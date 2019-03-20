Roundup: Adrian Armstrong wins three events, leads Arbor View

Arbor View’s Adrian Armstrong won three individual events on Tuesday to help the Aggies win a three-team meet at Shadow Ridge.

Armstrong cleared 5 feet, 8 inches to win the high jump. He also took first in the long jump (19-9¼) and triple jump (41-2¾).

Nautus Moore won the 200-meter dash in 22.95 seconds and ran on the winning 400 relay team, and Dimitri Ramirez won the 300 hurdles (44.68) and ran a leg of the winning 800 relay for the Aggies, who had 105½ points.

Shadow Ridge was a distant second with 49½, and Bonanza had 28.

Shadow Ridge’s Kautriaun Singleton won the shot put (43-4) and discus (122-1), and DeShone Myles won the 400 (52.18) and ran on the winning 1,600 relay team for the Mustangs.

Bishop Gorman wins home meet

At Bishop Gorman, Charlotin Charles won two individual events and ran on a winning relay to Gorman to victory in a three-team meet.

Charles won the 110 hurdles (16.81) and long jump (18-5) and ran on the winning 800 relay team.

Massimiliano Swenson won the 3,200 (10:29.21) and ran on the winning 1,600 and 3,200 relay teams for the Gaels, who had 72 points.

Spring Valley was second with 57, and Clark finished third with 50.

Spring Valley’s Michael Canada won the 100 (11.25) and triple jump (40-5).

Torian Hammond, Isaiah Hayden lead Canyon Springs

At Cheyenne, Isaiah Hayden and Torian Hammond each won two individual events and ran on the winning 800 relay team to lead Canyon Springs to the win in a four-team meet.

Hayden won the 100 (11.07) and 200 (22.91), and Hammond was first in the 110 hurdles (16.82) and 300 hurdles (41.7).

The Pioneers finished with 196 points to top Cheyenne (151), Rancho (56) and Founders Academy (15).

Canyon Springs’ Jamey Foster won the 400 (52.32) and ran on the winning 1,600 relay team, and Jayvion Pugh won the long jump (16-9), was second in the 110 hurdles and third in the 300 hurdles for the Pioneers.

Hussein Muhina won the 800 (2:12.55) and 1,600 (4:59.52) for the Desert Shields.