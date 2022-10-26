Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.
Tuesday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:
Boys soccer
Dominique Austin, Clark — The junior scored two goals in a 4-0 victory over Desert Oasis.
Cruz Barron-Renteria, Green Valley — The senior had a goal and an assist in a 4-2 victory over Faith Lutheran.
Yuval Cohen, Palo Verde — The junior had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 victory over Cimarron-Memorial.
Joey Gonzales, Liberty — The sophomore had two goals and two assists in a 5-4 victory over Spring Valley.
Hunter LaPointe, Arbor View — The junior scored two goals in a 4-0 victory over Del Sol.
Luke LaPointe, Arbor View — The freshman had a goal and an assist in a 4-0 victory over Del Sol.
Javier Montes, Liberty — The freshman scored two goals in a 5-4 victory over Spring Valley.
Erik Nava, Shadow Ridge — The junior scored both goals in a 2-1 victory over Valley.
Marco Navarro, SLAM Nevada — The junior scored three goals in a 5-4 victory over Boulder City.
Luis Ortiz, SLAM Nevada — The freshman had a goal and an assist in a 5-4 victory over Boulder City.
Anwar Torres, Green Valley — The senior scored two goals in a 4-2 victory over Faith Lutheran.
Samuel Velasquez, Clark — The junior had a goal and three assists in a 4-0 victory over Desert Oasis.
Matthew Vogel, Palo Verde — The senior scored two goals in a 4-3 victory over Cimarron-Memorial.
Girls volleyball
Kira DeLong, Boulder City — The sophomore had 35 assists in a 3-0 victory over Cadence.
Corynne Hausler, Palo Verde — The junior had 14 assists in a 3-0 victory over Arbor View.
Julianna Luebke, Boulder City — The senior had 13 kills, seven aces and 10 digs in a 3-0 victory over Cadence.
Hope Morley, Calvary Chapel — The senior had six kills in a 2-0 victory over Democracy Prep.
Naomi White, Palo Verde — The senior had seven kills and blocks in a 3-0 victory over Arbor View.
Scores
Boys soccer
Arbor View 4, Del Sol 0
Bishop Gorman 1, Eldorado 1
Chaparral 1, Rancho 0
Clark 4, Desert Oasis 0
Coronado 3, Tech 1
Green Valley 4, Faith Lutheran 2
Liberty 5, Spring Valley 4
Mojave 1, Desert Pines 1
Palo Verde 4, Cimarron-Memorial 3
Shadow Ridge 2, Valley 1
Sierra Vista 1, Foothill 0
Sky Pointe 2, Basic 1
SLAM Nevada 5, Boulder City 4
Girls volleyball
Bishop Gorman d. Silverado 25-23, 25-13, 22-25, 25-15
Boulder City d. Cadence 25-16, 25-12, 25-16
Calvary Chapel d. Democracy Prep 25-16, 25-7
Desert Oasis d. Valley 25-16, 25-16, 25-8
Moapa Valley d. Eldorado 25-8, 25-6, 25-13
Palo Verde d. Arbor View 25-23, 25-18, 25-18
SLAM Nevada d. Desert Pines 25-12, 25-9, 25-14
