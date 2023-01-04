44°F
Nevada Preps

Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 3, 2023 - 11:51 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Tuesday’s top high school basketball performances:

Boys

JohnPaul Agu, Faith Lutheran: The senior guard scored a game-high 23 points to lead the Crusaders to a 74-61 win over Sierra Vista.

Brock Barney, Green Valley: The junior had 24 points, 10 rebounds and five assists to lead the Gators to a 68-45 victory over Desert Oasis.

Elijah Burney, Centennial: The senior scored 17 points in the Bulldogs’ 70-45 win over Spring Valley.

Charles Riley, Legacy: The senior forward had 12 points and 10 rebounds to help the Longhorns edge Clark 54-50.

Evan Tatum, Desert Pines: The senior had 29 points, eight rebounds and two steals to lead the Jaguars past Cheyenne 71-33.

Girls

Alanna Jackson, Desert Pines: The junior scored 13 points as the Jaguars beat Cheyenne 68-28.

Shayla Kantarevic, Durango: The senior had 15 points and six blocks to help the Trailblazers rally for a 45-38 victory over Legacy.

Amaya Payne, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior forward posted 20 points, 10 rebounds and six steals as the Spartans beat Chaparral 63-12.

Sarah Upshaw, Clark: The senior finished with 19 points and six steals to help the Chargers beat Valley 50-38.

Kaylee Walters, Coronado: The senior guard had 20 points to lead the Cougars to a 77-22 win over Rancho.

Tuesday’s scores

Boys

Desert Pines 71, Cheyenne 33

Green Valley 68, Desert Oasis 45

Legacy 54, Clark 50

Faith Lutheran 74, Sierra Vista 61

Centennial 70, Spring Valley 45

Girls

Needles 55, Lake Mead 44

Cimarron-Memorial 63, Chaparral 12

Desert Pines 68, Cheyenne 28

Coronado 77, Rancho 22

Durango 45, Legacy 38

Clark 50, Valley 38

Bishop Gorman head coach Grant Rice on the sidelinesduring the NIAA Class 5A boys basketball st ...
Southern Nevada boys, girls basketball rankings
By / RJ

Bishop Gorman, Mojave and SLAM Academy are No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s boys basketball rankings. Centennial, Desert Pines and Virgin Valley hold the top spots in the girls rankings.

