Nevada Preps

Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 25, 2022 - 9:43 pm
 
Palo Verde’s Matthew Vogel (7) breaks away for the goal while Cimarron-Memorial’s ...
Palo Verde’s Matthew Vogel (7) breaks away for the goal while Cimarron-Memorial’s Reyli Melchor defends during a boys high school soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Tuesday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Boys soccer

Dominique Austin, Clark — The junior scored two goals in a 4-0 victory over Desert Oasis.

Cruz Barron-Renteria, Green Valley — The senior had a goal and an assist in a 4-2 victory over Faith Lutheran.

Yuval Cohen, Palo Verde — The junior had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 victory over Cimarron-Memorial.

Joey Gonzales, Liberty — The sophomore had two goals and two assists in a 5-4 victory over Spring Valley.

Hunter LaPointe, Arbor View — The junior scored two goals in a 4-0 victory over Del Sol.

Luke LaPointe, Arbor View — The freshman had a goal and an assist in a 4-0 victory over Del Sol.

Javier Montes, Liberty — The freshman scored two goals in a 5-4 victory over Spring Valley.

Erik Nava, Shadow Ridge — The junior scored both goals in a 2-1 victory over Valley.

Marco Navarro, SLAM Nevada — The junior scored three goals in a 5-4 victory over Boulder City.

Luis Ortiz, SLAM Nevada — The freshman had a goal and an assist in a 5-4 victory over Boulder City.

Anwar Torres, Green Valley — The senior scored two goals in a 4-2 victory over Faith Lutheran.

Samuel Velasquez, Clark — The junior had a goal and three assists in a 4-0 victory over Desert Oasis.

Matthew Vogel, Palo Verde — The senior scored two goals in a 4-3 victory over Cimarron-Memorial.

Girls volleyball

Kira DeLong, Boulder City — The sophomore had 35 assists in a 3-0 victory over Cadence.

Corynne Hausler, Palo Verde — The junior had 14 assists in a 3-0 victory over Arbor View.

Julianna Luebke, Boulder City — The senior had 13 kills, seven aces and 10 digs in a 3-0 victory over Cadence.

Hope Morley, Calvary Chapel — The senior had six kills in a 2-0 victory over Democracy Prep.

Naomi White, Palo Verde — The senior had seven kills and blocks in a 3-0 victory over Arbor View.

Scores

Boys soccer

Arbor View 4, Del Sol 0

Bishop Gorman 1, Eldorado 1

Chaparral 1, Rancho 0

Clark 4, Desert Oasis 0

Coronado 3, Tech 1

Green Valley 4, Faith Lutheran 2

Liberty 5, Spring Valley 4

Mojave 1, Desert Pines 1

Palo Verde 4, Cimarron-Memorial 3

Shadow Ridge 2, Valley 1

Sierra Vista 1, Foothill 0

Sky Pointe 2, Basic 1

SLAM Nevada 5, Boulder City 4

Girls volleyball

Bishop Gorman d. Silverado 25-23, 25-13, 22-25, 25-15

Boulder City d. Cadence 25-16, 25-12, 25-16

Calvary Chapel d. Democracy Prep 25-16, 25-7

Desert Oasis d. Valley 25-16, 25-16, 25-8

Moapa Valley d. Eldorado 25-8, 25-6, 25-13

Palo Verde d. Arbor View 25-23, 25-18, 25-18

SLAM Nevada d. Desert Pines 25-12, 25-9, 25-14

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

