Roundup: Shadow Ridge claims three-team meet

Kizemon Cooper had three first-place finishes on Thursday to lead the Shadow Ridge boys track team to victory in a three-team home meet.

Thinkstock

Kizemon Cooper had three first-place finishes on Thursday to lead the Shadow Ridge boys track team to victory in a three-team home meet.

Cooper won the 100-meter dash in 11.3 seconds, and also ran on the victorious 400 and 800 relay teams for the Mustangs, who had 75 points. Palo Verde was second with 59, and Spring Mountain had 47.

Palo Verde’s Alex Patho won the 200 (23.9) and 400 (52.8), and teammate Matthew Siroky won the 800 (2:08.0) and ran on the winning 3,200 relay team.

Spring Mountain’s Jerome Robison-Ford was first in the 300 hurdles (48.4) and second in the high jump and triple jump.

Jerrick Stastny, Luke Hauver keys Moapa Valley win

At Overton, Jerrick Stastny and Luke Hauver each won three events to lead Moapa Valley to victory in a three-team meet.

Stastny won the 800 (2:12.51) and 3,200 (12:00.47) and ran on the winning 3,200 relay team for the Pirates, who had 90½ points. Del Sol was second with 48½, and Boulder City had 39.

Hauver won the high jump (5-0) and pole vault (10-0) and ran on the 3,200 relay team for Moapa Valley. He also placed second in the triple jump.

Del Sol’s Richardson Biago won the 100 (11.59) and long jump (19-11) and ran on the winning 400 relay team.

Sierra Vista downs Spring Valley

At Spring Valley, Jordan Martinez won the 100 (11.74) and long jump (19-6½) to lead Sierra Vista to an 89-44 win over the Grizzlies.

Jacob Dalrymple won the 3,200 (12:12.73) and was third in the 1,600 for the Mountain Lions.

Spring Valley’s Drew Fuatogi won the high jump (5-6) and placed second in the long jump and triple jump.