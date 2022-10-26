Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.

Palo Verde’s Matthew Vogel (7) breaks away for the goal while Cimarron-Memorial’s Reyli Melchor defends during a boys high school soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Tuesday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Boys soccer

Dominique Austin, Clark — The junior scored two goals in a 4-0 victory over Desert Oasis.

Cruz Barron-Renteria, Green Valley — The senior had a goal and an assist in a 4-2 victory over Faith Lutheran.

Yuval Cohen, Palo Verde — The junior had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 victory over Cimarron-Memorial.

Joey Gonzales, Liberty — The sophomore had two goals and two assists in a 5-4 victory over Spring Valley.

Hunter LaPointe, Arbor View — The junior scored two goals in a 4-0 victory over Del Sol.

Luke LaPointe, Arbor View — The freshman had a goal and an assist in a 4-0 victory over Del Sol.

Javier Montes, Liberty — The freshman scored two goals in a 5-4 victory over Spring Valley.

Erik Nava, Shadow Ridge — The junior scored both goals in a 2-1 victory over Valley.

Marco Navarro, SLAM Nevada — The junior scored three goals in a 5-4 victory over Boulder City.

Luis Ortiz, SLAM Nevada — The freshman had a goal and an assist in a 5-4 victory over Boulder City.

Anwar Torres, Green Valley — The senior scored two goals in a 4-2 victory over Faith Lutheran.

Samuel Velasquez, Clark — The junior had a goal and three assists in a 4-0 victory over Desert Oasis.

Matthew Vogel, Palo Verde — The senior scored two goals in a 4-3 victory over Cimarron-Memorial.

Girls volleyball

Kira DeLong, Boulder City — The sophomore had 35 assists in a 3-0 victory over Cadence.

Corynne Hausler, Palo Verde — The junior had 14 assists in a 3-0 victory over Arbor View.

Julianna Luebke, Boulder City — The senior had 13 kills, seven aces and 10 digs in a 3-0 victory over Cadence.

Hope Morley, Calvary Chapel — The senior had six kills in a 2-0 victory over Democracy Prep.

Naomi White, Palo Verde — The senior had seven kills and blocks in a 3-0 victory over Arbor View.

Scores

Boys soccer

Arbor View 4, Del Sol 0

Bishop Gorman 1, Eldorado 1

Chaparral 1, Rancho 0

Clark 4, Desert Oasis 0

Coronado 3, Tech 1

Green Valley 4, Faith Lutheran 2

Liberty 5, Spring Valley 4

Mojave 1, Desert Pines 1

Palo Verde 4, Cimarron-Memorial 3

Shadow Ridge 2, Valley 1

Sierra Vista 1, Foothill 0

Sky Pointe 2, Basic 1

SLAM Nevada 5, Boulder City 4

Girls volleyball

Bishop Gorman d. Silverado 25-23, 25-13, 22-25, 25-15

Boulder City d. Cadence 25-16, 25-12, 25-16

Calvary Chapel d. Democracy Prep 25-16, 25-7

Desert Oasis d. Valley 25-16, 25-16, 25-8

Moapa Valley d. Eldorado 25-8, 25-6, 25-13

Palo Verde d. Arbor View 25-23, 25-18, 25-18

SLAM Nevada d. Desert Pines 25-12, 25-9, 25-14

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Mark Anderson Las Vegas Review-Journal