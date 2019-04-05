Roundup: Joseph Carr-Franklin sparks Spartans to win

Joseph Carr-Franklin had a hand in four event wins Thursday to help host Cimarron-Memorial’s boys track team to an 82-64 win over Arbor View.

Thinkstock

Joseph Carr-Franklin had a hand in four event wins Thursday to help host Cimarron-Memorial’s boys track team to an 82-64 win over Arbor View.

Carr-Franklin won the 100-meter dash in 11.23 seconds and the 200 in 22.74. He also ran on the winning 400 and 800 relay teams.

The Spartans’ Branden Smith won the 110 hurdles in 16.44 and the 300 hurdles in 43.25. He also ran on the winning 800 relay team and took second in the triple jump.

Arbor View’s Adrian Armstrong won the long jump with an effort of 20 feet, 11¼ inches and the triple jump with a mark of 41-11½.

Gorman edges Durango

At Bishop Gorman, Michael Maduka won three events to help the Gaels win a three-team meet.

Gorman finished with 78 points. Durango had 76 points, and Pinecrest had two.

Maduka won the 110 hurdles in 18.94 and the 300 hurdles in 46.37 and cleared 5-4 to win the high jump.

Gorman’s Will Duhe won the 3,200 in 12:45.79 and ran on the winning 3,200 relay team.

Durango’s Justin Johnson won the 100 in 11.15 and the 200 in 23.22, and teammate William McMahon won the 800 in 2:15.57 and the 1,600 in 4:57.08.

Eldorado downs Canyon Springs

At Eldorado, Brian Urrutia won the shot put (32-7) and was second in the discus to help the Sundevils to a 77-61 win over Canyon Springs.

Marlon Taylor won the triple jump (39-10) and was third in the long jump.

Canyon Springs’ Isaiah Hayden won the 200 (22.52), ran on the winning 400 and 800 relay teams and was second in the 100. The Pioneers’ Javion Davison won the 100 (10.89), the 300 hurdles (42.16), ran on the winning 400 relay team and was second in the 200.

Girls

Eldorado defeats Canyon Springs

At Eldorado, Devyn Swain won three field events to help the Sundevils to a 69-63 win over Canyon Springs.

Swain was first in the high jump (5-2), long jump (16-5) and triple jump (33-10).

Eldorado’s LaDavia Pierson won the 100 in 12.17 and the 400 in 59.93, and teammate Casandra Zamudio won both the 800 (2:51.62) and 1,600 (6:36.96).

Canyon Springs’ Bonee Harden won the shot put (33-5) and discus (73-2) and was second in the high jump. The Pioneers’ Alexis Mathis won the 100 hurdles in 17.62 and the 300 hurdles in 50.40 and was second in the 100.

Cimarron-Memorial tops Arbor View

At Cimarron, Brooklyn Torrence won the 100 (12.84) and the triple jump (30-7¾), ran on the winning 400 relay team and took third in the long jump as the Spartans defeated Arbor View, 81-65.

Cimarron’s Jasmine Reiter won the 200 in 27.6, ran on the winning 400 relay team and was second in the 100, and teammate Kylie Springman won the shot put (30-10) and discus (89-10).

Arbor View’s Megan Roberts won the 400 in 1:12.79 and was second in the 3200.

Gorman runs past Durango

At Bishop Gorman, Jordan Kruljac, Celina Maduka and Jill McPherson-Kellogg all won two individual events as the Gaels downed Durango, 97-43.

Kruljac won the high jump (4-2) and 100 hurdles (19.76).

McPherson-Kellogg won the shot put (34-8½) and discus (104-4) and was third in the high jump.

Maduka took the long jump (14-7) and triple jump (28-7) and was second in the high jump.

Durango’s Jaden Brown won the 100 (13.74), was second in the 200 and ran on the winning 400 relay team.