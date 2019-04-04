Roundup: Desert Oasis captures four-team meet

Gabriel Smith won both the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes Wednesday to help Desert Oasis’ boys track team capture a four-team meet at Spring Valley.

Smith had a time of 11.53 seconds in the 100 and ran the 200 in 22.92 to help the Diamondbacks finish with 112 points. Clark was second with 75, followed by Spring Valley with 69 and The Meadows with three.

Desert Oasis’ William Jordan won the 400 in 51.81 and was second in the 100 and 200.

Clark’s Isaiah Bigby swept the hurdles, winning the 110 in 17.33 and the 300 in 42.49.

The Chargers’ Riley Tran won the 800 in 2:08.14, and teammate Mario Tavares was first in the 1,600 in 4:45.42. Both ran on the victorious 1,600 relay team.

Spring Valley’s Drew Fuatogi cleared 5 feet, 8 inches to win the high jump, won the triple jump with a mark of 37-5½ and was third in the long jump.

Del Sol wins four-team meet

At Del Sol, Tylan McNeal was first in two field events to lead the Dragons to victory in a four-team meet.

McNeal cleared 5-8 to win the high jump and was first in the long jump with a mark of 20-2 to help the Dragons to a total of 92 points. Western (65) was second, Sunrise Mountain (61) third and Calvary Chapel (28) fourth.

Western’s Cevin Clark won the 300 hurdles in 41.66 and ran on the winning 1,600 relay team.

Sunrise Mountain’s Allen Garcia-Loza won the 800 in 2:17.96 and was third in the 1,600.

Calvary Chapel’s J.J. Robinson won the 100 (11.57) and 200 (23.22) and ran on the winning 800 relay team.

Centennial claims home meet

At Centennial, Kaden Bayne had a throw of 133-8 to win the discus and took the shot put with an effort of 41-11½ to help the Bulldogs win a three-team meet.

Centennial scored 127 points to finish ahead of Shadow Ridge (81½) and Bonanza (59½).

Centennial’s Gerick Robinson won the 100 in 11.37 and ran on the winning 400 relay team, and teammate Brighton McDonald won the 1,600 (5:03.77) and ran on the winning 3,200 relay team.

Shadow Ridge’s Aiden Reed won the 110 hurdles in 16.68 and was third in the 300 hurdles.