 48.85; Arbor View 50.34. 800 relay–Silverado 1:44.71; Arbor View 1:46.21; Liberty 1:46.90. 1,600 relay–Centennial 4:04.8; Arbor View 4:09.9; Sierra Vista 4:10.3. 3,200 relay–Centennial 10:04.97; Coronado 10:12; Sierra Vista 10:12.9. 6,400 relay–Centennial 22:57.18; Coronado 23:52.9; Desert Oasis 24:00.53. Sprint medley relay–Coronado 4:28.83; Desert Oasis 4:31.29; Cheyenne 4:36.03. Distance medley relay–Coronado 13:29.1; Centennial 13:34.1; Sierra Vista 13:38.1. Shuttle hurdles–Sierra Vista 1:09.12; Coronado 1:10.83; Faith Lutheran 1:11.85. High jump–Thompson, FAI, 5-2; Mentley, COR, 4-10; Bonds, CEN, 4-10. Triple jump–Moore, CEN, 39-7; Hawkins, CEN, 35-8½; Cressey, SVS, 33-10½. Long jump–Moore, CEN, 17-3½; Cunningham SIL, 16-5; Ross, SVS, 16-3¾. Pole vault–Watson, MVL, 10-6; Hyman, COR, 10-0; Burton, COR, 9-6. Shot put–Soa, LIB, 42-11¼; Martinez, SIL, 34-0; Haye, FAI, 31-1½. Discus–Soa, LIB, 133-5; Haye, FAI, 107-2; Salazar, SIL, 98-1.